ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Planning Commission meets Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Here’s how to weigh in.

juneau.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
juneau.org

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

Downtown Area Plan's Draft Blueprint open for public comment

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Until Sunday, August 21st, the draft blueprint for the downtown area plan is open for public comment. The proposed draft Blueprint Downtown Area Plan establishes a 20-year goal and vision. It also focuses on priorities and action strategies to guide future downtown development. It's available for...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Road closures announced for National Night Out in Juneau

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau’s 14th annual National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and there will be road closures. The CBJ Park Rangers will be hosting an NNO event at Cope Park from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.. This event is open to the public and will be visited by Juneau’s first responders.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska Transportation Commissioner updates Juneau Chamber on infrastructure work

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The current status of infrastructure and future projects in Alaska was presented to the Juneau Chamber Thursday with Ryan Anderson, Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation, being the speaker. Anderson spoke about the federal funding that is coming from the infrastructure act. He said the...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Congressional candidates will visit Juneau for forum on Monday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Candidates for Alaska’s sole congressional seat will be in Juneau for a forum that will be broadcast in Southeast Alaska and other parts of the state. Candidates Nick Begich, Sarah Palin and Mary Peltola will appear at a live and in-person forum Monday to be...
JUNEAU, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Juneau, AK
Juneau, AK
Government
kinyradio.com

Juneau Animal Rescue holds 11th 'Hairball Masque-Fur-Ade' fundraiser

Samantha Blankenship, the executive director of JAR, gives her speech. (Photo courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Saturday evening was Juneau Animal Rescue's biggest fundraiser event of the year at Centennial Hall, from 6 pm to 9 pm. Tickets were $50 and all proceeds went to the animals.
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Juneau Audubon Society rare bird alert: Colorful Wood Duck sightings.

Guests: Brenda Wright, Programs Manager, Juneau Audubon Society. Brenda Wright from the Juneau Audubon Society has an update on Wood Duck sightings in Juneau. The Wood Duck, one of the most beautiful and colorful of birds, is a rare visitor to Alaska. Also in this interview, advice on how to prevent bird window strikes.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

CCFR reports no injuries in La Perouse St. fire

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire and Rescue are investigating a structure fire that occurred Monday morning in Juneau. CCFR said that at 1:45 in the morning on Monday, they responded to a report of a structure fire on La Perouse St. Upon arrival, units found fire at the...
JUNEAU, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
kinyradio.com

US Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship near Tracy Arm

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 23-year-old woman from the cruise ship American Constellation in Tracy Arm, approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Juneau on Monday. A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene at 11:30 a.m., hoisted the patient, and...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Bowman, Hinderberger Distance Juneau Marathon Field

JJ Hinderberger finishes the Juneau Marathon on Saturday as the top female, and seventh overall, with a Boston Marathon qualifying time o 3:24:71. (Klas Stolpe/Kiny) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fairbanks’ Will Bowman, 31, won the men’s open division of the Juneau Marathon on Saturday in a time of two hours 40 minutes and 41 seconds and Juneau’s JJ Hinderberger, 31, placed first for women and seventh overall in 3:24:41. Both times are age-group qualifiers for the Boston Marathon but the field ran for much more.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Update: Couple identified in fatal Mat-Su car crash

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A couple was pronounced deceased Saturday after their vehicle went into the Matanuska River Friday afternoon, according to state troopers. Update 11:06 a.m.: The two deceased individuals that were recovered from the Matanuska River on July 30 have been identified as Clayton McManis, age 31 of Chugiak and Kaitlin Ogden, age 26 of Chugiak. Next of kin for McManis and Ogden have been notified.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Major All Stars Tie Series with AOR, Championship Monday

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Facing elimination Juneau’s Gastineau Channel Little League Majors All-Star Baseball team defeated Anchorage’s Abbott-O-Rabbitt Little League 6-4 in game four of their best-of-five state championship series Sunday on Sitka’s Moller Field. Tied at 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning Juneau’s Jamison...
JUNEAU, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy