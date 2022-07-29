Sandra Foster, 74

wrbiradio.com
Isiah Christian Eisenmenger, 21, Dillsboro
Isiah Christian Eisenmenger, 21, of Dillsboro passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. Isiah was born on Tuesday, December 19, 2000 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana; son of Michael Eisenmenger and Jennifer (Behnke) Lucas. Isiah worked for The Waters of Dillsboro and most recently for Pizza Hut in Lawrenceburg as a cook. He enjoyed riding his bicycle and helping people.
James Richard Seibel, 70
James Richard Seibel, 70, of Greensburg passed away on July 28, 2022. He was born on August 17, 1951 in Greensburg, the son of Ralph and Ruth Maxine Wingham Seibel. Jim was a graduate of Greensburg Community High School. He worked at Bohn Aluminum and Al Reynold’s. Survivors include:...
Edna Gilbert – age 72 of Sunman
Edna Gilbert, of Sunman, was born on December 11, 1949, in Batesville, Indiana, a daughter to Ray and Marie Wiedeman Schaefer. She graduated from Sunman High School in 1967 and later attended beauty school. Edna was a beautician and drove a bus for Sunman Dearborn Community Schools for 43 years. She loved driving bus for East Central Athletic teams and enjoyed the interaction with all the kids and athletes she had the pleasure of transporting. Known for her laughter and honest opinions, Edna will be missed greatly by her friends and family. She passed away at her residence on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the age of 72.
Obituary for Kenneth “Ken” Nobbe
Kenneth “Ken” Nobbe, 53, passed away at his home in Greensburg, Indiana on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Ken was born on March 16, 1969, in Greensburg as the son of Raymond and Mary Nobbe. Ken graduated from Greensburg High School in 1987 and went on to further his...
Lee Mathews, 68, Cross Plains
Lee A. Mathews, Jr., 68, of Cross Plains passed away at 3:40pm, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his home. He was born in Batesville on January 29, 1954, the son of Lee Sr. and Rovena Flint Mathews. He was married to Edwena “Wendy” Pyles and she preceded him in death on March 12, 2020. He married Rosalie Henderson Hooton on September 5, 2021 and she survives. Other survivors include one son Bryan (Cassandra) Mathews of Hebron, Kentucky; two daughters Cara (Bill) O’Connell of Norfolk, Virginia and Lisa (Brian) Zistler of Lawrenceburg; 4 grandchildren; three step-children Dyveke (Mike) Cox of Waverly, Charity (Bill) McGammon of Bloomington, and Damon Hooton of Versailles, along with 4 step-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dean. Mr. Mathews was a 1972 graduate of South Ripley High School and a 1981 graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Lee’s working career spanned over 40 years in Ripley County law enforcement. He was a member of the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department for 33 years and served as Versailles Town Marshal for 9 years. He also worked the security detail at the Ripley County Courthouse. Lee enjoyed bowling, wood working, golf, traveling, and playing cards. Lee was a member of the Versailles Baptist Church, the Versailles Lions Club, and Versailles Masonic Lodge. Funeral services will be held at 10am, Thursday, August 4 at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Randy Thieman officiating. Burial will be in the Methodist Cemetery at Cross Plains. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Memorials may be given to the Shop With a Cop program in care of the funeral home.
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
Bartholomew County Man Killed in Head on Collison
Ripley County- July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County, Indiana man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated...
24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect charged with murder
HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — State Police is investigating following the deadly overnight shooting of an Elwood police officer. The Elwood police officer was shot during a traffic stop and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April. He had served the community for 11 months and served in the Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.
Police Blotter 7/30/22
[None Provided] Batesville Police Department Law Incident Summary Report.
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
70-year-old man killed in Batesville crash
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - A 70-year-old southeastern Indiana man was killed in a crash in Batesville on Thursday, according to Batesville police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Officers responded to the intersection of State Road 46 and State Road 229 at around 7:52 a.m. for a report of...
Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
Accused cop killer fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, doc says
The man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during an attempted traffic stop Sunday fired a total of 36 rounds and never gave giving the officer a chance to unholster his own gun.
Man killed in Ripley County crash, state troopers say
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An Elizabethtown man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. Lenord Sheldon Jr., 66, sustained fatal injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The Ripley County Coroner’s...
‘Perfect the way he is’ | Plainfield family shares journey of son’s cleft lip, palate
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — July is National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness Month, which affects thousands of babies every year. For many families, the journey can be overwhelming and difficult. “His nose was open with a big gap and his palate is open all the way through,” said Susan Thorp.
Man dead following two-car accident on State Road 129
VERSAILLES, Ind. — A Bartholomew County, Indiana, man has died after a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles on Saturday. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Upon further investigation, authorities indicated that a blue 2006 Ford F-350,...
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
Girlfriend of Greenwood mall hero used jacket as tourniquet to help shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Shay Golden, the girlfriend of the armed citizen who stopped the Greenwood Park Mall shooter, is telling her story of what happened inside the mall on July 17. Golden and her boyfriend, Eli Dicken, had not planned on being in the mall that night. A...
