Humboldt Deputies Make Domestic Violence Arrest; Victim Transported to Hospital With Serious Injuries

Coast Central Credit Union (CCCU) announced that the fall 2022 round of its Community Investment Program is now open. A total of $100,000 is available to support local organizations throughout its tri-county area. Grant amounts generally range from $3,000 to a maximum of $25,000, and there are usually 8 to 12 recipients. The giving program was created in 2008, and since then has awarded a total of over $1.8 million to nearly 200 organizations throughout Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity counties. Recent grant recipients have included Dream Quest Youth Partnership, Hospice of Humboldt, and Weaverville Fire Protection.

1 DAY AGO