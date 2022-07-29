ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kitchn

TikTok Told Me to Clean My Air Fryer with a Dishwasher Tablet — Here’s How It Went

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Like most home cooks, I love my air fryer and use it for just about anything. Whether I’m heating up a leftover slice of pizza, or making deliciously crispy carrots, my air fryer is one of my most used kitchen appliances.
CNN

How to wash clothes, sheets, towels and more, according to our laundry experts

Our laundry expert, Jolie Kerr, has more than a decade of experience in the field of fabric care — if something is in need of washing, or a stain needs to be removed, chances are she knows how to do it. To inform this collection of articles, she calls upon her extensive knowledge and seeks out other experts to help you choose the best products and tools for for washing towels, sheets and more right.
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
WWD

The 20 Best Flat Irons for Every Hair Type, According to Experts

Click here to read the full article. Good hair days can make a person feel prepped, poised, and polished. While we love natural hair textures and think messy-pretty hair is always in, the fact is that we all have moments when we long for a styled-looking hairdo. This is why heated hair tools are essential — especially on days when your locks misbehave. Maybe you fell asleep with your hair wet and want to tame some unruly waves, or you simply want to style your hair straight for added shine and uniformity. Perhaps achieving ultra-straightness will just be the first...
Salon

How to make soap at home (even if you failed chemistry)

My experimentations with homemade soap began when I became enamored with making things at home, like maintaining my own sourdough starter, painting my own kitchen cabinets, and repairing my own clothes. Even if time-consuming, I found that doing things myself, from start to finish, was immensely rewarding. It gave me a far greater appreciation for the goods that came my way, and made me a lot more conscious (in a good way) of the quality of ingredients.
The Guardian

Face mists: 10 of the best

The sole purpose of most face mists is to refresh face, skin and makeup. I understand its use over makeup – though you are better off getting a hydrating setting spray – but as a skincare product? Meh. Most mists do no more than you’d get from a bottle filled with chilled water. As I write this, however, we are in the midst of a heatwave. Everything – my laptop, face, nerves – is melting. I am too hot and impatient to seek out the right kind of bottle with the right type of spritz – ie, a “mist” not a “splash”. Hence, right now, a fresh, cooling spritz from a pre-packaged face mist stored in a fridge is the best invention since the lightbulb. That said, a heatwave is not a regular occurrence. So are face mists still worth it? Well, if you want something that simply feels refreshing on your skin, I still maintain filling a spray bottle with cold, filtered/mineral water. If you are going to spend on a face mist, focus on those with skincare properties. There is an increasing number of them: ones that shield the skin from environmental aggressors (Zelens, Gucci); calm redness (Dr Jart); are antioxidant rich (Elemis); tighten pores (Caudali – e); deliver intense hydration while also gently exfoliating (Glow Recipe, Sunday Riley); minimise inflammation (Niod)… So, if your face mist doesn’t deliver skincare benefits, don’t bother.
OK! Magazine

The Daily Checkout: The Refreshing Ulta Scrub & Amazon Gloves Our Producer Swears By For Soft Skin — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of skincare itself. When it comes to keeping her skin soft and smooth, OK!'s Social Media Producer Angela Savoy-Williams has a secret weapon — Tree Hut’s Green Tea Shea Sugar Scrub.“I...
architecturaldigest.com

How to Clean Your Coffee Maker in Just 30 Minutes

The average person has three cups of coffee a day, reports the National Coffee Association. That means you better know how to clean a coffee maker. Americans may like smudge-free, stainless steel appliances, but they don’t particularly like to clean the one that wakes them up in the morning. Think about it: You likely wash dishes, shower, and brush teeth either right before or after you use your coffee machine to make a cup of joe, so it makes sense that you don’t want to be bothered with even more soapy water. Before you dismiss regularly cleaning a coffee maker as unnecessary, know that your unwashed brew buddy can get pretty disgusting. An often cited study by NSF International found that half of these caffeine incubators contain yeast and mold because of its “warm and moist environment,” which can heighten the bitter taste of your brew at best and spur allergic reactions at worst. Alongside sponges, the study found that coffee makers are among the top 10 germiest places in a home.
HollywoodLife

Foundation, Eyeliner & Blush – Oh My! Organize Your Cluttered Makeup Collection Like a Pro

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Organization is key to a good routine. Keeping your vanity neat and tidy can be a chore sometimes, but it’s well worth the effort. Thankfully, there’s something that can help. STORi’s Audrey Stackable Organizer Drawers are the #1 product for cosmetic display cases on Amazon for good reason. No matter how cluttered and unorganized your makeup space may be, this organizer is sure to make your makeup look like it belongs to a pro.
