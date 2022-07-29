All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

1057thehawk.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Major discount retail chain announces plans for unique "combo" store concept in New JerseyKristen Walters
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
newjerseyisntboring.com
New Jersey Foodie, Beer and Wine Events for August 2022
Food! Wine! Beer! It’s Summer and festivals are popping up all over New Jersey. Whether it’s food truck festivals, restaurant weeks, beer festivals, or wine festivals…there’s plenty to do this August in 2022!. Due to the ongoing restrictions and safety regulations with Covid-19, please verify these...
NJ shore treasure is undergoing a $2M restoration
MARGATE CITY — A Jersey Shore treasure continues to undergo a more than $2.2 million restoration project that started almost a year ago and will hopefully be wrapped up in early fall. While a total replacement of the outer skin and rotted wood underneath is going on, the six-story...
My View of the Amazing Kites at Kite Fest at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
It is a truly amazing festival and it's happening today (8/2/22) at Jenkinson's Boardwalk in beautiful Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. This is one event this summer you do not want to miss on the beach. The event is Kite Fest and it's happening today (8/2/22) from 11 am to...
The Absolutely Hottest Day in New Jersey Happened Almost 100 Years Ago
It's that time of year where I start to sweat just looking out the window. If I want to go running, it has to be either at 5:30 in the morning before the sun starts beating down on the boardwalk, or at 8:30 at night when the sun sets. Any...
World’s toughest turtle? Survivor among 8 returned to ocean at Jersey Shore
POINT PLEASANT BEACH (AP) — If what doesn't kill you truly makes you stronger, then Titan is the strongest turtle in the ocean. The juvenile Loggerhead turtle has been gashed by a boat propeller, had part of his front flipper bitten off by a shark, and was being attacked by a different shark when two New Jersey fishermen intervened, saved him and called Sea Turtle Recovery, a group that rescues and rehabilitates turtles before returning them to the ocean.
Amazing, The Cost of Fireworks in New Jersey Isn’t Quite What You’d Expect
Fireworks and the Jersey Shore go together like Pork Roll, egg and cheese. Love them or hate them, fireworks are a core form of entertainment along the Seaside Heights boardwalk all summer long. Every Wednesday during the summer the skies light up with a fantastic display that launches off right...
Free training for NJ residents — how to spot, help a problem gambler
An online training program that would cost out-of-staters hundreds of dollars is available for free to New Jersey residents, through the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey. The material featured in the counselor training for disordered gambling is advanced enough to help individuals meet requirements for international counselor certification,...
NJ’s 18th Adult-Use Weed Dispensary To Open in Central NJ on Friday!
Bring the count up to 18 adult-use weed dispensaries in New Jersey!. According to NJ.com, Verano Zen Leaf in Neptune NJ will officially be open for adult-use weed Friday, August 5. For this opening, there will be some fun pomp and circumstance to mark the occasion. The event will be...
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
Stop & Shop Announces Third Store Closure In New Jersey This Year
Closings have been happening at the Jersey Shore left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic. But when even our massive chains are having trouble to survive, that is when I can say I am officially nervous. Stop & Shop has already announced two New Jersey closings in 2022 and now...
thedigestonline.com
New Jersey’s 25 Most Instagrammable Locations
You scroll through your Instagram feed and swipe through photo after photo shared by your peers. Beautiful destinations and genuine smiles seem to be this summer’s staple. If you find yourself seeking a picturesque change of scenery or even just a photo op to add to your own summer Insta reel, this list compiles it all. In no particular order, here are the 25 most Instagrammable locations in New Jersey.
It’s a Gross But Necessary Question: Can You Drive Without Shoes in NJ?
Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
New Jersey’s Best Vegan Restaurants Found at the Jersey Shore
Do you know the difference between someone who is a vegan and someone who is a vegetarian? I didn’t either. My sister and soon-to-be brother-in-law are both vegans. Thanks to them, I learned quickly that there is a big difference when it comes to the two. People who are...
Get In Good With Santa At McLoone’s Annual Charity Clambake In Long Branch, New Jersey
The summer is flying and I know that because it is already almost time for the 15th Annual Holiday Express Sunset Benefit Clambake! YUM!. The event raises money to bring music, food, gifts, financial support, and friendship to those who need it the most during the holiday season as well as throughout the year.
If you like craft beer and the Jersey Shore, this event is just for you
Craft beer lovers, listen up: there is a tour coming up that will let you sample some of the best beers being brewed in Monmouth and Ocean counties. The Original Jersey Shore Brew Tour offers an all-inclusive journey through the Jersey Shore's craft beer scene. You'll get to visit four local breweries, taste up to 16 beers and enjoy a beer-paired meal. Transportation is provided and beer expert tour guide will explain things as you go.
My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In
And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
Homeless people living under NJ pier cleared out before Phish concert
ATLANTIC CITY — Several dozen people cleared out from homeless encampment under a hotel pier boardwalk were cleared out Monday but city officials say it's not because of an upcoming beach concert. Outreach workers from homeless advocate groups, police and AtlanticCare helped the 30-40 people staying under the Caesars...
Delicious! Picking New Jersey Blackberries and Peaches Here in the Garden State
If you are looking for a beautiful day trip right here in New Jersey, how about going fruit picking with the family? It's a great way to get exercise, fresh air, and sunshine. It is also a great way to get healthy Jersey fresh food on your table. We have...
Still a Chance to Catch a Summer Concert in Ship Bottom LBI
I look forward to this every year in beautiful Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island. Thursday nights the music comes alive, the community comes out, and there's lots of excitement with the sun setting over LBI. The Summer Thursday Concerts in Ship Bottom take place at the Waterfront Park located...
