CHP investigating car-to-car shooting on Highway 99 in north Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for Krista Ray Allen, 17, according to BPD. BPD says, Allen is six-feet-tall, 120-pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Allen was last seen wearing. Allen was last seen on July 25 at 11 p.m. […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO