Saint Joseph, MO

Volunteers needed to help distribute shoes to youth in need

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 4 days ago
stjosephpost.com

St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph "active shooter" incident ends peacefully as suspect surrenders

A 50-year-old man faces numerous criminal charges after barricading himself in a St. Joseph residence and holding off officers for nearly 24 hours before surrendering. The incident at 709 South 16th ended peacefully enough when Harry Newton Ritzinger surrendered. The St. Joseph Police Department accuses Ritzinger of firing shots at officers responding to the scene in the early morning hours of Sunday.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Head-on collision south of St. Joseph kills 2, seriously injures another

A 19-year-old St. Joseph man and a 14-year-old St. Joseph youth have been killed in a head-on collision south of St. Joseph early Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pick-up being driven north by 46-year-old Joshua Gladieux of Leavenworth crossed the centerline of Route A about four miles south of St. Joseph and hit a car traveling south, driven by 20-year-old Alexis Lewis of St. Joseph.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Governor's Prosperity on the Plains tour stops in northeast Kansas

HOLTON – Governor Laura Kelly continued her statewide economic development tour, ‘Prosperity on the Plains,’ in the northeast Kansas community of Holton Friday. She joined Jackson County Chamber of Commerce leaders to tour a local family- and veteran-owned small business, More Than Lemons Hot Glass, according to a statement from the governor's office.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday will hold the nation's first test of voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people throughout the state deciding whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. The referendum on the proposed...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Suspects accused of selling meth they purchased in Kansas

RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. A lengthy investigation revealed that 34-year-old Kimberly Hoagland and 37-year-old Rickey Long both of Humboldt and others conspired to distribute several pounds of methamphetamine over the last three years. It also revealed they were acquiring...
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
Community Policy