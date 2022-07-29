I was recently taken off the schedule and forced to resign at a certain northwest restaurant because I complained to my chef (who was chilling in the back office) that I was being forced to work through my lunch break for the third time this week (a common practice). I was screamed at and informed that if I want my break I need to divvy up the work to the staff I was managing and infringe upon their 30 min rest period, rather than my ornery chef emerging from the office and actually working for 20 mins(god forbid) . When I refused to take away my fellow cooks breaks just to gain my own rest period I got my hours cut. To zero. Cooks deserve better than this. Portland is better than this. Don’t support restaurants with unjust policies.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO