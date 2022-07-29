The Watchlist: Ramon Laureano, Darick Hall, Pete Fairbanks, Anthony Bass (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

www.fantasypros.com
Look: Noah Syndergaard's Reaction To Phillies Trade Is Going Viral
Noah Syndergaard is on the move. The veteran righty was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the deadline this Tuesday night, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard will be a key member of the Phillies' rotation moving forward. And it looks like he may have...
Phillies Make Multiple Minor League Promotions
The Philadelphia Phillies promoted Ben Brown, alongside some other intriguing prospects.
Ehire Adrianza traded to Atlanta
The Washington Nationals traded Ehire Adrianza to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for OF Trey Harris. (Atlanta Braves on Twitter) Adrianza played 109 games for the Braves in 2021, but he's only played 31 games for the Nationals in 2022, slashing .179/.255/.202. Atlanta is looking for OF depth following the loss of Adam Duvall, and chances are they are hoping for the player they had last year who performed at a level of .247/.327/.401. Fantasy managers can continue to ignore Adrianza unless he somehow carves out a niche in a stacked lineup.
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
Report: Phillies Linked to A's Laureano
The Philadelphia Phillies have been linked via trade to a variety of centerfielders, but the top market choice is Ramón Laureano.
Report: Phillies interested in Rays Outfielder Brett Phillips
The Philadelphia Phillies reached out to the Tampa Bay Rays to check in on a defensive upgrade for center field.
Yankees knew when to let go of these beloved but underachieving former players
If you associate anything with Yankees’ President Randy Levine, it’s the time he took a hostile tone (privately and publicly) in arbitration negotiations with Dellin Betances, who, at the time, was the New York-born heir to Mariano Rivera. He’d won a long fight to make it out of the minor leagues and became a four-time All Star. Who was Randy Levine to be so cold with him?
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
Joc Pederson remains with the Giants after trade deadline
Pederson not being dealt was a surprise to many, as he is a free agent after the season. The 30-year-old is slashing .242/.319/.492 with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 87 games this season. When he returns from the concussion IL, he figures to remain a productive option from the Giants offense.
San Diego Padres Acquire An All-Star
The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers have made a trade.
Austin Riley hits game-winning double in win on Sunday
Riley played hero on Sunday, hitting an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning to break a 0-0 tie and win the game for the Braves. It was his eighth double in his last six games and 26th extra-base hit in the month of July. Riley has been one of the best players in fantasy baseball this season hitting an outstanding .301/.360/.604 with 29 home runs, 31 doubles and 68 RBI over 101 games.
Yankees close to getting back top lefty bullpen arm from Tommy John surgery
The New York Yankees need all the help they can get in the bullpen after losing Michael King last week to a fracture right elbow. In his place, manager Aaron Boone has deployed Ron Marinaccio and Albert Abreu to help smooth over his loss. Even relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt has received increased opportunities, but the Yankees don’t have anyone on the roster who can replicate King’s production and efficiency this season.
Austin Riley signs 10-year, $212 million contract extension with Atlanta
The contract extension keeps the 25-year-old in Atlanta through 2032, with a $20 million club option for 2033. Riley, who is batting .301 with 29 home runs and 68 RBI, recently was named to his first All-Star team. Following this deal and the signing of Matt Olson through the 2030 season, Atlanta has locked up their corner infield spots for years to come.
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (8/1) PREMIUM
The first MLB DFS slate of the new week is nine games. It begins at 7:05 pm ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. Thus, it’s a decent-sized slate. Still, the touted selections are trimmed to three pitchers, two stacks and the customary studs and values/punts. Monday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. An...
3 things Rangers should do before Deadline
ANAHEIM -- Are the Rangers buyers or sellers at this year’s Trade Deadline?. It seems like it’s maybe neither. After two straight years of fire sales at the Deadline, the Rangers may not be in a position for a playoff spot, but they’re definitely not on pace to lose 100 games again this year. When asked how different the roster may look next week, manager Chris Woodward was honest in admitting some things could shake up the clubhouse.
Mike Trout progressing well with back injury
Trout reportedly could start swinging a bat soon after that, which would be a major step in the right direction. Of course, we're still a ways away from seeing Trout back in the majors and contributing, so fantasy managers should temper their excitement. Nevertheless, take what you can get for now, and this update at least suggests that Trout will indeed play again this season.
Juan Soto rumors: Strengths and weaknesses of 3 remaining offers
Then, there were three. As the Juan Soto trade conversations intensify, the Seattle Mariners have dropped out of the race. Only the Padres, Dodgers and Cardinals remain. Each trade offer has its perks, of course. While we don’t necessarily have the exacts, there is enough reporting available as to who each team would be willing to trade in a deal for the 23-year-old Soto.
Fantasy Baseball Trade Value Chart: Week 17 (2022)
For most leagues, managers have anywhere from one to three weeks to put together any last-minute deals. Fortunes can change quickly, even this late, so constantly evaluating your standings should be the norm. Managers get desperate this late in the year, often needing a big swing or at least a...
‘Like everyone dreamed of’: Mets’ Taijuan Walker sounds off on long-awaited Max Scherzer-Jacob deGrom pairing
The New York Mets have dominated the 2022 season so far without one of their best players, if not their very best. Jacob deGrom is finally scheduled to pitch this Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, which should make their strong pitching staff even better. Taijuan Walker, one of their key pitchers, is just as pumped up as anyone to see the two aces of deGrom and Max Scherzer together.
