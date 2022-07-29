Josef Newgarden qualifies 5th at Indy after given all-clear

Read on www.wishtv.com
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Gaming fans looking forward to Gen Con 2022 in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mark Godin and Tracy O’Shea have been coming all the way from Canada to Gen Con in Indianapolis for five years now. O’Shea says she likes Gen Con more than other conventions, including Comic Con. “Gen Con has all those, and then every aspect...
The athletic family and unlikely high school career behind Colts WR Alec Pierce
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There was the mighty green machine of Glenbard West High School, a perennial prep football powerhouse just under 30 miles west of downtown Chicago, ready to mow down yet another opponent ahead of yet another season filled with state championship aspirations. One season previous, sophomore free...
Abortion debate has Gen Con organizers considering a move away from Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Could Gen Con be leaving Indianapolis?. Organizers of the consumer and trade experience dedicated to gaming culture and community say they are getting pressure from participants and advertisers to possibly look elsewhere because of actions taken by the Indiana General Assembly regarding Senate Bill 1 Special Session, the abortion bill.
Kayla Sullivan joins WISH-TV
INDIANAPOLIS – August 4, 2022 – Peggy McClelland, WISH-TV Creative Services Director, today announced that WISH-TV has hired Kayla Sullivan as a specialty content creator who will feature stories on family and parenting. Through her amusing yet informative storytelling, Sullivan will add her unique perspective to WISH-TV’s “Focused on Family and Community” initiative.
1 dies on city’s westside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the westside of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1:30 Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a person shot at Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road. According to police, a person was...
‘Baby Got Brunch’ Saturday Aug. 13
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Baby Got Brunch” is a food festival, a culinary celebration, according to Bridget Davis, co-host and Jenna Streit with The Milk Bank. “This year we have 37 chefs on site. Guests get to sample dishes from every single food vendor. Ticket includes sampling from every vendor. We have an open bar,” Davis said.
Greenwood woman, her mother thwart harassers in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chloe Neuenschwander was celebrating her 21st birthday last week in downtown Indianapolis when she said some men tried to grab her. Neuenschwander said the trouble began when her friends, parents and herself on July 26 were outside a bar in the 200 block of South Meridian Street. Chloe encountered a homeless man and struck up a friendly conversation.
Lilly: Abortion law will make it harder for future investments in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company says Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion, signed into law Friday by Gov. Eric Holcomb, could make it more difficult to attract talent and negatively impact plans for future growth in the state. In a Saturday morning statement, Lilly...
Indy Chamber opposes Indiana abortion bill
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The chamber of commerce for Indianapolis is asking lawmakers to move away from a proposed bill banning abortion. Indy Chamber issued a statement Thursday morning asking Indiana legislators “not to proceed” on SB 1. “Over the last two weeks, the Indiana General Assembly has...
Visitation on Friday for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The community is invited to honor a hero Friday during visitation for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months when he was shot and killed Sunday during a traffic stop. Services will be held at ITOWN Church...
More than 500 businesses sign letter opposing abortion restrictions in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of businesses are standing up for abortion rights in Indiana. “We fully support reproductive rights. It’s a woman’s choice what to do with her body,” the co-owner of Amelia’s, Charlie McIntosh, said. The Indianapolis bakery, Amelia’s, is one of more than...
IMPD: Man dies in Saturday shooting, ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Saturday morning ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 6 a.m. IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Marabou Mills Drive in response to a person shot, police say. The man confirmed had been shot,...
Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Vivante French Eatery chef prepares Seared Salmon dish
You’re invited on a warm and welcoming culinary journey every time you dine at Vivante French Eatery, located inside Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, Indiana. The French eatery offers an approachable yet elegant dining experience for all. Chef Jason Crouch joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare a dish including...
IMPD adds fleet of public safety camera trailers to crime-fighting efforts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday showed off a new piece of crime-fighting technology: a fleet of public safety camera trailers. “This expansion allows the department to stay adaptable to where and when violence occurs,” IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said in a statement.
I-465, I-69 construction concerns some businesses in short term
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major construction project for I-465 and I-69 on the city’s northeast side begins Friday, and some businesses are raising concerns. Two ramp closures will happen this weekend, but, while one is expected to be completed Monday, another will remain closed for two years. “I...
IMPD: 3 people shot within 2 hours overnight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning across the city, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 11 p.m., a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Methodist Hospital. Police believe he was shot earlier in the evening near the intersection of 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Investigators went to the scene and found several shell casings and a bullet fragment, according to a police report.
Indy Chamber of Commerce calls abortion bill process ‘reckless’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Chamber of Commerce, which is typically lockstep with Republican legislators, is asking the entire general assembly to slow down on the abortion bill. The Indy Chamber of Commerce represents the interests of hundreds of Indianapolis and Marion County-based businesses at the Statehouse. Their membership...
