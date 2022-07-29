www.southernpines.net
NC man dies in crash on James River Bridge
A person has died after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on the James River Bridge.
cbs17
Power outages, minor damage seen after severe storms, tornado warning in central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Minor damage and power outages were reported after severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning were issued in central North Carolina Sunday afternoon. Most of the severe storms and the tornado warning were north of Raleigh in the counties that border Virginia. But the storms still...
jocoreport.com
I-95 Reopens Following Six Vehicle Crash
FOUR OAKS – A careless and reckless driver, swerving through heavy traffic on Interstate 95 Saturday morning, caused five cars and a tractor trailer to collide in a chain-reaction, rear-end accident near the 91.5 mile marker, on top of the Neuse River bridge. The mishap occurred just before 9:30...
I-95 in Johnston County suffers major traffic jam after pile-up crash
Four Oaks, N.C. — Thirteen people were injured in a pile-up crash Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Johnston County, authorities said. Five cars and a tractor trailer were involved in the crash that took place in the southbound lanes near Exit 93, or Brogden Road. Those involved in...
sandhillssentinel.com
Fire devours West End home
A two-alarm house fire left a West End woman without a home on Saturday. The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. down a private road named Thomas Place, which is off Carthage Road. Seven Lakes Fire was first on scene and reported the house was already fully engulfed with...
cbs17
2 wrecks with 6 cars create traffic ‘headache’ on I-440 in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two different crashes involving six cars caused massive traffic back-ups on Interstate 440 in Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said. The incidents were reported just after 3 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-440 near Western Boulevard, which is exit 2, according to Raleigh police. Six...
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland board to consider two new water and sewer districts
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Monday, Aug. 1 again is expected to propose the creation of additional water and sewer districts during a meeting of the county Board of Commissioners. The board meets at 9 a.m. in Room 118 of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse. Cannon's...
Laurinburg native, East Carolina baseball player Parker Byrd has 5th surgery since July 23 boat crash
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University baseball player Parker Byrd, a Laurinburg native, went through his fifth surgery on Sunday following a boating accident on July 23. Byrd, who graduated from Scotland County High School, was flown from Bath to Greenville after suffering serious leg injuries in the accident. Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, […]
cbs17
WATCH: Crews battle SUV blaze after Moore County crash; 1 taken to hospital
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews in Moore County shared dramatic fiery video after an SUV crashed and caught fire in a wreck earlier this week. The wreck happened Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. on N.C. 24-27 near Kelly Plantation Road, according to a news release from Carthage Fire and Rescue.
North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing
Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
New details: Co-pilot falls out of plane before emergency landing in North Carolina
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
Fayetteville inches forward in deciding fate of historic Market House
Conversations surrounding whether to preserve downtown Fayetteville's Market House and how it should be used have remained heated and divisive.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Fayetteville
A pedestrian in Fayetteville is dead Saturday night after being struck by a car.
Car crashes in ditch, driver killed in Garner
Raleigh, N.C. — One person died in a crash Friday morning when their car went into a ditch. The crash was reported before 6:15 a.m. Poplar Springs Church Road was temporarily closed near Old Stage Road in Garner. It appears a single car hit a tree and went off...
cbs17
Raleigh shoplifter rescued from creek after Crabtree Valley Mall getaway fails, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shoplifter who ran from Crabtree Valley Mall had to be rescued by crews after he ended up in a nearby creek Sunday evening, police said. The incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. behind Crabtree Valley Mall in Crabtree Creek near Crabtree Valley Avenue, according to Raleigh police.
Robeson County man wanted for arson in Fayetteville hotel fire
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Robeson County man is wanted for arson after a hotel room was set on fire in Fayetteville. On Saturday morning at 4:35, Cumberland County deputies responded to a fire at Royal Inn on Gillespie Street. The fire started in room 112 and spread to the second floor, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Pearce’s Mill Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
Man accused of walking up to Randolph County home with gas can, setting it on fire
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a home in Franklinville was allegedly set on fire. On Sunday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a house fire on W. Main Street with the Franklinville Fire Department. Deputies were told that a man walked up to the home […]
Laurinburg police investigate two separate shootings
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Police were called to the 1300 block of Tara Drive for a shooting. A 28-year-old man was flown to a hospital in critical condition, Young said. A 22-year-old man was […]
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requests
Council member Yvonne Kinston is making several item requests to City Council before she leaves on Aug. 11. Kinston was voted out during the 2022 City Elections, losing her spot to newcomer Deno Hondros.
