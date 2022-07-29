The sole purpose of most face mists is to refresh face, skin and makeup. I understand its use over makeup – though you are better off getting a hydrating setting spray – but as a skincare product? Meh. Most mists do no more than you’d get from a bottle filled with chilled water. As I write this, however, we are in the midst of a heatwave. Everything – my laptop, face, nerves – is melting. I am too hot and impatient to seek out the right kind of bottle with the right type of spritz – ie, a “mist” not a “splash”. Hence, right now, a fresh, cooling spritz from a pre-packaged face mist stored in a fridge is the best invention since the lightbulb. That said, a heatwave is not a regular occurrence. So are face mists still worth it? Well, if you want something that simply feels refreshing on your skin, I still maintain filling a spray bottle with cold, filtered/mineral water. If you are going to spend on a face mist, focus on those with skincare properties. There is an increasing number of them: ones that shield the skin from environmental aggressors (Zelens, Gucci); calm redness (Dr Jart); are antioxidant rich (Elemis); tighten pores (Caudali – e); deliver intense hydration while also gently exfoliating (Glow Recipe, Sunday Riley); minimise inflammation (Niod)… So, if your face mist doesn’t deliver skincare benefits, don’t bother.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO