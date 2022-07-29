www.thecoalfieldprogress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Southwest Virginia and Kentucky experiencing significant floodingCheryl E PrestonKentucky State
Fun Fest Balloon Rally Continues to Please Crowds Saturday Morning in KingsportJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Feeling Hungry and Lucky? We Tried Mr. Lucky's at The Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
