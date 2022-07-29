ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainsboro Township, NJ

All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

By Bill Doyle
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America

If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
CLIFTON, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

New Jersey Foodie, Beer and Wine Events for August 2022

Food! Wine! Beer! It’s Summer and festivals are popping up all over New Jersey. Whether it’s food truck festivals, restaurant weeks, beer festivals, or wine festivals…there’s plenty to do this August in 2022!. Due to the ongoing restrictions and safety regulations with Covid-19, please verify these...
FOOD & DRINKS
105.7 The Hawk

NJ shore treasure is undergoing a $2M restoration

MARGATE CITY — A Jersey Shore treasure continues to undergo a more than $2.2 million restoration project that started almost a year ago and will hopefully be wrapped up in early fall. While a total replacement of the outer skin and rotted wood underneath is going on, the six-story...
MARGATE CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
Atlantic City, NJ
Food & Drinks
Wildwood, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Pleasantville, NJ
Belmar, NJ
Government
Princeton, NJ
Food & Drinks
City
Livingston, NJ
Robbinsville, NJ
Government
Princeton, NJ
Government
City
Robbinsville, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
Restaurants
Wildwood, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Plainsboro Township, NJ
Livingston, NJ
Government
City
Jersey City, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Restaurants
Wildwood, NJ
Food & Drinks
State
New Jersey State
Princeton, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Bridgewater, NJ
City
Rocky Hill, NJ
Pleasantville, NJ
Government
City
Vincentown, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Princeton, NJ
City
Northfield, NJ
Belmar, NJ
Lifestyle
Atlantic City, NJ
Restaurants
City
Wildwood, NJ
City
Belmar, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

World’s toughest turtle? Survivor among 8 returned to ocean at Jersey Shore

POINT PLEASANT BEACH (AP) — If what doesn't kill you truly makes you stronger, then Titan is the strongest turtle in the ocean. The juvenile Loggerhead turtle has been gashed by a boat propeller, had part of his front flipper bitten off by a shark, and was being attacked by a different shark when two New Jersey fishermen intervened, saved him and called Sea Turtle Recovery, a group that rescues and rehabilitates turtles before returning them to the ocean.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Free training for NJ residents — how to spot, help a problem gambler

An online training program that would cost out-of-staters hundreds of dollars is available for free to New Jersey residents, through the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey. The material featured in the counselor training for disordered gambling is advanced enough to help individuals meet requirements for international counselor certification,...
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
thedigestonline.com

New Jersey’s 25 Most Instagrammable Locations

You scroll through your Instagram feed and swipe through photo after photo shared by your peers. Beautiful destinations and genuine smiles seem to be this summer’s staple. If you find yourself seeking a picturesque change of scenery or even just a photo op to add to your own summer Insta reel, this list compiles it all. In no particular order, here are the 25 most Instagrammable locations in New Jersey.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Diners#Ins#Earth#Food Drink#Dolce Clemente#Princeton Rocky Hill Inn#Pleasantville Piccini#Italian#Crab Cake Co#Somers Point#Leeds Point Ernest#Southern Caf#Ritz#The Deminski Doyle
105.7 The Hawk

If you like craft beer and the Jersey Shore, this event is just for you

Craft beer lovers, listen up: there is a tour coming up that will let you sample some of the best beers being brewed in Monmouth and Ocean counties. The Original Jersey Shore Brew Tour offers an all-inclusive journey through the Jersey Shore's craft beer scene. You'll get to visit four local breweries, taste up to 16 beers and enjoy a beer-paired meal. Transportation is provided and beer expert tour guide will explain things as you go.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
105.7 The Hawk

My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In

And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
TRAVEL
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy