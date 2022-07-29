ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CHP investigating car-to-car shooting on Highway 99 in north Bakersfield

By Eyewitness News Staff
KMPH.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Bicyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in East Bakersfield alley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in an alley in East Bakersfield Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 8 a.m. CHP received a call for a man down in the alleyway just north of Pearl Street near Robinson Street, according to CHP. When […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chp#California Highway Patrol
delanonow.com

Man runs across Highway 99 near Cecil Avenue late Saturday night, struck by multiple vehicles and dies, 99 closed for two hours

A man ran across Highway 99 near Cecil Avenue late Saturday night, when he died after being struck by multiple vehicles, the California Highway Patrol said. On July 30, at approximately 9:27 p.m., Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of a vehicle versus a pedestrian traffic crash. CHP officers responded to the scene and investigated the crash.
KGET 17

1 injured after car slams into east Bakersfield bakery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A car hit the side of a bakery Monday morning in east Bakersfield just before 4 a.m. Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department said a car hit Emmanuel’s Bakery and Taqueria onnt eh 13000 block of Truxtun Avenue. The bakery was closed at the time.
KGET

Pedestrian killed on Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night while trying to run across Highway 99 at Cecil Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 9:30 p.m., CHP officials responded to a fatal crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 99. Officials said an Audi driven by Fresno, Calif., resident J. Wenger, […]
KMPH.com

Man arrested after causing intentional, fatal collision in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after deputies say he intentionally caused a fatal collision early Sunday morning in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Hunter, 33, a resident of Santa Clara, was arrested following multiple reports of someone driving recklessly in a white Ford pickup truck in Porterville.
KGET

BPD searching for a missing at-risk teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for Krista Ray Allen, 17, according to BPD. BPD says, Allen is six-feet-tall, 120-pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Allen was last seen wearing. Allen was last seen on July 25 at 11 p.m. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Teen girl injured in accidental shooting

A teenage girl was seriously wounded in an accidental shooting in Taft last week and a now Taft man faces several felony counts. The victim was shot in the shoulder by an unregistered AR-15 type assault rifle at a "social gathering" on about 1 a.m. on July 27, Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said.
TAFT, CA
KGET

Highway 99 open after possible car-to-car shooting closed lanes

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly named the source. It has been updated to attribute information to Robert Rodriguez with CHP. 17 News regrets the mistake. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All northbound lanes of Highway 99 at 7th Standard Road were closed Friday morning due to a temporary closure, according to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Jonathon Prado and 32-year-old Claudia Mora Lopez died after a crash in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)

28-year-old Jonathon Prado and 32-year-old Claudia Mora Lopez died after a crash in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Jonathon Prado and 32-year-old Claudia Mora Lopez, both from Wasco, as the victims who lost their lives following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday night in Bakersfield. The fatal car crash took place at the intersection of Kimberlina Road and Magnolia Avenue [...]
KGET

Woman gets probation in crash that killed bicyclist

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who pleaded no contest to all charges filed against her in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist has been sentenced to two years’ probation, according to court records. Edith Mata was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to four felonies and a misdemeanor filed in connection with the […]
Bakersfield Now

2 Wasco residents identified in deadly crash on Kimberlina Road

WASCO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified two Wasco residents killed in a crash on Kimberlina Road on Tuesday. Jonathan Prado, 28 and Claudia Mora Lopez, 32 were identified Friday by the department. At around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Prado was driving a Honda Accord north...
WASCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy