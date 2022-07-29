www.thecoalfieldprogress.com
COUNTY OF WISE v LOUELLA SIZEMORE
COUNTY OF WISE, VIRGINIA, a Political Subdivision of. The object of this suit is to enforce the lien of the Complainant, County of Wise, Virginia, for delinquent real estate taxes against certain real property located in the County of Wise, Virginia, described as follows:. Tax Map No. 047A1 ( )...
COUNTY OF WISE v ROY C. MULLINS
COUNTY OF WISE, VIRGINIA, a Political Subdivision of. The object of this suit is to enforce the lien of the Complainant, County of Wise, Virginia, for delinquent real estate taxes against certain real property located in the County of Wise, Virginia, described as follows:. Tax Map No. 028 ( )...
FOR RENT - BLUE COTTAGE, ALSO 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH CARPORT
FOR RENT - BLUE COTTAGE FOR RENT, 107 Club Ave., NW, Wise. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, washer/ dryer, spacious kitchen and living room, with nice (small) yard. Convenient location, within walking distance to town. Deposit required. For more info, call (276)393-1367, or. ALSO FOR RENT, Wise, 111A Dotson Avenue, 2...
