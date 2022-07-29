HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new-home communities at the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The new neighborhoods feature a total of six decorated model homes and are situated just north of Highway 74 and close to Interstate 215, providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Poppy and Sage are also walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005107/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new-home communities at its highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOMELAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO