Southern Pines, NC

jocoreport.com

I-95 Reopens Following Six Vehicle Crash

FOUR OAKS – A careless and reckless driver, swerving through heavy traffic on Interstate 95 Saturday morning, caused five cars and a tractor trailer to collide in a chain-reaction, rear-end accident near the 91.5 mile marker, on top of the Neuse River bridge. The mishap occurred just before 9:30...
FOUR OAKS, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Fire devours West End home

A two-alarm house fire left a West End woman without a home on Saturday. The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. down a private road named Thomas Place, which is off Carthage Road. Seven Lakes Fire was first on scene and reported the house was already fully engulfed with...
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland board to consider two new water and sewer districts

Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Monday, Aug. 1 again is expected to propose the creation of additional water and sewer districts during a meeting of the county Board of Commissioners. The board meets at 9 a.m. in Room 118 of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse. Cannon's...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Laurinburg native, East Carolina baseball player Parker Byrd has 5th surgery since July 23 boat crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University baseball player Parker Byrd, a Laurinburg native, went through his fifth surgery on Sunday following a boating accident on July 23. Byrd, who graduated from Scotland County High School, was flown from Bath to Greenville after suffering serious leg injuries in the accident. Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing

Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Car crashes in ditch, driver killed in Garner

Raleigh, N.C. — One person died in a crash Friday morning when their car went into a ditch. The crash was reported before 6:15 a.m. Poplar Springs Church Road was temporarily closed near Old Stage Road in Garner. It appears a single car hit a tree and went off...
GARNER, NC
WRAL News

Robeson County man wanted for arson in Fayetteville hotel fire

Fayetteville, N.C. — A Robeson County man is wanted for arson after a hotel room was set on fire in Fayetteville. On Saturday morning at 4:35, Cumberland County deputies responded to a fire at Royal Inn on Gillespie Street. The fire started in room 112 and spread to the second floor, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Pearce’s Mill Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Laurinburg police investigate two separate shootings

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Police were called to the 1300 block of Tara Drive for a shooting. A 28-year-old man was flown to a hospital in critical condition, Young said. A 22-year-old man was […]
LAURINBURG, NC

