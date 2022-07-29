www.suffolkdistrictattorney.com
suffolkdistrictattorney.com
Man Arraigned for Striking Two BPD Officers at Parade
BOSTON, August 1, 2022— The man who drove his car through a police barricade at the Puerto Rican Festival Parade and injured two Boston Police officers was arraigned today, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. JAMAUREE HAYGOOD, 28, of Dorchester, appeared in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court...
WCVB
Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
whdh.com
Woman accidentally shoots self in Stoughton Target parking lot
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is recovering after accidentally shooting herself in the leg in a Target parking lot, according to Stoughton Police. At around 6:45 p.m. Monday, the Stoughton Police received a call for a person shot in a Target parking lot at Hawes Way. Officers arrived on scene two minutes later, where they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the leg. Stoughton Fire Rescue treated her on scene and transported her to a Boston-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police: Mass. couple arrested in NH after armed robbery leads to hostage situation
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple wanted in connection with an armed robbery broke into a home in New Hampshire and held the residents inside hostage, prompting a police standoff early Monday morning, authorities said. Jose Robles, 39, of Taunton, is facing charges of armed robbery, criminal threatening with...
DA: Woman stabbed to death inside her Lowell home
LOWELL, Mass. — Police are investigating the murder of a woman inside her Lowell home. Linda Gilbert, 64, was found unresponsive in her Loring Street home around 11:19 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Monday...
Worcester police officer arrested after probe into off-duty assignments
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester police officer has been arrested after an investigation uncovered alleged criminal activity involving his off-duty assignments. Colby Turner, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave. He faces five felony counts of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement.
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital,...
suffolkdistrictattorney.com
Hayden: Shootings may usher in “generational calamity”
BOSTON, July 31, 2022— Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden today expressed his fears that the rising level of multiple-person shootings in Boston could usher in a “generational calamity” for young inner-city residents. Hayden’s comments came after three teens were shot in Dorchester Saturday night and 15-year-old Curtis...
Death investigation underway in Charlestown
BOSTON — Authorities have launched an investigation after a person was found dead in Charlestown on Monday morning. The deceased person was found in the area of 465 Medford Street just before 7:45 a.m., according to Boston police. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the...
whdh.com
Boy walking dog approached by man asking him to ‘come here,’ Pembroke Police say
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pembroke Police are seeking the public’s help to find information about an interaction a boy walking his dog had with a middle-aged man. Police said the boy was walking his dog on Phillips Road shortly before 10 a.m. when a man drove by him slowly in his car and asked him to “come here.” The driver was described as a short, white man between 50 and 60 with a bald head or very short hair and a short, light-colored beard. The car was described as a small, white, four-door sedan.
WCVB
Vandals target Boston man's tractor-trailer with hateful graffiti
BOSTON — A Massachusetts truck driver's vehicle is out of service for several days after it was vandalized sometime over the weekend on a busy Boston road. The incident happened in the area of 110 Talbot Avenue in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Eugene Miles said when he went to go...
Store Holdup Becomes Hostage Drama in Hampstead, NH
The robbery of a convenience store turned into a hostage drama in Hampstead early Monday morning. Jose Robles, 39, allegedly held up the Xtra Mart on Emerson Avenue around 2:20 a.m. at gunpoint and left the store in a dark sedan, according to Hampstead Police Deputy Chief Robert Kelley. A short while later, the car was spotted by a patrol officer on Route 111 who pursued it for a short time.
Man in crown court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte
A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. The 22-year-old was remanded into...
Police: Wanted fugitive caught urinating on elevator in MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man with warrants out for his arrest was caught urinating on an elevator at an MBTA station, Transit Police said. Gerard Burton, 57, was seen urinating on the elevator doors at the Ashmont Station around 1:55 a.m., police said. A witness reported the incident to an officer, who police said found Burton while he was still urinating,
nbcboston.com
Cyclist Critically Injured in Haverhill Crash
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon, police said. The cyclist, a 44-year-old man from Haverhill, was struck by a 2016 Toyota Avalon around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Main and Merrimack streets, according to Haverhill police. He was subsequently MedFlighted to a hospital in Boston and remains in critical condition on Sunday morning, officials said.
valleypatriot.com
Estela Reyes will Fund Police in Methuen, McCarty Cut 32 Cops as a Councilor
This year the race for state representative in Lawrence and Methuen will be decided in the September 6th primary – not the November election – because there are no Republicans running in this race. That means more people need to vote on the September 6th Democrat primary, instead of waiting for the November final election.
bpdnews.com
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Patrick J. Carr Killed in the Line of Duty 106 Years Ago
BPD Remembers: On Tuesday, August 1, 1916, Patrolman Patrick J. Carr was killed in the line of duty when his motor vehicle malfunctioned while responding to aid an injured child at Castle Island. Patrolman Carr was ejected through the vehicles windshield , off the bridge and into the water, where he was rescued by a fellow officer. Patrolman Carr was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
Two, including one from North Dartmouth, arrested at Aquapalooza event over the weekend
Two were arrested on Saturday during Aquapalooza over the weekend. The loosely organized event that brings many boaters has been a yearly occurrence in Potters Cove off Prudence Island in Portsmouth and took place this past Saturday. According to Portsmouth, Rhode Island police logs, 28-year-old Joel Morales, of North Dartmouth...
nbcboston.com
3 Teenagers Shot Outside House Party in Dorchester
Three teenagers were shot after a house party turned violent in Dorchester on Saturday. Boston police said they are expected to survive. According to police, calls came in for a large fight after the party was broken up on Dakota Street around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 19-year-old man and two 16-year-olds, a boy and a girl, who'd been shot.
Three teens hospitalized with gunshot wounds after party in Dorchester
BOSTON — Three teenagers were transported to local hospitals Saturday night after sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a party in Dorchester, according to a spokesperson for Boston Police Department. Police said just before midnight officers responded to 77 Dakota Street for reports of a ‘large fight’ after a party....
