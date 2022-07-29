Christie Brinkley Opens Up About The Secret To 'Happiness' While Showing Off Her Incredible Physique In A Low-Cut Black Bathing Suit—She Hasn’t Aged A Day!

Splash News

Christie Brinkley (who is impossibly 68) continues to stun fans in a plunging, curve-hugging black one-piece swimsuit for a new photoshoot. As part of the new cover story for Social Life Magazine, the ageless model donned a corset-like, one-piece bathing suit with a cinched belt at her waist. She completed her look with an ivory cardigan and accessorized with a gold necklace with an emerald pendant charm. The Sports Illustrated icon also wore other summery outfits and swimwear while posing with a big smile in each shot.

When speaking with the lifestyle publication for the Hamptons area, Brinkley opened up about the secret to ‘happiness’ and her stunning appearance— gratitude. “You know a lot of people ask me: ‘Why are you always smiling?’ Why do you seem so happy no matter what?’” she said in the interview. “I really think at the root of everything is true gratitude.”

She added,“Gratitude is what works for me, and I start every day by counting all the reasons I have to be grateful […] By the end of the list how can I not be happy? Counting my blessings is truly the secret to happiness and being full of energy and life.” Brinkley also recognized this as an asset in difficult times, adding, “When you have a layer of gratitude, it gives you perspective, so a challenge that could seem monumental suddenly becomes more of a road bump.”

Brinkley wore her signature long, blonde tresses down for the shoot, and styled her hair into elegant waves with parted curtain bangs. Apart from aging, she also discussed her climate change worries and holding politicians accountable for the state of the planet, her zero-carb, zero-sugar Prosecco line, Belissima, and how she would pick Bear Grylls to accompany her on a desert island (smart choice!)

As for love and romance, she detailed the advice she tells her children (including daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 36, son Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, 27, and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, 24). “I tell them you need laughter and trust. The type of trust you can only have with someone who is willing to go through the ups and downs with you,” she said, “and of course romance!”