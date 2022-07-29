ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Regional West Medical Center has obtained Hospital Accreditation from the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ)

rwhs.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.rwhs.org

Comments / 2

Related
rwhs.org

Regional West Promotes National Immunization Awareness Month

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., ― During National Immunization Awareness Month, Regional West offers multiple options to help you and your family stay up-to-date with routine vaccines. Regional West Community Health holds an immunization clinic Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The clinic is located at 313 West 38th Street, Scottsbluff. Walk-ins are welcome or call 308-630-1126 to schedule an appointment.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska National Guard activated for wildfire

GERING, Neb. - More help is coming to the Nebraska panhandle to control the Carter Canyon Fire southwest of Gering. At the request of local authorities, and approval of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Army National Guard activated six personnel with a Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket. Authorities said the...
GERING, NE
KSNB Local4

Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (NCN)- As firefighters battled a large blaze at Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday night, a fire broke out at the Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff. Crews from Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments responded to the scene at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Scotts Bluff Rural...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Scottsbluff, NE
Health
City
Scottsbluff, NE
Local
Nebraska Health
City
Kearney, NE
City
Center, NE
State
South Dakota State
North Platte Post

Gering man drowns at Lake Minatare

MINATARE, Neb.-A 42-year-old Gering man drowned in a swimming accident July 29 at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area near Minatare. At about 2:30 p.m., the man jumped from his boat to swim and as his boat drifted away, he went under. The passengers on his boat attempted to rescue him and nearby boaters assisted, performing CPR on the man as they returned to shore.
GERING, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Resolved. P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Charges Recommended.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Curtis
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
CHEYENNE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Felony drug charges against multiple people in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff police contacted a vehicle that was reported going into a ditch and shooting a gun off. When police arrived on scene and approached the vehicle they came in contact with 24-year-old Anselmo Fuentes, two 18-year-olds Tyler Lamar and Abelardo Espinoza, and a 17-year-old juvenile male.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Accreditation#Health Care#Medical Services#General Health
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, July 22 - July 27

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy