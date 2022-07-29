The Watchlist: Ramon Laureano, Darick Hall, Pete Fairbanks, Anthony Bass (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

The Washington Nationals traded Ehire Adrianza to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for OF Trey Harris. (Atlanta Braves on Twitter) Adrianza played 109 games for the Braves in 2021, but he's only played 31 games for the Nationals in 2022, slashing .179/.255/.202. Atlanta is looking for OF depth following the loss of Adam Duvall, and chances are they are hoping for the player they had last year who performed at a level of .247/.327/.401. Fantasy managers can continue to ignore Adrianza unless he somehow carves out a niche in a stacked lineup.

