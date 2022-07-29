Planning Commission meets Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Here’s how to weigh in.

JJ Hinderberger finishes the Juneau Marathon on Saturday as the top female, and seventh overall, with a Boston Marathon qualifying time o 3:24:71. (Klas Stolpe/Kiny) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fairbanks’ Will Bowman, 31, won the men’s open division of the Juneau Marathon on Saturday in a time of two hours 40 minutes and 41 seconds and Juneau’s JJ Hinderberger, 31, placed first for women and seventh overall in 3:24:41. Both times are age-group qualifiers for the Boston Marathon but the field ran for much more.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO