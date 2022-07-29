Humboldt Deputies Make Domestic Violence Arrest; Victim Transported to Hospital With Serious Injuries

lostcoastoutpost.com
Related
kymkemp.com
Possible Armed Robbery Reported on Greenwood Heights Early This Afternoon
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center received a call a little past noon reporting an armed robbery by suspects with multiple firearms on Greenwood Heights Drive. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, the reporting party gave a description of the suspects. However,...
KTVU FOX 2
Pelican Bay inmate with Bay Area ties allegedly killed by fellow inmate
A Pelican Bay State Prison inmate allegedly attacked and killed another inmate in a housing unit dayroom Friday evening. Fernando Torres Lopez, 23, allegedly attacked Uriel Otero, 22, at about 5:30 p.m., after which Otero was taken to the prison's medical facilities where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.
kymkemp.com
K-9 Lieutenant Kai Finds Fentanyl, Methamphetamine in Vehicle With Expired Registration
This is a press release from the Crescent City Police Department:. On 7-29-2022 at about 2000 hours, Crescent City Police Officer Pearson was conducting patrol through the backlot of the high school and saw a vehicle that had expired registration and was in an area of the high school that is closed at night.
kymkemp.com
Pickup on Fire Blocks Kenmar Road this Morning
A red pickup caught on fire this morning about 9:40 on Kenmar Road in Fortuna. Traffic control was requested. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt, Going Down!
Deputy advises they’ve located the residence involved, gates are locked and they’ll be entering on foot but with poor radio coverage; it’s also a grow site…. The female juv just called again that there’s a disturbance at the second gate, “mom is pushing her” but another person attempting to restrain her as she’s started punching people… deputies now there detaining the woman.
crimevoice.com
Man accused of firing semiautomatic weapon at deputies during pursuit in Humboldt County
Above: Jared Eli Aubrey (L) and Darrike Miles McKeown (R) | All photos via Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to a recent pursuit and officer-involved shooting. The primary suspect is identified as 32-year-old Jared Eli Aubrey of Eureka,...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:05 p.m.] One Person Dead After Being “Impaled by a Small Explosive Device,” According to TCSO
One person is dead on English Lane in Hayfork today in what appears to be an unusual accident, according to the description given by Trinity County Sheriff Tim Saxon. He told us, “This morning, about 8:15 am, we received a call for medical response for the victim of a gunshot in Hayfork. Emergency response personnel arrived on scene and determined that the victim was not shot; he had been impaled by a small explosive device.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE
Occurred on 9TH St. 911 OPEN LINE CODE 4 CONVERSATION HEARD FEMALE SUBJ PRESSING BUTTONS ON THE PHONE, BUT NOT SPEAKING DIRECTLY TO DISPATCH ALLEY WAY BETWEEN 9TH AND 10TH. . Disposition: 911 ACCIDENTAL DIAL. Occurred on Heindon Rd, in Arcata. . Disposition: Advised to Move Along. Officer initiated activity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Humboldt OES posts orbital debris warning Saturday, clears within hours
EUREKA, Calif. — At 12:29 a.m. Saturday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services posted to Facebook, warning that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket was expected to reenter the Earth's atmosphere at any of several possible locations, including Northern California. "I received an email from our [California Office...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Jeri Lorraine Colby Garza, 1952-2022
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Jeri Lorraine Colby Garza. Jeri was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife and mother. She was a happy partner to Chuck Freeman for over 40 years. A proud grandmother and new great-grandmother, also a friend of so many people, she will be remembered and greatly missed.
OSFM MOBILIZES TASK FORCES TO MCKINNEY FIRE IN CALIFORNIA
SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has mobilized three structural task forces at the request of California to the McKinney Fire. The fire is burning in near Klamath, California. The task forces are from Marion, Linn, & Clackamas County. They will be tasked with protecting communities.
kymkemp.com
Coast Central Credit Union Offering $100,000 to Support Local Organizations Throughout the Tri-County Area
Coast Central Credit Union (CCCU) announced that the fall 2022 round of its Community Investment Program is now open. A total of $100,000 is available to support local organizations throughout its tri-county area. Grant amounts generally range from $3,000 to a maximum of $25,000, and there are usually 8 to 12 recipients. The giving program was created in 2008, and since then has awarded a total of over $1.8 million to nearly 200 organizations throughout Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity counties. Recent grant recipients have included Dream Quest Youth Partnership, Hospice of Humboldt, and Weaverville Fire Protection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDRV
New lightning fire sparks in Klamath National Forest: Shackle Ford Fire estimated at 20 acres
FORT JONES, Calif.-- Saturday has been a busy day with new wildfire sparks across Northern California including a new one in Fort Jones Saturday Night. According to the U.S. Forest Service in the Klamath National Forest, abundant lighting have been moving through the area starting new fires. One of those...
McKinney Fire: SF hiker talks about being stranded on mountain trail as massive wildfire erupts
"We started to see the smoke and it was kind of settling in the valleys, in the mountains, and we were like 'yup it's time to get to a road and get out of here'," said Dybdahl.
kymkemp.com
Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin
U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in...
lostcoastoutpost.com
WATER SMASH: Southbound Highway 101 All Screwed Up at the Entrance to Eureka
A car crash on the Highway 101 corridor near the east end of Eureka this morning has snarled up traffic and smashed the roadway something good this morning. Andrew Goff, at the scene, says Fourth Street — that’s southbound 101 — is down to one lane, as of this writing. Fifth Street — northbound 101 — is unimpaired. You’ll want to avoid the area, if possible. That might mean heading down the peninsula if you’re coming from Arcata.
kymkemp.com
Eureka Recycling Center to Temporarily Close Beginning Tomorrow
Beginning August 1, 2022 Arcata residents will need to find a new location to recycle certain items. The Humboldt Waste Management Authority (HWMA) will be temporarily closing the Eureka Recycling Center on West Hawthorne Street in Eureka. According to HWMA, the Transfer Station side of the facility will continue to accept household recycling (glass, plastic, paper, cardboard, cans), carpet, tires, and hazardous waste materials (batteries, lightbulbs, chemicals, etc.).
oregontoday.net
Quake, August 1
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, July 31. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
The County Wanted to Buy This Whole Eureka Block. Now It’s Making a ‘Hail Mary’ Offer for One Small House On It.
Three years ago, the County of Humboldt was all set to pull the trigger on the purchase of three apartment buildings, two homes and a Raliberto’s Taco shop, all located on the 1000 block of Fourth Street in Eureka. The immediate plan was to demolish the structures and replace...
oregontoday.net
Quake, July 29
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Thursday, July 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Comments / 1