Scranton, PA

Scranton Ranked Among America’s Best Values

scranton.edu
 4 days ago
news.scranton.edu

NorthcentralPA.com

Commonwealth University signs transfer agreement with Northern Pennsylvania Regional College

Warren, Pa. — The newly-consolidated Commonwealth University Of Pennsylvania has signed a transfer agreement with a community college in northeastern Pennsylvania. Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) and Commonwealth University, which includes Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield universities, signed a guaranteed transfer agreement in a ceremony held at NPRC's Administrative Center in Warren on Thursday. Northern Regional has 25 classroom sites in nine counties, and offers workforce development opportunities and associate's degrees. ...
WARREN, PA
Newswatch 16

College building declared unsafe in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

First-ever pinball tournament in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton's first-ever pinball tournament took place at Bartari on Adams Avenue. Filling the restaurant and arcade with competitors across Pennsylvania. Co-owner John Heim shares how this event shows the passion within the pinball community. A lot of people think Pinball is just wacking balls around but...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Celebrating 32 years of inclusivity

SCRANTON, Pa. — A celebration at Nay Aug Park in Scranton marked the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. It's been 32 years since the federal law gave people with disabilities the right to the same opportunities as people without. "We've made a lot of progress towards the...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Volunteers providing a much-needed lift

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Volunteers are the unsung heroes of communities big and small. Sunday, a local group proved their value by mobilizing to help a family in need accomplish a mighty task. “I don’t know how we would have done this, I don’t know how,” explained Beverly Hoover who recently moved to Edwardsville. […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

First Hospital ending inpatient, outpatient services

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First Hospital in Kingston announced Monday they plan to close the hospital in the upcoming months due to a lack of staffing. According to Commonwealth Health, First Hospital announced to patients, physicians, and staff members their plans to close the hospital and their affiliated outpatient treatment offerings on October 30, 2022. […]
KINGSTON, PA
gridphilly.com

Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal

Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Attorney for Vision Home Builders speaks out

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has an update on a three-month-long, I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County Home Building Company. For the first time since ‘Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors in late April, Eyewitness News heard from the company, the attorney representing the company, and its owner spoke […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

It's the uncertainty, stupid

SCRANTON, Pa — Ask a restaurant owner how difficult the COVID era has been, and the list of struggles is lengthy — loss of customers, supply chain problems, doubling and sometimes tripling of food costs, utility costs, and the ability to find or keep workers. Many business owners will tell you their revenue has returned to pre-COVID numbers, but that the cost to get there has eroded their profits. They are often making do without the manpower they really need, meaning they are personally working unsustainable hours.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

St. Joseph's Center Summer Festival returns for 2022

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's a scene that's been missing from the campus of Marywood University for the last two years. The St. Joseph's Center Summer Festival is back in full force this weekend. "It's the spirit of welcome home. So yesterday as volunteers were coming to set up, that's...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lifelong Scranton man who served his community as a letter carrier and his country in World War II, celebrated a major milestone. Members of the US Marine Corps League Northeast Detachment showed up on Sunday at a 100th birthday party for veteran Tony Julian. His family hosted the party […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Lackawanna County

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, a winning PA Lottery Powerball ®ticket was sold at a retailer in Lackawanna County worth $150,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Fast Lane Mart, 215-217 South Main Street in Taylor, sold the winning ticket to a lucky costumer on Saturday’s drawing. The winning ticket matched four of […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Under my hat: The Bungalow Babes

Community pools are important nurturing grounds. They’re health-oriented venues to provide seasonal recreation. At their very best, they go beyond for children and adults. They help turn kids into great swimmers, championship divers, lifeguards, coaches, scout leaders and responsible adults. In Tamaqua, the pool also spawned a valuable social...
TAMAQUA, PA
bloomsburgpa.org

Construction to begin on Tri Lot on 8/1/2022

Over a year in the making, funding has aligned for the Town of Bloomsburg to start construction on the Tri-lot parking area which will begin on August 1, 2022. A huge thanks to Town Council for voting towards this infrastructure upgrade, Town staff who worked on aligning four grant streams to make this project possible and the assistance from LIVIC Civil who provided free grant sketches/ probable costs for grant applications.
BLOOMSBURG, PA

