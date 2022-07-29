Scranton Ranked Among America’s Best Values

news.scranton.edu
Commonwealth University signs transfer agreement with Northern Pennsylvania Regional College
Warren, Pa. — The newly-consolidated Commonwealth University Of Pennsylvania has signed a transfer agreement with a community college in northeastern Pennsylvania. Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) and Commonwealth University, which includes Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield universities, signed a guaranteed transfer agreement in a ceremony held at NPRC's Administrative Center in Warren on Thursday. Northern Regional has 25 classroom sites in nine counties, and offers workforce development opportunities and associate's degrees. ...
College building declared unsafe in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
Community Champion: Tara Mugford Wilson
This month, The Luzerne Foundation welcomed its new Chairperson, Tara Mugford Wilson! A Dallas, PA native, Wilson has always been an active an
Backpack giveaway helping students prepare for school year
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The "School Rocks Backpack Giveaway" took place at Verizon stores across the country. Newswatch 16 stopped by the store on Wyoming Avenue in Edwardsville. The backpacks were filled with school supplies like pencils, folders and paper. Kids who attended could also enter to win a...
First-ever pinball tournament in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton's first-ever pinball tournament took place at Bartari on Adams Avenue. Filling the restaurant and arcade with competitors across Pennsylvania. Co-owner John Heim shares how this event shows the passion within the pinball community. A lot of people think Pinball is just wacking balls around but...
$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
Celebrating 32 years of inclusivity
SCRANTON, Pa. — A celebration at Nay Aug Park in Scranton marked the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. It's been 32 years since the federal law gave people with disabilities the right to the same opportunities as people without. "We've made a lot of progress towards the...
Volunteers providing a much-needed lift
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Volunteers are the unsung heroes of communities big and small. Sunday, a local group proved their value by mobilizing to help a family in need accomplish a mighty task. “I don’t know how we would have done this, I don’t know how,” explained Beverly Hoover who recently moved to Edwardsville. […]
First Hospital ending inpatient, outpatient services
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First Hospital in Kingston announced Monday they plan to close the hospital in the upcoming months due to a lack of staffing. According to Commonwealth Health, First Hospital announced to patients, physicians, and staff members their plans to close the hospital and their affiliated outpatient treatment offerings on October 30, 2022. […]
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
PA's Largest Solar Field Swiftwater Solar Obtains Permit
In Swiftwater, Pa, the state's largest solar field, located on a mountain slope in the area obtained one of the final two permits to begin construction, but what does this mean for you?
Attorney for Vision Home Builders speaks out
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has an update on a three-month-long, I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County Home Building Company. For the first time since ‘Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors in late April, Eyewitness News heard from the company, the attorney representing the company, and its owner spoke […]
Mega Millions reaches second highest jackpot in game history
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Whether you're playing with two bucks or twenty, a lot of people say now is the time to play the lottery. At a staggering $1.2 billion dollars, the Mega Millions jackpot kept the lines going inside the Kinsley Market Shop Rite in Brodheadsville. There were...
It's the uncertainty, stupid
SCRANTON, Pa — Ask a restaurant owner how difficult the COVID era has been, and the list of struggles is lengthy — loss of customers, supply chain problems, doubling and sometimes tripling of food costs, utility costs, and the ability to find or keep workers. Many business owners will tell you their revenue has returned to pre-COVID numbers, but that the cost to get there has eroded their profits. They are often making do without the manpower they really need, meaning they are personally working unsustainable hours.
St. Joseph's Center Summer Festival returns for 2022
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's a scene that's been missing from the campus of Marywood University for the last two years. The St. Joseph's Center Summer Festival is back in full force this weekend. "It's the spirit of welcome home. So yesterday as volunteers were coming to set up, that's...
Scranton WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lifelong Scranton man who served his community as a letter carrier and his country in World War II, celebrated a major milestone. Members of the US Marine Corps League Northeast Detachment showed up on Sunday at a 100th birthday party for veteran Tony Julian. His family hosted the party […]
Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Lackawanna County
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, a winning PA Lottery Powerball ®ticket was sold at a retailer in Lackawanna County worth $150,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Fast Lane Mart, 215-217 South Main Street in Taylor, sold the winning ticket to a lucky costumer on Saturday’s drawing. The winning ticket matched four of […]
Under my hat: The Bungalow Babes
Community pools are important nurturing grounds. They’re health-oriented venues to provide seasonal recreation. At their very best, they go beyond for children and adults. They help turn kids into great swimmers, championship divers, lifeguards, coaches, scout leaders and responsible adults. In Tamaqua, the pool also spawned a valuable social...
Owner of hibachi restaurants dead at 44
A co-owner of several of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s most popular sushi and hibachi restaurants has passed away, according to the Luzern
Construction to begin on Tri Lot on 8/1/2022
Over a year in the making, funding has aligned for the Town of Bloomsburg to start construction on the Tri-lot parking area which will begin on August 1, 2022. A huge thanks to Town Council for voting towards this infrastructure upgrade, Town staff who worked on aligning four grant streams to make this project possible and the assistance from LIVIC Civil who provided free grant sketches/ probable costs for grant applications.
