www.luxurytravelmagazine.com
Related
7 incredible vacation rentals with pools in Palm Springs
With 350 days of fog-free sun, Palm Springs has plenty of pools for plunging
iebusinessdaily.com
Palm Springs wants to pay for the same real estate twice
The city wants to buy 120 acres on its north end from College of the Desert, land Palm Springs bought 12 years ago and gave to the school so it could build a campus there. Now, the city wants to repurchase that property, on the condition COD builds the campus on school-owned property in the center of town.
SFGate
Opulent Oasis: $3.5M Palm Springs Home With Mesmerizing Moroccan Flair
“It used to be part of the Singer sewing machine estate. This part of the house was actually the gardener's cottage,” explains listing agent Sandra Quinn, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “It was one of the first houses in the desert to have a second story on it. Nobody ever had two floors.”
deseret.com
These cities are most at risk of housing downturn if recession hits
Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thepalmspringspost.com
Acting school’s arrival brought on by volume of talent in Palm Springs
The Actor’s Lab, one of the nation’s top acting schools, is coming to Palm Springs. J.D. Lewis, founder and coach of the Actor’s Lab since 1990, is behind the effort. Lewis has coached actors on shows including “Weeds,” “Better Call Saul,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Breaking Bad,” and many more. He has also coached writers, and directors in Hollywood and across the nation.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New-Home Communities at Its Highly Desirable Countryview Master Plan in Homeland, California
HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new-home communities at the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The new neighborhoods feature a total of six decorated model homes and are situated just north of Highway 74 and close to Interstate 215, providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Poppy and Sage are also walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005107/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new-home communities at its highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
strictly-business.com
Fallbrook Development Announces New West Addition, 90+ Lots Available for Purchase
The Fallbrook Development is pleased to announce the opening of their newest addition, Fallbrook West. Fallbrook West comes with over 90 lots to choose from, each offering the charm and sanctuary of a close-knit community with the ease and accessibility of an in-town address. Fallbrook is the perfect setting for your custom build with minimal impact fees, charming boulevards, natural wetlands, and commercial and residential spaces.
KESQ
Flood watch for the mountains and high desert
A Flood Watch will be in effect today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. for the mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as well as high desert communities. The potential for thunderstorms isn't as great as it was over the weekend, but storms are still a threat. Flash Flood...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KESQ
Monsoonal moisture for the week ahead
Conditions remain similar to weekend as we kick off the workweek. Chances for thunderstorms regionally, especially for areas of higher elevation, continue into Monday. Thick, muggy air will continue to filter into the Coachella Valley for the week ahead. Chances for thunderstorms return late in the week and into the...
Mudslide northeast of Yuicpa causes highway closure in San Bernardino Mountains
The mudslides occurred Sunday afternoon along Highway 38, near burn scars left from the 2020 El Dorado fire. As a result, a full closure was put in place between Jenks Lake Road and Valley of the Falls Drive, which is just northeast of Yucaipa. According to the San Bernardino Sun,...
spectrumnews1.com
Old Western flair at Pioneertown
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — If you have ever driven along Route 62 near Palm Springs, you might have stumbled upon remnants of an old western town that was built as a movie set nearly 80 years ago. In more recent years, Pioneertown has been experiencing something of a renaissance...
Highway 38 closed near Angelus Oaks due to mud, flooding, officials say
Highway 38 was closed in both directions near Angelus Oaks due to mud and flooding, officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Valley residents prepare for potential flash flooding
We continue to see sign of an oncoming storm all throughout the Coachella Valley, and we're sharing some tips on how to prepare for potential flooding. Storm clouds were seen all throughout the valley Saturday. Palm Springs resident, Zane who's lived in the Coachella Valley his entire life says rain tends to come as a The post Valley residents prepare for potential flash flooding appeared first on KESQ.
Two deer rescued from nearly drowning in Coachella Canal
Two deer seen drowning in the Indio portion of the Coachella Canal were rescued by first responders. Monday shortly before 4 p.m., a passerby called Indio Police to report that they found two young deer in the Coachella Canal near Avenue 42 west of Golf Center Parkway in Indio. Officers arrived and found the two The post Two deer rescued from nearly drowning in Coachella Canal appeared first on KESQ.
calgolfnews.com
This Time, Reiter Pulls Off the Victory in 111th Cal State Am
Charlie Reiter of Palm Desert got close two years ago, but this time he did captured the 111th California State Amateur Championship. Reiter, who recently finished his career at the University of San Diego, romped to a 5-and-4 victory over Kevin Huff of El Dorado Hills in the scheduled 36-hole final at Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach.
foxla.com
Flooding prompts highway closure in Big Bear as t-storms bring heavy rain to area
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Big Bear on Monday afternoon, prompting road closures in the area. The warning comes as monsoonal moisture lingered in the region with the potential for isolated thunderstorms in Southern California’s desert and mountain communities. On Monday, the...
iebusinessdaily.com
Perris logistics center signs two more tenants
More than 1.1 million square feet of space has been leased at Knox Logistics Center, an eight-building warehouse-distribution project under construction in Perris. A logistics services company whose name was not released will occupy all of the center’s third building, Knox III, which will cover 692,645 square feet at 22305 Old Oleander Ave., according to a statement released Tuesday by Trammell Crow Co.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
Riverside County emergency team gearing up for east valley weekend thunderstorms
A team is standing by at Riverside County's emergency operations center in Indio, tracking potentially severe thunderstorms this weekend in the east valley. Eric Cadden, the county's emergency management program supervisor, says resources are strategically being coordinated in case of emergencies like power outages. "It's very important that you stock up on food and water, The post Riverside County emergency team gearing up for east valley weekend thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Exercises to Build Muscles for Seniors
Is it possible to build muscles after 50? If you are searching for the answer to this question, it means you are taking a positive step towards healthy living. Physical activity helps you look and feel younger, keeps your body healthier, and reduces the risk of illness. You also get to feel better and have more energy.
Comments / 0