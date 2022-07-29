ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ketanji Brown Jackson gets a bobblehead

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27355F_0gxwI1Wc00

( The Hill ) – Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson can add another distinct honor to her résumé: she’s the inspiration for a new bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Friday that Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, is being immortalized in bobblehead form.

Mega Millions jackpot now up to $1.28 billion

The Milwaukee-based museum is selling $30 figures that show a smiling mini version of Jackson standing tall in her judge’s robe in front of a replica of the Supreme Court. The seven inch, limited-edition bobbleheads are poised to ship in September.

“When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, history was made,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame co-founder Phil Sklar said in a statement announcing the launch, following the 51-year-old former federal public defender’s April confirmation.

“We celebrate the momentous day in the 233-year history of the Supreme Court,” Sklar said.

In addition to the Jackson bobblehead, the Hall of Fame is also releasing collectibles of 16 other current and former Supreme Court justices.

Bobbleheads of justices including Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Thurgood Marshall, among others, will be available for pre-order on Friday and are expected to ship in December.

The release comes at a sticky time for the court — a Gallup poll conducted in June, just before the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights was overturned, found that only a quarter of Americans have confidence in the Supreme Court.

Sklar said the brigade of bobbleheads gives the public “the chance to collect bobbleheads representing the Supreme Court justices that have a very influential impact on our lives given their roles in our government and the impact their decisions have.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

One taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Dunbar

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the 1600 block of Fletcher Avenue in Dunbar. Metro 911 officials say this came in around 8:48 p.m. They say they do not know the extent of the injuries. The Dunbar Police Department, the Dunbar Fire Department […]
DUNBAR, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
WOWK 13 News

Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages

FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

I-77 southbound lanes closed after flatbed truck crash

SHARON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says all southbound lanes of Interstate 77/64 are closed at Mile Marker 77.5 near Sharon, West Virginia. A flatbed truck hauling steel crashed around 5 p.m. on I-77S/64E, also known as the West Virginia Turnpike. The southbound lanes of the interstate are shut down for cleanup, according to Metro. […]
TRAFFIC
WOWK 13 News

One dead after shooting on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a shooting in the 500 block of Wyoming Street on Charleston’s West Side. According to Charleston Police, 22-year-old Dominque Poindexter died at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. It happened just after 10:30 pm on Monday night. Police say the victim and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobbleheads#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Senate#The Hall Of Fame#Gallup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continued to climb on Sunday amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms. Beshear has said the number would likely […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

One injured after two-vehicle rollover crash in Milton

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says a two-vehicle crash with entrapment occurred on South Main Street in Milton. The vehicle was turned on its topped, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers also say one person was trapped and freed, and one person was injured with a potential headwound. The call came in to 911 around […]
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy