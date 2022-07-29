Lavrov Tells Blinken the U.S. Is Breaking Promises About Food Sanctions

www.usnews.com
Related
US News and World Report
Manchin Secures Top Democrats' Commitment for Troubled Pipeline Project - Media
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has secured a commitment from President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow the Mountain Valley Pipeline to be completed, his office told a CBS affiliate on Monday. The commitment to the West Virginia...
US News and World Report
Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan
America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Dismisses Biden's Arms Pact Call
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's former president dismissed a call by U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to press on with talks on a new nuclear arms treaty, saying the appeal was out of place in a changed world. Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said he had told...
US News and World Report
U.S. Accuses Russia of Using Ukraine Power Plant as 'Nuclear Shield'
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called Russia's actions around Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant "the height of irresponsibility," accusing Moscow of using it as a "nuclear shield" in attacks on Ukrainian forces. Russia in March was accused of firing shells dangerously close to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Kremlin to U.S.: 'Megaphone Diplomacy' Won't Work on Griner Swap
(Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that any talks on a possible prisoner exchange involving U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner needed to be discreet and that "megaphone diplomacy" would not achieve results. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington has made a "substantial offer"...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
US News and World Report
Pelosi Lands in Taiwan as China Lashes Out
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and was met with a a furious screed from China’s Foreign Ministry, which blasted what it considers a “provocative” and “wrongful” act on behalf of the entire U.S. government and lashed out at warnings from President Joe Biden’s top advisers that Beijing not escalate an already precarious security situation.
US News and World Report
How the CIA Identified and Killed Al-Qaeda Leader Zawahiri
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. Zawahiri had been in hiding for years and the operation to locate and kill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Putin Says No One Can Win a Nuclear War
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there could be no winners in a nuclear war and no such war should ever be started. The Kremlin leader made the comment in a letter to participants of a conference on the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT), more than five months into his war on Ukraine.
US News and World Report
Russia's Shoigu Says 6 Ukrainian HIMARS Systems Destroyed -Interfax
(Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia had destroyed six U.S.-made HIMARS missile systems since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Interfax reported. Shoigu said Russia had also destroyed five anti-ship Harpoon missile launch systems and 33 M777 howitzers since Moscow deployed tens of...
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Continued to Attempt Tactical Assaults on Bakhmut Axis
(Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress. "As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of...
US News and World Report
White House: U.S. Will Not Be Intimidated by China; Pelosi Has Right to Visit Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it expected China in coming days to escalate its response to a potential visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan and said the United States would not be intimidated. China's actions could include firing missiles near Taiwan, large-scale...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Ukraine Gets More U.S., German Rocket Launcher Systems - Minister
(Reuters) - Ukraine has received more German and U.S.-made multiple rocket launcher systems, part of a series of deliveries of the high-precision heavy weapons promised by its allies, its defence minister said on Monday. The government in Kyiv has repeatedly pleaded with the West to send more long-range artillery as...
US News and World Report
China Says It Is in Communication With U.S. Over Pelosi's Expected Taiwan Visit
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has been in communication with the United States over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday. Pelosi kicked off a tour of four Asian countries on Monday in Singapore amid intense speculation that...
US News and World Report
Man Arrested With Rifle Outside New York Home of Iranian-American Journalist
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -An Iranian-American journalist and women's rights activist said it was "shocking" to learn that a man had been arrested last week with a loaded AK-47 rifle outside her Brooklyn, New York, home. The journalist, Masih Alinejad, last year was said to be the target of a Tehran-backed...
US News and World Report
Marcos Rules Out Philippines Rejoining ICC Ahead of Plan to Resume Probe
MANILA (Reuters) - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday ruled out the Philippines rejoining the International Criminal Court (ICC), whose prosecutor plans to resume an investigation into the previous government's bloody "war on drugs". The Philippines withdrew from the ICC in 2019, with then President Rodrigo Duterte accusing it of...
US News and World Report
U.S. Navy Deploys Four Warships East of Taiwan as Pelosi Heads to Taipei
HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) - Four U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of Taiwan on what the U.S. Navy called routine deployments on Tuesday amid Chinese anger over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit the island. The carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate to Vote on Veterans Burn Pits Bill on Tuesday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on Tuesday on a bill to expand healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving abroad, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. The U.S. military used burn pits to dispose waste on foreign bases until the mid-2010s. Fumes...
US News and World Report
China Says U.S. Politicians Who 'Play With Fire' on Taiwan Will Pay
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that those U.S. politicians who "play with fire" on the Taiwan issue will "come to no good end", according to a ministry statement. He did not specify any U.S. politician. China has expressed opposition to a potential visit to...
US News and World Report
Russia Backs China Over 'Provocative' Pelosi Visit to Taiwan
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia backed China on Tuesday over an expected visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, warning Washington that such a provocative trip would put the United States on a collision course with Beijing. Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned U.S. President Joe Biden against playing...
Comments / 0