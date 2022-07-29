www.portlandmercury.com
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Eater
Inside Fools and Horses, the Alluring New Cocktail Bar Coming to Northwest Portland
Walking into Fools and Horses, owner Collin Nicholas wants people to be immediately immersed: The smell of coconut and aromatics wafting from the kitchen, the bartenders shaking and stirring, the black-green of the walls allowing the pressed tin backbar and borderline art deco wallpaper to pop. And straight ahead, a few tables look out over the dining room from an elevated stage, as if the drinks and food are the real show.
WWEEK
The Founder of Nico’s Ice Cream Is Opening a Cantina in the Cully Neighborhood
The man who helped popularize New Zealand-style ice cream in Portland is now about to bring us some authentic Mexican flavors and ambience. Nico Vergara, founder of Nico’s Ice Cream, is opening Nico’s Cantina at 4318 NE Cully Blvd. The space previously housed Dick’s Primal Burger and is just a 10-minute walk from his soft-serve-and-real-fruit dessert shop.
The Portland Mercury
Portland Love
With all the tectonic changes Portland's gone through in the last couple of decades, I love that our city has retained it's generally funky, freakish, friendly vibe. In fact, I think I love Portland even more, now that it's openly struggling with the dysfunctional bullshit that was always just below the surface. No, this isn't a "my town's better than any other town" trope. It's just that Portland is authentically "home" to me many others who are just barely getting by — because I don't feel alone. Our city leaders suck balls and are too cozy with cops and developers. But we're gonna fix that, eventually, right? Meantime, big hugs to all the queers, tokers, street freaks, artists, dancers, prancers, workers and beserkers who help make Portland the authentic, slutty, messy, gorgeous city I'm in love with. Muah!
WWEEK
Readers Respond to the Closure of Two Starbucks Coffee Shops in Portland
Last week, three WW correspondents reported what they observed at two Starbucks coffee shops selected for closure by the corporate office: one in downtown, the other near Gateway Transit Center deep in Northeast Portland (“Falling Starbucks,” July 20). Starbucks said it was closing the shops because they had grown too dangerous. Such a rationale hit a nerve—several, actually. Some readers accused us of credulously accepting Starbucks’ narrative and painting over the company’s union-busting attempts. Others took exception to a quote from Jason Renaud saying business owners were scapegoating the mentally ill. Still others scoffed at our assertion that Starbucks operates a kiosk in a nearby Safeway. Readers were right about that one.
The Portland Mercury
The Ornery Chef
I was recently taken off the schedule and forced to resign at a certain northwest restaurant because I complained to my chef (who was chilling in the back office) that I was being forced to work through my lunch break for the third time this week (a common practice). I was screamed at and informed that if I want my break I need to divvy up the work to the staff I was managing and infringe upon their 30 min rest period, rather than my ornery chef emerging from the office and actually working for 20 mins(god forbid) . When I refused to take away my fellow cooks breaks just to gain my own rest period I got my hours cut. To zero. Cooks deserve better than this. Portland is better than this. Don’t support restaurants with unjust policies.
everout.com
The Top 68 Events in Portland This Week: Aug 1-7, 2022
Now that the heatwave has loosened its grip a little bit, it's time to get back to seizing the most of your summer days with events from Sneaker Week to The Decemberists and from Pickathon to the Vanport Jazz Festival. Although. Oregon’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Anti-Vaxxers Target Salem Restaurant, Expanding Portland's Bike Infrastructure, and a Tale of Two Erics
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, P-town! My apartment actually...
Portland filmmaker explores the mystery of a mother’s disappearance in ‘Sam Now’
When Reed Harkness picked up a camera at age 18, and started filming his half-brother, Sam Harkness, who was 11 years old at the time, the images showed the young Sam goofing around and being playful. But the tone changed years later, when the filmmaker and Sam set out on a journey to try and solve a family mystery – what happened to Sam’s mother?
pdxmonthly.com
Are $5 Cheeseburgers Gone for Good?
At the outset of the pandemic, Mike Aldridge sold $4 burgers off his porch in the Mid-City neighborhood of New Orleans—his way, he says, of doing what he could to help people get by in hard times. Pre-COVID, Aldridge cooked at some of Portland's ritziest hotel-restaurants. And when word spread about his adamantly no-BS burgers, an offer came to bring them out west. Halfway through 2020, Aldridge came back, burgers in tow, and opened Mid-City Smash Burger (MCSB), a food cart named for his former stomping grounds. The Rose City leaned in, eating up to 300 “smashy bois” from the SE Stark cart daily.
Eater
Portland Restaurants Closing Due to the Heat Friday
In the heat waves of 2021, many Portland restaurants and food carts were forced to close multiple times throughout the summer, temperatures climbing to dangerous three-digit levels. This year, it seems more Portland restaurant owners and food carts have figured out ways to stay open despite the heat, perhaps recognizing that these summer heat waves will likely become an annual tradition. The staff of food cart Bing Mi moved into its restaurant sibling, Bing Mi Dumpling and Noodle Bar, for the week to avoid the hotter food cart. Many restaurants and food carts — Bar Cala and Sunrice, to name a few — decided to change their menus to avoid turning on the oven or stove, focusing on raw and fresh dishes. And some have just truncated their hours to avoid the heat, like barbecue cart Bark City, which has been closing at 2 p.m. to avoid the hottest time of day.
pdxfoodpress.com
Hey❗What Are You Doing This Weekend❓
If you’re at the Portland Farmers Market and Trevor Baird offers you a peach sample, take it. It might be the best peach you’ve ever tasted. Unlike farmers who need to pick their fruit before it’s really ripe so it survives the rough handling on the way to the supermarket produce section, the Baird family waits until their peaches are ready to eat. You can’t go back to the hard, green stone fruit trucked up from California once you’ve had the sticky juice from a fat Sweet Sue peach run down your arm.
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
‘Erratic temps’: Hillsboro apartment sued by tenant
Step inside one of Reach Property's 3 apartments in Hillsboro and you'll feel the heat. A KOIN 6 News crew on Monday noted the temperature at one of the buildings at the Orchards at Orenco was nearly 90 degrees.
Thousands get nekkid on annual Portland bike ride
For the first time in about 3 years, thousands of naked bike riders cycled their way through the streets of Portland Saturday night.
WWEEK
We Heat Mapped a Trailer Park in Southeast Portland on the Sixth Day of Blistering Weather
On Saturday afternoon, the sixth day of the weeklong heat wave that descended on Portland, WW took climate scientist and researcher Joey Williams to an RV park in Southeast Portland where a man named Eugene Anderson died during last year’s heat dome. There, Williams and WW measured the heat...
The Portland Mercury
Big Money No Whammies!
Portland isn't that bad of a town. Good people but terrible leadership. I think we've just been going through a rough patch for the past (gestures vaguely) and things will be coming up very soon. Let's hear some more Portland love!. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the...
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
Meet George Jetson, born this day (we think)
Apparently it all began July 31, 2022 when George Jetson was born.
Deadly rabbit virus confirmed in Multnomah County
A highly contagious and deadly virus that can spread quickly among rabbits was detected in Multnomah County, the Oregon Department of Agriculture said Monday.
Some of Portland's homeless villages struggle to reach full capacity. Here's why
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people live on the streets of Portland, yet some of the city's homeless villages consistently have empty beds. A Point-In-Time survey earlier this year counted more than 6,600 homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, though the number is likely much higher — and either way, the shelter bed capacity is much lower.
