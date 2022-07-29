ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics

By FIONA MACDONALD
ScienceAlert
 4 days ago
www.sciencealert.com

haddam resident
1d ago

I dont know....the story doesn't claim that the AI found anything that actually made sense. How do they know that it didn't find something that was different, but a little wrong?

5
Nikki R
3d ago

What the right threatens is not just our way of life but the very concepts of looking at things in a whole different way. You all have and continue to work towards shutting down all avenues of moving forward. What if this AI is right? What if we have been wrong all these years? If the red wave passes we kill the chance at finding out.

11
AP_000418.7c53e3f5b0774f76ad7e37767589c922.1742
1d ago

If the AI can’t articulate the other “variables “ to you, what is the point of the exercise? Shouldn’t we be learning from the AI? Seriously, just ASK it to explain its math to you. *facepalm*

2
