New coworking space in the works at The Venue in Gadsden

Young Professionals Social at Anniston’s The Peerless Saloon & Grille
Anniston, AL – On Thursday August 4th the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Young Professionals Social at the Peerless Saloon & Grille from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. They will be having a school supply drive, so bring an item with you to donate to students in our community.
Jacksonville to Hold City Hall Pre-Demolition “Estate Sale”
Jacksonville, AL – The City of Jacksonville is holding a fire sale (without the fire) this week at the former City Hall building. Everything there is priced and purchasable in advance of the upcoming demolition, including furniture, fixtures, doors, ceiling tiles, emergency lights, heaters — even the “exit” signs.
Vestavia Hills to consider purchase of former Days Inn property on Montgomery Highway
The Vestavia Hills City Council is considering a proposal to purchase the former Days Inn/Bar 31 property on Montgomery Highway. A special called meeting of the council has been scheduled for Monday, August 1, 2022. Demolish and Redevelop. If approved, the city will demolish the Days Inn and Bar 31...
Demolition begins at former Carraway site
Basket Weaving Class in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Friday, August 5th the Public Library of Anniston will host a basket weaving class at 9:00 am. Come join them in the Ayers Room as you can learn to craft a beautiful handmade basket, complete with mini chalkboard and chalk! Seating is limited, so reserve your spot early. A $40.00 non refundable fee is required. Register at the main circulation desk. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
Massey Asphalt Paving sells business to Florida-based company
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Massey Asphalt Paving (MAP) sold its business to the Florida-based paving company on Tuesday, July 26. Former owner of MAP, Trey Massey, explained they sold the company to Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating. “What this means is they are acquiring us, but we’re going to remain the same,” Massey […]
Some Alabama Businesses Using Inmates to Fill Job Openings
Some businesses, cities and non-profits in North Alabama are turning to trusted jail inmates to fill job openings in this tight labor market. Supporters say this has helped the employers, provided money for fine or restitution payments, and benefited county jail budgets, but the inmates have to follow strict rules to remain eligible for work-release programs.
Mayor Battle: TIF district in northwest Huntsville will close in August
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle announced the closing of the city’s third tax increment finance district (TIF) on Wednesday afternoon. TIF 3A, in northwest Huntsville, will close in mid-August,...
Demolition of old Carraway Hospital begins in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The long-awaited demolition of the century-old Carraway Hospital in Birmingham is underway. This week, crews began tearing down two of 11 buildings slated for demolition to make way for a new mixed-use development called "The Star at Uptown." Learn more in the video above. The first...
Don’t miss out on the World’s Longest Yard Sale, coming to Alabama August 4-7
Love shopping till you drop and finding a good bargain? This event is perfect for you. 127 Yard Sale (the world’s longest yard sale!) will be in Alabama from Thursday, August 4-Sunday, August 7. Keep reading for all the details. 690 miles of shopping. Yes, you read that right....
Marching Ballerina Fundraiser Showcase in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, August 6th from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm come enjoy a show and support a good cause. Join the 2022 Marching Ballerinas in their debut! $5 donations asked at the door for admission and goes toward the Ballerina’s uniform purchases. Enjoy performances of new and well-loved routines, as well as the introduction of the 2022 line! This event will be held at the Ernest Stone Performing Arts Center and is open to all Alumni, faculty, staff, public, and of course students!
Free Back To School Snow Cones & Cotton Candy for Students Offered in Ohatchee
Ohatchee, AL – On Friday the 5th come out to Ohatchee Discount Supermarket for some free snow cones and cotton candy courtesy of the Ohatchee,AL Beautification Committee. Free snow cones and cotton candy for school age students.
Scottsboro’s Economy Looks Promising For The Future
By Sherri BlevinsThings are looking up in Scottsboro and Jackson County in terms of economic growth for the future. Dylan […]. Things are looking up in Scottsboro and Jackson County in terms of economic growth for the future. Dylan Smith with Yellowhammer News interviewed Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Roden and State Senator Steve Livingston about this growth.
Free firearm training classes for Alabamians begin
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources created a free Introduction to Handgun classes to teach people about firearm safety.
ADOT: Road Closure planned for next week near Centre Walmart
The Alabama Department of Transportation is advising all motorists the intersection crossover on U.S. 411 at Walmart in Centre will likely be closed next Tuesday and it’ll remain closed overnight – re-opening on Wednesday afternoon. All left turns and crossing from the side streets will be prohibited during...
Alabama Veteran Casino Night Gala moves to Hyatt Regency
The Alabama Veteran group is moving its annual Salute to Service Casino Night Gala to the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel on Aug. 13. In recent years, the event has been at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa, but the maximum capacity there was 350 to 360 people, and the Alabama Veteran group wanted additional space to accommodate more people, organizer Alan Cook said. “We needed to continue to grow.”
Gadsden Film Office raises funds to bring Hollywood to Gadsden
Gadsden-Etowah Film Office is currently accepting pledges to get Gadsden on the big screen, holding its first mass orientation meeting on August 17. Film office president John Brown said he is working with Hollywood liaison and producer Adam Engelhard to bring big-budget films to the area. Engelhard, with the help...
Birmingham giving $6.6 million in assistance to first-time applicants struggling with rent, utilities
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is working to help even more families struggling with paying for rent and utilities. They are giving out an extra $6.6 million in assistance. It’s part of the city’s rental assistance program for families struggling from the pandemic, but now with inflation, they said the need for help is larger than before.
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
1 critically injured in Huntsville wreck
One person was critically injured in a Huntsville wreck early Sunday morning.
