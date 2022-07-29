CHP investigating car-to-car shooting on Highway 99 in north Bakersfield

kmph.com
CHP: Arvin man arrested in July car-to-car shooting on Hwy. 58
CHP said a man from Arvin was arrested July 28th on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges in a car-to-car shooting on eastbound Hwy. 58, west of H Street, in Bakersfield.
L.A. Weekly
Jonathan Prado and Claudia Lopez Dead, Jonathan Lopez Hospitalized after 2-Car Crash on Magnolia Avenue [Bakersfield, CA]
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Kimberlina Road. On July 26th, at around 9:40 p.m., officers responded along Kimberlina Road and Magnolia Avenue. Police said the crash involved a Toyota RAV4 and a Honda Accord. According to California Highway Patrol, the northbound Honda failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the Toyota.
Bicyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in East Bakersfield alley
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in an alley in East Bakersfield Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 8 a.m. CHP received a call for a man down in the alleyway just north of Pearl Street near Robinson Street, according to CHP. When […]
BPD: Bicyclist killed in hit-run-crash in East Bakersfield
The California Highway Patrol said a bicyclist was killed Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash in East Bakersfield.
delanonow.com
Man runs across Highway 99 near Cecil Avenue late Saturday night, struck by multiple vehicles and dies, 99 closed for two hours
A man ran across Highway 99 near Cecil Avenue late Saturday night, when he died after being struck by multiple vehicles, the California Highway Patrol said. On July 30, at approximately 9:27 p.m., Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of a vehicle versus a pedestrian traffic crash. CHP officers responded to the scene and investigated the crash.
KGET 17
Pedestrian killed on Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night while trying to run across Highway 99 at Cecil Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 9:30 p.m., CHP officials responded to a fatal crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 99. Officials said an Audi driven by Fresno, Calif., resident J. Wenger, […]
1 killed during chase in Porterville, suspect arrested, deputies say
Authorities have a man in custody accused of homicide following a deadly chase through the Porterville area.
KMPH.com
Man arrested after causing intentional, fatal collision in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after deputies say he intentionally caused a fatal collision early Sunday morning in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Hunter, 33, a resident of Santa Clara, was arrested following multiple reports of someone driving recklessly in a white Ford pickup truck in Porterville.
BPD searching for a missing at-risk teen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for Krista Ray Allen, 17, according to BPD. BPD says, Allen is six-feet-tall, 120-pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Allen was last seen wearing. Allen was last seen on July 25 at 11 p.m. […]
Man arrested following brief standoff at southwest Bakersfield home
A man was taken into custody after a brief standoff Saturday morning with police in southwest Bakersfield.
Taft Midway Driller
Teen girl injured in accidental shooting
A teenage girl was seriously wounded in an accidental shooting in Taft last week and a now Taft man faces several felony counts. The victim was shot in the shoulder by an unregistered AR-15 type assault rifle at a "social gathering" on about 1 a.m. on July 27, Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said.
Statue at San Clemente Mission Parish vandalized
23ABC reached out to the church and officials confirmed the Catholic Diocese of Fresno is helping the church investigate the incident. The diocese and the church are working with law enforcement.
Highway 99 open after possible car-to-car shooting closed lanes
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly named the source. It has been updated to attribute information to Robert Rodriguez with CHP. 17 News regrets the mistake. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All northbound lanes of Highway 99 at 7th Standard Road were closed Friday morning due to a temporary closure, according to the […]
Woman gets probation in crash that killed bicyclist
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who pleaded no contest to all charges filed against her in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist has been sentenced to two years’ probation, according to court records. Edith Mata was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to four felonies and a misdemeanor filed in connection with the […]
Bakersfield Now
2 Wasco residents identified in deadly crash on Kimberlina Road
WASCO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified two Wasco residents killed in a crash on Kimberlina Road on Tuesday. Jonathan Prado, 28 and Claudia Mora Lopez, 32 were identified Friday by the department. At around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Prado was driving a Honda Accord north...
