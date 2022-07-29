Utah to receive an estimated $65 million in federal PROTECT funds – Cache Valley Daily

kvnutalk.com
kslnewsradio.com
New poll says Utahns want incentives for water-wise landscaping
SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll by the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics focused on what Utahns think are the best way to get people to conserve water. The poll asked 801 registered voters in Utah what they thought the state should do to encourage water conservation. Incentives for water-wise landscaping had the most support, with 50%.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City ends July with-all time record high temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — For the second straight year, Salt Lake City set a record for the hottest July. This year it was more than one-and-a-half degrees hotter than a year ago. The extreme heat is impacting Utah’s extreme drought too. Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees 18...
ksl.com
'Bracing for the next curveball': What new federal transportation program means for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox turned toward the Wasatch Mountains behind him and pointed out the double-edged sword many Utah communities face because they are so close to wild lands. "As beautiful as mountains and forests are, wildfires and flooding can prove dangerous for our transportation...
ksl.com
Poll asks how Utahns want to respond to drought, record-low levels of the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's drought is feeling like an endless hammer, pounding residents with relentless heat, arid conditions and no foreseeable end in sight. In plain terms, drought is a downer. It is interfering with water supplies, recreational opportunities and farmers' livelihoods — and it is asking us...
ksl.com
Why Utah wildlife biologists want you to temporarily avoid these High Uintas water areas
VERNAL — Utah wildlife biologists are set to begin yet another round of rotenone treatments at a pair of drainages in High Uintas this week — and later this month — as it seeks to restore native fish habitats in the region. Work was scheduled to begin...
Salt Lake City school board on verge of firing superintendent
Soon, perhaps as early as next week, the Salt Lake City school board is poised to potentially terminate the district’s first Black superintendent after he’s served barely a year on the job.
Children’s Entrepreneur Market expanding beyond Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A local market that teaches children the ins and outs of running a business is expanding to five new states. Conner Boyack with the Libertas Institute joins us this week to discuss how the Children’s Entrepreneur Market got its start in Utah, how it works and where it goes from […]
KSLTV
Utah home sellers drop asking prices as market slows from a frenzied pace
MIDVALE, Utah — Inflation, rising interest rates and fear of a recession are all working together against Utah’s real estate market. For years, the Wasatch Front has been one of the nation’s hottest real estate markets. But now, it appears to be cooling as sellers are slashing prices.
upr.org
Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding
Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
KSLTV
More flooding concerns for southern Utah National Parks
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service sent out another advisory Sunday morning that southern Utah’s National Parks and other recreational areas could see some flooding Sunday. Flooding in the narrow slot canyons popular for hikers and tourists is an especially dangerous situation. Monsoons have been active...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City records hottest month in 148 years of tracking temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — July 2022 was the hottest month ever recorded in Salt Lake City with a mean temperature averaging of 87.3 degrees Fahrenheit. That is a full 6.2 degrees warmer than an average, July and more than a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one the area experienced just last year.
davisjournal.com
Davis County has first West Nile case
KAYSVILLE—Every summer the West Nile virus seems to crop up somewhere in Utah and now it’s in Davis County. Last week, Davis Mosquito Abatement found the first positive case of West Nile in a pool of water in west Kaysville. “We set traps at 30 locations a week,”...
West Nile Virus found in Utah, officials urge protection against mosquito bites
The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is urging Utahns to take protective measures against mosquitoes as they say West Nile virus has been detected in Salt Lake, Davis and Uintah counties.
Guest op-ed: Correcting claims around Utah Lake development
According to scientists, Utah Lake is facing a man-made threat that would cause irreparable damage to the lake and a significant loss of public ownership. Specifically, a limited liability Delaware corporation–with no corporate track record in restoring lakes — proposes to “restore” Utah Lake by killing all the fish, dredging the lake and building a massive island-city complex in the lake — which they would own — to house up to twice the population of Salt Lake City.
ksl.com
Will 2016 Trump voters return to him if he runs for president again?
SALT LAKE CITY — Donald Trump says he has made up his mind about whether to run for president again in 2024. While he hasn't made an announcement yet, many Utahns who voted for him in 2016 would mark the ballot for him again because of the policies he advanced in his one term in the White House and despite his nonstop claims of fraud in the 2020 election.
KSLTV
2022 ties record of number of 100-degree days in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s capital tied the record of triple-digit days with the 21st on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, the Salt Lake City International Airport reported at 3 p.m. that they crossed the 100-degree mark. Only three other years have this many triple-digit days:...
kslnewsradio.com
Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
Parts of southern Utah hit with flooding again
Southern Utah, especially areas in and near Cedar City and Moab, has been experiencing floods Sunday and could continue to do so.
kjzz.com
Updated report on Utah's drought conditions turned out better than expected
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The drought appeared dire just several months ago—and while it still is— an updated report on Utah's conditions turned out better than expected. It would have been unexpected a few months ago, according to a report released on Friday by the Utah Department of Natural Resources.
Gas leak forces evacuation of downtown Salt Lake City street
Building on the west side of State Street between 100 South and 200 South were evacuated following a gas leak, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.
