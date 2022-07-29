ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeburn, VA

Coalfield.com

COUNTY OF WISE v LOUELLA SIZEMORE

COUNTY OF WISE, VIRGINIA, a Political Subdivision of. The object of this suit is to enforce the lien of the Complainant, County of Wise, Virginia, for delinquent real estate taxes against certain real property located in the County of Wise, Virginia, described as follows:. Tax Map No. 047A1 ( )...
WISE COUNTY, VA
COUNTY OF WISE v ROY C. MULLINS

COUNTY OF WISE, VIRGINIA, a Political Subdivision of. The object of this suit is to enforce the lien of the Complainant, County of Wise, Virginia, for delinquent real estate taxes against certain real property located in the County of Wise, Virginia, described as follows:. Tax Map No. 028 ( )...
FOR RENT - BLUE COTTAGE, ALSO 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH CARPORT

FOR RENT - BLUE COTTAGE FOR RENT, 107 Club Ave., NW, Wise. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, washer/ dryer, spacious kitchen and living room, with nice (small) yard. Convenient location, within walking distance to town. Deposit required. For more info, call (276)393-1367, or. ALSO FOR RENT, Wise, 111A Dotson Avenue, 2...

