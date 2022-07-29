Planning Commission meets Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Here’s how to weigh in.

juneau.org
Downtown Area Plan's Draft Blueprint open for public comment
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Until Sunday, August 21st, the draft blueprint for the downtown area plan is open for public comment. The proposed draft Blueprint Downtown Area Plan establishes a 20-year goal and vision. It also focuses on priorities and action strategies to guide future downtown development. It's available for...
Road closures announced for National Night Out in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau’s 14th annual National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and there will be road closures. The CBJ Park Rangers will be hosting an NNO event at Cope Park from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.. This event is open to the public and will be visited by Juneau’s first responders.
Alaska Transportation Commissioner updates Juneau Chamber on infrastructure work
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The current status of infrastructure and future projects in Alaska was presented to the Juneau Chamber Thursday with Ryan Anderson, Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation, being the speaker. Anderson spoke about the federal funding that is coming from the infrastructure act. He said the...
Congressional candidates will visit Juneau for forum on Monday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Candidates for Alaska’s sole congressional seat will be in Juneau for a forum that will be broadcast in Southeast Alaska and other parts of the state. Candidates Nick Begich, Sarah Palin and Mary Peltola will appear at a live and in-person forum Monday to be...
Alaska Airlines workers to vote on contract that ‘raises the bar’ for employees in their category
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers recently negotiated a tentative agreement for Alaska Airlines customer service agents, cargo workers and other employees. Leadership say it would make them the highest paid airline employees in their category in the industry. Johnsen is general vice president of Air Transport for...
Juneau Animal Rescue holds 11th 'Hairball Masque-Fur-Ade' fundraiser
Samantha Blankenship, the executive director of JAR, gives her speech. (Photo courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Saturday evening was Juneau Animal Rescue's biggest fundraiser event of the year at Centennial Hall, from 6 pm to 9 pm. Tickets were $50 and all proceeds went to the animals.
Juneau Audubon Society rare bird alert: Colorful Wood Duck sightings.
Guests: Brenda Wright, Programs Manager, Juneau Audubon Society. Brenda Wright from the Juneau Audubon Society has an update on Wood Duck sightings in Juneau. The Wood Duck, one of the most beautiful and colorful of birds, is a rare visitor to Alaska. Also in this interview, advice on how to prevent bird window strikes.
CCFR reports no injuries in La Perouse St. fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire and Rescue are investigating a structure fire that occurred Monday morning in Juneau. CCFR said that at 1:45 in the morning on Monday, they responded to a report of a structure fire on La Perouse St. Upon arrival, units found fire at the...
US Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship near Tracy Arm
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 23-year-old woman from the cruise ship American Constellation in Tracy Arm, approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Juneau on Monday. A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on scene at 11:30 a.m., hoisted the patient, and...
Bowman, Hinderberger Distance Juneau Marathon Field
JJ Hinderberger finishes the Juneau Marathon on Saturday as the top female, and seventh overall, with a Boston Marathon qualifying time o 3:24:71. (Klas Stolpe/Kiny) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Fairbanks’ Will Bowman, 31, won the men’s open division of the Juneau Marathon on Saturday in a time of two hours 40 minutes and 41 seconds and Juneau’s JJ Hinderberger, 31, placed first for women and seventh overall in 3:24:41. Both times are age-group qualifiers for the Boston Marathon but the field ran for much more.
Update: Couple identified in fatal Mat-Su car crash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A couple was pronounced deceased Saturday after their vehicle went into the Matanuska River Friday afternoon, according to state troopers. Update 11:06 a.m.: The two deceased individuals that were recovered from the Matanuska River on July 30 have been identified as Clayton McManis, age 31 of Chugiak and Kaitlin Ogden, age 26 of Chugiak. Next of kin for McManis and Ogden have been notified.
Major All Stars Tie Series with AOR, Championship Monday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Facing elimination Juneau’s Gastineau Channel Little League Majors All-Star Baseball team defeated Anchorage’s Abbott-O-Rabbitt Little League 6-4 in game four of their best-of-five state championship series Sunday on Sitka’s Moller Field. Tied at 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning Juneau’s Jamison...
