Michigan Woman Says She Didn't Realize She Had a Bullet in Her Head

www.insideedition.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missing Michigan Teen Found Dead In Detroit Basement After Dad Receives Anonymous Tip
Police are investigating the shooting death of a Michigan teenager whose body turned up in a Detroit apartment building’s basement over the weekend. Jacob Hills, 18, was found dead in an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Sunday after attending a party on Saturday, his family said. He’d been shot several times. No arrests have been made in the teen’s apparent slaying.
Michigan man arrested for 2-year-old's brutal murder tells judge he needs to get out of jail to start new job
A Michigan man accused of murdering a 2-year-old girl before dumping her badly beaten body at a hospital told a judge during his arraignment that he needs to be released from jail to start a new job. Aaron Joseph Trout, 31, of Glennie, was arrested Friday and charged with one...
Mich. Mom Is Stabbed to Death While 3 Children Were Home Before Suspect Husband Allegedly Fled
Police in Michigan are investigating the stabbing death of a 32-year-old woman killed inside her Olive Township home while her three small children were present. Quinn Arielle Hallacy's children — a 7-year-old and two 10-year-olds — were not hurt in the fatal attack, which unfolded Monday evening, according to stations WOOD-TV, WXMI and WZZM.
Michigan Boy Dies After Mother Shoots Him and Then Herself—Police
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast described the incident as a "nightmare," as police continue with their investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman charged in deaths of 2 bicyclists on Make-A-Wish charity ride in Michigan
A woman was charged Monday with causing the deaths of two bicyclists who were hit by her vehicle while riding in a weekend charity event in western Michigan. Five men were hit Saturday in Ionia County during a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The two who died were...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Michigan family found dead after being denied protection order against husband
A Michigan woman and her family were found dead two weeks after she was denied a protection order against him. The judge said there was “insufficient evidence of immediate or irreparable injury, loss or damage.” The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide. WPBN’s Ireland Viscount reports.July 14, 2022.
Man Claims That Dismembered Girlfriend, Who Was Found In Fridge, Went In 'On Her Own'
Daryl Jones claimed that Kristy Jefferson, who was found dismembered and decomposing in a fridge placed in the hallway by his apartment, climbed into the appliance "on her own." A Pennsylvania man whose girlfriend was found dismembered and decaying in an abandoned refrigerator by his apartment has claimed that she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mystery over how a happy five-year-old girl died in hospital a day after she showed 'flu-like' symptoms on her birthday - as her distraught family plead for answers
A devastated family are looking for answers as to how their five-year-old daughter died while waiting for medical transport in a Canberra hospital. Rozalia Spadafora's death on July 5 at Canberra Hospital has been referred to the ACT Coroner who will decide if an inquest is needed. On learning the...
insideedition.com
Missing Texas Mom Chrissy Powell Found Dead of Apparent Suicide in Parked Car at Busy Mall
Nearly three weeks after going missing, a Texas mother of two was found dead in her car parked in a busy shopping mall parking lot. Chrissy Powell’s disappearance received national attention after a Ring camera image showed her hurrying from her home in San Antonio, because she was late for work.
Woman horrified when coworker lights up in the car on the way to the casino
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother enjoyed going to the casino. One day, a coworker friend invited my mother to accompany her to the casino. There was no way my mother would pass up the opportunity to go to her favorite place, especially if she didn't have to drive there herself.
'She's a prisoner in her own body': Florida family sues Southwest Airlines after claiming disabled daughter, 25, was thrown from wheelchair and left paralyzed from the neck down
A Florida family has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, claiming that their disabled daughter's life drastically changed when she was ejected from a wheelchair while boarding a flight, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down. Gabrielle Assouline, 25, was boarding a Southwest flight at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman, 19, died in agony from cancer after pleading to see her doctor in person for more than a YEAR about a painful lump on her back - as family say GPs 'used Covid as an excuse to see fewer people'
A family has revealed how a 19-year-old girl died riddled with cancer after pleading in agony to see her doctor for more than a year. The family of Amelia Ellerby are demanding answers and have slammed GPs for using Covid-19 as 'an excuse' not to see patients. The lump on...
Troop of killer monkeys throw four-month-old baby to his death from three-story roof after snatching him from his mother
A TROOP of killer monkeys horrifically threw a four-month-old baby to his death after snatching him from his mother. Dad Nirdesh Upadhyay, 25, had been on his three-story roof terrace with his wife and son when the animals took the tot. The family had been unwinding on Friday at their...
Daughter who carried out father's wishes by giving him an illegal Pagan-style burial in woodland avoids jail
A daughter who carried out her father's wishes by giving him an illegal Pagan-style burial in woodland has been spared jail. Eirys Brett, 31, carried out the secret countryside burial with her partner Mark Watson, 46, but broke the law as she failed to legally register her father Donald's death.
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
Disabled passenger says he had to be helped off a plane by an 'embarrassed' pilot after airport staff failed to show up for 30 minutes
An amputee was left stranded on a plane at Manchester Airport last month, Manchester Evening News reported. David Judd said nobody came to help for 30 minutes, so the pilot ended up escorting him off the plane.
A pilot was first to flee a plane after hearing a loud explosion, leaving passengers to fend for themselves as smoke filled the cabin, report says
A Vueling pilot fled his plane after there was an explosion, abandoning the passengers. One passenger told The Sun the captain ran off as soon as the flight attendant opened the door. Most of his crew followed, while only one flight attendant was left to look after passengers.
Desperate search for two-year-old girl and her parents who were reported missing after they didn't return from a camping trip in Maine over a week ago
Maine police are desperately searching for a two-year-old girl and her parents who went missing after going camping last month. Jill Sidebotham, 28, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter, Lydia Hansen, two, have been missing since June 27, when they were last seen by Sidebotham's family before their camping trip in Phillips, Maine.
Mum screamed in horror as ‘happy’ boy, 1, fell to his death from seventh floor ‘bedroom’ window of tower block
A MUM screamed in horror as her one-year-old boy plunged to his death from the window of their seventh floor flat. Emergency services were scrambled to the tower block in Leeds, West Yorkshire, shortly after 1pm on Saturday. The youngster was rushed to hospital - but despite the best efforts...
Comments / 11