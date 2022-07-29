Coal communities are changing, so a project is capturing residents’ stories

yaleclimateconnections.org
Knox Pages
Can you identify this Mount Vernon farm from a 1916 real estate postcard?
MOUNT VERNON -- If you — like me — have had to move recently, you know what an unholy nightmare housing is right now in this country. It’s well-known that I often mock unfounded nostalgia about “the good old days,” but on this point I’ll yield: There was a better time, a time when housing was affordable to people who held down an honest job, which is more than I can say for today.
myfox28columbus.com
WSYX awarded 4 Ohio Valley Regional Emmys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio's most trusted and watched news team brought home four Regional Emmys for telling stories that matter to you. WSYX's Problem Solver Lisa Rantala and Photojournalist Ben Frecker earned an Emmy for their continuing coverage of problem properties. Rantala and Frecker covered frustrated residents...
Rabies bait drops happening across the Valley
Crews with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Department of Health will be flying over eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania dropping baits containing rabies vaccine for raccoons and other wildlife.
Great Lakes Now
Scientists work to understand cause of Great Lakes earthquakes
It was a Friday like many others for John Patterson, a history teacher in Jefferson, Ohio. He was in front of his students when the school building started to rumble. “It sounded like people were working on the roof, but it was January, so that couldn’t be the case,” he said.
See how long it takes to go broke in Ohio
The consumer platform reports that it would take 102 days for an average Ohioian to go broke living on only savings. This number was arrived at by taking the average amount of money Americans have in savings ($9,647) and calculating how quickly it’d deplete while paying a mortgage or rent, utilities, gas and food, based on survey data.
Many solar customers claim PowerHome Solar sales pitches fell short of promises
Solar energy customers claim they were misled, and they paid for a service that never lived up to the sales pitch. News 5 investigates a company called PowerHome Solar.
Mount Vernon News
Ohio EPA investigating Mount Vernon’s lime sludge storage
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has started an investigation into Mount Vernon’s activities with lime sludge that was being removed from lagoons at its water treatment plant to keep them operational. Mount Vernon resident David Daniels complained to City Council on Monday that they lacked the proper permits...
ocj.com
Ohio State Fair dairy results (week 1)
Junior Res. Champion: Elizabeth Kiko, Columbiana County. Intermediate Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County. Res. Intermediate Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County. Res. Grand Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County. Ayrshire Junior Show. Junior Champion: Ava Lahmers, Union County. Junior Res. Champion: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County. Senior Champion: Logan Topp, Auglaize County. Res....
Central Ohio leaders ‘breathless’ after record-breaking $8 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A posthumous, record-breaking $8 million donation to two landmark organizations in central Ohio has left its leaders “breathless.” Alexis Jacobs, the former CEO of Columbus Fair Auto Auction who died in early June, left behind two $4 million unrestricted gifts — one for the Columbus Urban League and one for the […]
WHIZ
Masonic Temple Time Capsule Opened
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Almost 120 years after its placement within the cornerstone of the Zanesville Masonic Temple, a time capsule filled with hidden gems of city and masonic history was opened!. Past Grand Masters of Ohio Masons as well as Zanesville Mayor Don Mason helped explore the capsule’s contents...
wvexplorer.com
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
WHIZ
Colony Square Mall Hosts Touch A Truck Community Day
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Colony Square Mall hosted Touch a Truck Day Saturday afternoon!. Kids and their families were able to explore trucks and equipment brought in from the community. There were engines and ladder trucks from area fire departments, police cars, military vehicles, equipment used by the City of...
COVID-19 levels 'high' in 5 Northeast Ohio counties
Five Northeast Ohio counties have high COVID-19 transmission spread, according to information the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention released on Thursday.
cwcolumbus.com
Baby Calf born at the Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new baby girl calf was born Thursday at the Ohio State Fair!. Doris gave birth to a healthy baby girl, who has not been named yet. Fairgoers can visit the baby and her proud mom at the Wick Pavilion, located near the Dairy Products Building.
Caldwell Plans New Athletic Facility
CALDWELL,OHIO – Caldwell Exempted Village School District, in partnership with Motz Group and OSports, plans to build an all-sports facility located in the Village of Caldwell to benefit students within the district and the broader community. This facility will be built on a 5.65 acre tract of land that the district recently acquired adjacent to […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Homecoming readies three days of entertainment
BELPRE — The 90th annual Belpre Homecoming will take place Aug. 4-6 at Civitan Park in Belpre. Long a project of the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce, this year’s Homecoming marks its first year as its own non-profit organization. The main stage entertainment will kick off Thursday, Aug....
Ohio children told to pay to move parents’ remains buried in wrong plots
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio family says their parents were robbed of their final wishes when they were buried in the wrong plots at a Delaware County cemetery. When the family was told they had to pay to move their parents to the correct spots, they contacted NBC4 Investigates. Annetta and Bee Slone’s […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Cheapest Gas in Ohio
Pickaway County – Pickaway County has the cheapest gas prices in the Ohio. For the Sixth straight week, gas prices have dropped dramatically, with the nation’s gas prices dropping 17.4 cents from a week ago with a national average of 4.33 per gallon per gasbuddy.com, in Ohio average is closer to around 4 dollars a gallon, In Pickaway County average gas is closer to around 3.55 per gallon of gas.
Lima News
DeWine expands PIPP eligibility
COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order Thursday afternoon that approves an expansion of the Utility Assistance Program. The Ohio Department of Development is now in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to carry out this new action. The partnership changed the financial threshold for Ohioans in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan.
WHIZ
PAWS of Muskingum County adoption event
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–PAWS of Muskingum County will be having an adoption event this weekend. The event will be held on Saturday,10 am to 7 pm and Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm at PetSmart located at 3909 Gorsky Drive in Zanesville. All 30 plus cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, vaccinated...
