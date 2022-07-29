Intersection of Childs & Woodlawn to be Temporarily Closed

www.wheaton.il.us
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fire damages Orland Park Row House at 146th and Morningside Road
Fire damages Orland Park Row House at 146th and Morningside Road. A fire that started on the back patio of a row house located at 146th Street and Morningside Road in Orland Park spread to the home and injured one resident. Officials of the Orland Fire Protection District (OFPD) said...
Two Injured in Interstate 55 Accident
Two people were injured in an accident that occurred on Interstate 55 near Braceville shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 30th. The Braceville Fire Department said a vehicle for unknown reasons stopped in the right lane of the southbound lanes and was rear-ended by another vehicle at full speed. Two...
1 dead, 1 critical after overnight 2-vehicle crash in Park Ridge
A crash investigation is ongoing.
Multiple fatalities possible in fiery I-90 crash near Hampshire: Illinois State Police
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) — A fiery crash involving at least two vehicles has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 in the far northwest suburbs. The crash took place early Sunday on the Jane Addams Tollway near Anthony Rd. in Hampshire. According to Illinois State Police dispatch, there...
Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old male had been shot multiple times in the lot of The Credit Clique and Suites (1308 West Jefferson Street). The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, succumbing to his injuries. An investigation is underway, and police tell WJOL that they believe there is no danger to the community.
Man, 35, shot to death in Joliet parking lot
There is no threat to the community remains, police added.
UpRising Bakery owner ‘outraged’ after village issues letter prohibiting events
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WLS) — The fallout continues for a business in the far northwest suburbs, where damage still remains after the establishment was vandalized last weekend with hate messages. Hours before UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills was supposed to host a drag...
Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego
Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
Public Hearing Aug. 8 on Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan Final Draft
The City Council will hold a public hearing to collect feedback on the Final Draft - Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 at Wheaton City Hall, 303 W. Wesley St. You can attend in person or by Zoom. Visit the City's Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan webpage for the link to join the meeting via Zoom and more information on this project.
Des Plaines council to decide on controversial high-rise development; residents concerned
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a sight repeated all along Metra's rail lines.Residential and retail buildings, some several stories high, popping up around the train stations in the surrounding suburbs. A new development in that vein is up for a vote next week in Des Plaines and the city thinks it's a smart move. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra spoke to neighbors who say it is -- just not in the spot it is slated to be built.The surest sign of a well loved neighborhood is the longevity of those who call it home."Twenty-one years.""My wife and I have lived in Des Plaines since...
New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side
A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
Owner of bakery claims discrimination after village orders cancelation of events
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — The owner of a suburban bakery said village officials are discriminating against her business. Saturday, Corinna Sac, owner of Uprising Bakery and Café in Lake in the Hills, posted a video on Facebook and said the business received a letter from the village and ordered it to stop hosting […]
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
Fire crews battle house fire in Kildeer; no injuries reported
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple agents respond to a massive house fire in northwest suburban Kildeer. Crews arrived at the fire at the two-and-a-half-story single-family home, 21605 Tiffany Court Around 2:30 a.m. The fire was coming from the rear of the home, fire officials said. The Long Grove Fire Department says 10 to 12 tankers were used as there were no hydrants in the neighborhood. Four occupants were evacuated from the home. No injuries were reported.Fire officials say the 8500-square-foot home is a total loss -- estimating the loss to $2.25 million. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries reported after shots are fired near Wrigley Field early Sunday
No injuries were reported after shots were fired on Clark Street near Wrigley Field early Sunday. Video from a nearby webcam showed people running across the ballpark’s plaza and looking back toward the gunfire. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows two groups of people crossing paths on the...
Police: Suburban man arrested after painting over Pride-styled fire hydrant
GENEVA, Ill. — A man was arrested Friday for allegedly painting over a Pride-styled fire hydrant in Geneva. At around noon, Geneva police responded to the area of Kirk and State on the report of a defacement. Police said a fire hydrant, which was a part of the “Art of Fire” program, was styled to […]
Chicago 911 dispatcher who helped save officer's life resigns
In his resignation note, Keith Thornton mentioned he quit because he felt he and his colleagues were being neglected.
Teen arrest controversy: Oak Lawn Board says 'respect for law enforcement only way to end these incidents'
OAK LAWN, Illinois - The Oak Lawn Board of Trustees said in a statement on Saturday that they "commend our officers' decision to use less than lethal force" when arresting a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Video of the incident has gone viral, showing Oak Lawn police repeatedly punching...
Church community devastated after Park Ridge mother struck, killed
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A community is grieving the loss of a Park Ridge woman described as a “legend” in her church community and beyond. Nataliya Kasiyan, 42, was struck and killed in an accident Wednesday in Baraboo, Wisconsin. A 30-year-old driver struck her and stayed at the scene, police said. Back at home, Kasiyan […]
