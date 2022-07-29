Adorable video captures little boy telling the ocean to chill in sign language

www.today.com
"This Is What Happens When Two Lazy Adults Have Four Kids" — People Are Thanking This Self-Proclaimed “Messy Mom” For Being Real, Honest, And Vulnerable When Sharing Behind-The-Scenes Videos Of The Inside Of Her Home
"The biggest drive was for me to have the accountability. I am messy. My husband is messy. We know that."
Family Scolds Woman for Touching Her Pregnant Belly in Front of Sister Who Is Trying to Conceive
A woman on Reddit revealed her family scolded her for touching her baby bump in front of her sister, who is actively trying to get pregnant. The woman explained her sister, who already has two children, thought she was done having more kids but has since changed her mind. Unfortunately, she's having difficulty conceiving.
Upworthy
Grandpa melts hearts by updating his family photo display with grandson's post-transition picture
Heartwarming footage of a grandfather updating his family photos to feature his grandson's post-transition picture is touching people with the wholesomeness of the gesture. Nicolás Cazorla Fernández, who goes by @nicolascazorlaaa on TikTok, went viral on the platform earlier this month when he shared a sweet moment he had with his "abuelo" (Spanish for "grandfather"). His grandfather asked for his new photograph to swap out a framed pre-transition photo of the TikTok user in a graduation cap. The clip—which has been viewed more than 1.2 million times—shows the 20-year-old's grandad beaming as he switched the old photo of Nicolás out with a new one.
Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
Upworthy
16-year-old boy wears red dress to prom cheered on by classmates and teachers at school
A 16-year-old boy is being showered with love and support after he wore a red dress to his school prom. Korben spoke out his wish of wearing a dress to his prom when he was 12 years old and he lived that dream when he turned 16. The boy wore a sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt and was cheered on by pupils and staff at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, reported the BBC. His mother, Nina Green, shared a photo of the 16-year-old wearing the dress. "At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible," she wrote while sharing the pictures. "He wants to go as himself, while expressing his feminine side — with a tuxedo on the top and a dress at the bottom, very much influenced by (actor) Billy Porter. He wanted to be Korben... but in a dress."
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
Pastor T.D. Jakes Says Families Are Lost Because ‘We Are Raising Up Women To Be Men’
Pastor T.D. Jakes’s Fathers Day “Real Men Pour In” sermon is gaining traction because of his thoughts on the current state of families. The megachurch pastor said that families are being lost in contemporary culture because “we are raising up women to be men” because women basically aren’t living in their femininity.
Family of teenager, 18, who died after falling 50 feet from a cliff reveal their devastation and pay tribute to the 'much-loved daughter, sister, and friend to many'
The family of a teenager who died after falling 50ft from a cliff in Caithness, Scotland, say they are 'absolutely devastated' over her death. Alesha Wright, 18, tragically died after the horror incident in Thurso on Monday evening (July 11). Alesha's family, which includes three younger siblings, told of their...
pethelpful.com
Pit Bull's Hilarious Protest of Dad's Refusal to Take Him Outside Is Too Funny
Finn is a dog who knows what he wants... but who does not know what's good for him! It's a struggle many pet parents can relate to, whether the temptation is to steal some human food, to eat something that's, well... not food, or, in this case, to go outside when it's hot AF.
I've been living with my son in a boat since he was 3 days old. As he grows the challenges change.
My son and I have lived in a 53-foot boat on the Grand Union Canal since he was 3 days old. As he grows, there are new challenges — from keeping him safe on the boat to finding space for toys. The canal gives us a peaceful life with...
Internet Cry-Laughs as Mom Admits She Nearly Choked at Ultrasound Image
"Douse it with holy water" joked one TikTok user after the woman shared her baby's scary-looking scan.
My daughter wasn’t allowed to go to prom even though she’s a top set student because of bizarre rules – she was so upset
A SCHOOL has sparked fury after stopping kids from attending their prom unless they "consistently made a positive contribution" throughout the year. Devastated students were uninvited from their prom at Honley High School, in Huddersfield, and had to sit out while their classmates dressed up for their final year celebrations.
'I Had Twins as a Single Mom, 23 Days Later Tragedy Changed Our Lives Forever'
The brokenness within me was leading me back to myself.
Black Child Isolating With Family After Being Traumatized At Sesame Place
One of the Black girls who was seemingly ignored by a Sesame Place character has been left traumatized and is currently isolating with her grandmother to regain stability, the family lawyer says. Sesame Place, a Sesame Street-themed amusement park in Philadelphia, is facing backlash after a clip of a costumed...
Falling screen hits 2 dancers on stage at Hong Kong concert
HONG KONG (AP) — A falling video screen struck and injured two dancers on the concert stage as Cantopop band Mirror was performing Thursday night in Hong Kong. Video clips circulated on social media showed Mirror members Anson Lo and Edan Lui performing with a dozen dancers when one of several suspended LED screens crashed down on the stage. The falling screen appeared to directly hit one dancer on the head and body before toppling onto another performer as the audience screamed in horror. The rest of the performers on stage rushed to help those hit by the screen, the videos showed. Police said the two male dancers were conscious when they were sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Local media reported the hospital said one of the dancers was in serious condition while the other was stable.
Writer Refuses to Apologize for Message Telling His Fiancée "You're Not the Most Beautiful"
A man's virtual letter to his fiancée has left the internet divided. Solomon Buchi, a writer and podcast host, defended his stance after a tribute post he made in dedication to his fiancée, Adéọlá Àríkẹ́, caused quite the stir amongst readers.
Horror at Hong Kong boyband concert as huge video screen falls on to performers
Two dancers have been injured at a Cantopop concert in Hong Kong after a massive video screen suspended above the stage fell on to performers below. The concert on Thursday, by Cantopop boyband Mirror, was the fourth of a series of 12 scheduled concerts by the band held at the Hong Kong Coliseum.
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
Woman Bashed for Leaving Baby for Hours Because She Didn't Agree to Babysit
The woman's sister dropped off the baby in a carrier for her to babysit—since she didn't ask ahead of time, the baby sat in its carrier for four hours.
