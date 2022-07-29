Volunteers needed to help distribute shoes to youth in need

stjosephpost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Soles 4 Christ distributes shoes over next two days at Civic Arena
For two days AFL-CIO Community Services in St. Joseph will distribute shoes to youth in need from the Civic Arena in downtown St. Joseph. The Soles 4 Christ distribution will begin tomorrow at 9am and will run until 7pm. The event will be at the same time on Wednesday. Community...
Second Harvest mobile food pantries receive boost from USDA grant
A grant worth 200-thousand dollars received by Second Harvest from the USDA will help fund the agencies mobile food pantries. Second Harvest Chief Development Officer Michelle Fagerstone says the grant helped match funds Second Harvest had put up for its Fresh Mobile Food Pantry. "It is covering 20 communities in...
Extension of St. Joseph school levy to be decided on August primary ballot
St. Joseph School District voters are being asked to extend the current levy for another six years. Proposition READ on Tuesday’s ballot proposes continuing the 61-cent levy for another six years. It would not require a tax increase. School Board President David Foster points out the board voted unanimously...
Portions of Gene Field road will be closed beginning August 8th
Parts of Gene Field Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning Monday August 8th. Beginning August 8th Gene Field Road between Ashland Avenue and Indian Trail Drive will be closed for a bridge replacement over Northeast Parkway. Additionally, Northeast Parkway, from Ashland Avenue to Northeast Parkway, will also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri Task Force in Kentucky to help with flood recovery
Missouri Task Force 1, a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District arrived in Kentucky on Sunday to assist with the historical flooding that is occurring in that region, according to a media release from the agency. The Federal Emergency Management Agency deployment the Task Force that will take...
St. Joseph "active shooter" incident ends peacefully as suspect surrenders
A 50-year-old man faces numerous criminal charges after barricading himself in a St. Joseph residence and holding off officers for nearly 24 hours before surrendering. The incident at 709 South 16th ended peacefully enough when Harry Newton Ritzinger surrendered. The St. Joseph Police Department accuses Ritzinger of firing shots at officers responding to the scene in the early morning hours of Sunday.
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
Head-on collision south of St. Joseph kills 2, seriously injures another
A 19-year-old St. Joseph man and a 14-year-old St. Joseph youth have been killed in a head-on collision south of St. Joseph early Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pick-up being driven north by 46-year-old Joshua Gladieux of Leavenworth crossed the centerline of Route A about four miles south of St. Joseph and hit a car traveling south, driven by 20-year-old Alexis Lewis of St. Joseph.
RELATED PEOPLE
Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
Five Republicans crowd 1st MO state rep primary in northwest Missouri
Five Republicans are on the primary ballot for the First Missouri State Representative District Tuesday. Holly Cronk of Skidmore says she will take the lead when the opportunity arises. “Sometimes you don’t have to be the leader, sometimes you need to be the team member and be a part of...
Low voter turnout expected as polls open for primary election in Buchanan County
Polling places around St. Joseph are now open for today's primary election. Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack Garvey says based on her research voter turnout is expected to be low. "What I usually do is I look what happened two years ago, or four even, just to do an average...
Governor's Prosperity on the Plains tour stops in northeast Kansas
HOLTON – Governor Laura Kelly continued her statewide economic development tour, ‘Prosperity on the Plains,’ in the northeast Kansas community of Holton Friday. She joined Jackson County Chamber of Commerce leaders to tour a local family- and veteran-owned small business, More Than Lemons Hot Glass, according to a statement from the governor's office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
W. Kan. offers a glimpse of what an abortion ban might look like for KC, Wichita
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A rare Democrat in a deeply Republican state, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas is one of the most vulnerable incumbents seeking reelection this year. In the final months of her congressional campaign, she is focusing on Republicans' strict opposition to abortion rights. An online...
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed...
Missouri man dies after ejected when SUV strikes a tree
LAWRENCE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident Saturday in Lawrence County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Buick Enclave driven by Franklin R. Bradley, 41, Miller, was eastbound on Lawrence County Road 2040 three miles east of Miller. The SUV traveled off the road, struck a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missouri US Senate Republican candidate Eric Greitens makes stop in St. Joseph
Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens made a brief stop in St. Joseph at Rosecrans Memorial Airport today as part of a state fly around. Greitens, who resigned as governor, declined to answer a question posed to him: who voters should trust, him or his ex-wife who has accused him of abuse.
UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody after hours-long standoff in St. Joseph
A suspect has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff in St. Joseph. Several law enforcement officers surrounded a St. Joseph residence after a man barricaded himself inside and shot at officers responding to the scene. The St. Joseph Police Department reports the incident at 709 South 16th began...
Suspects accused of selling meth they purchased in Kansas
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. A lengthy investigation revealed that 34-year-old Kimberly Hoagland and 37-year-old Rickey Long both of Humboldt and others conspired to distribute several pounds of methamphetamine over the last three years. It also revealed they were acquiring...
Kansas court: Self-defense doesn't apply when bystander hurt
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas law allowing deadly force against an attacker doesn't protect people from prosecution if a bystander is injured, the state's highest court declared Friday. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in the case of a Wichita police officer whose shots at a charging dog wounded...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0