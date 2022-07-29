sippican.theweektoday.com
Music from across the pond from the Marion Concert Band
MARION – The Marion Concert Band will continue its summer concert series with a program of music from the British Isles on Friday, August 5. The program features several classic British Brass Band pieces as well as the music of Petula Clark, Gerry and the Pacemakers, and the Beatles. There may even be an appearance by members of the Cape Cod British Car Club, LTD (CCBCC). The program is as follows:
Keep cool with Mattapoisett Library events
MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett Library encourages patrons to stop in for a cool spot to read a good book. They have a packed schedule of events for children and teens as the summer reading adventure, Read Beyond the Beaten Path, wraps up. Craft Tuesday crafts include Popsicle stick frogs...
Marion antique store owner recognizes rich history of items
MARION — Always be careful before tossing away old paperwork. The item could bear the telltale signs of classic American writer Edgar Allen Poe, known for his mastery of the macabre. That’s what happened when Frank McNamee, owner of Marion Antique Auctions, visited a home in the area in...
Marion church hosts community yard sale
MARION — A community yard sale on Sunday gave people a chance to pick up some found treasures at a great price — and support worthwhile causes in the process. The yard sale, hosted by the First Congregational Church of Marion, had a parking lot full of vendors who, for $20 per table, could brave the summer heat and make money selling old books, odds and ends, and handmade crafts in an open air market.
Rochester prepares for community yard sale, sets more drop-off dates
ROCHESTER – To prepare for a yard sale, the Rochester Historical Society has announced dates to drop off items ahead of time. The dates are Aug. 5 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aug. 9 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., Aug. 16 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aug. 30 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., and Sept. 1 from 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Mattapoisett community serves up tennis tournament
MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett Community Tennis Association held its annual tennis doubles tournament this past Friday, July 30th at Old Rochester Regional High School. At the tournament, an award was presented to retiring president Wayne Miller for more than 15 years of meritorious service to MCTA by recently elected president, Ellen Foss. An exciting six-set mixed round robin doubles tournament followed. Participants came not only from Mattapoisett, but many surrounding towns such as Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Marion, New Bedford, and Wareham.
Pan-Mass Challenge to whizz through Wareham this weekend
Cyclists raising funds to fight cancer will roll through Wareham this weekend as part of the Pan-Mass Challenge. Per Pan-Mass Challenge, more than 6,000 riders are participating this year with the goal of breaking last year's record donation by raising more than $66 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
David W. Patrick, 48
David W. Patrick (1974-2022) passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2022. He was predeceased by his wife Peth Perry of New Bedford, and his step father Michael Briggs of Wareham, his grandparents Evelyn and John Wager of Middleboro, grandfather Norman Belrose of Missouri, and grandparents Nancy and Charles Patrick of West Virginia.
Fiscal Year 2023 budget boosts Tri-town
The Tri-town will see an increase in state funding following the approval of the Fiscal Year 2023 Massachusetts budget last Thursday. The state budget accounts for $52.7 billion in spending across the commonwealth. The Tri-town will see a combined $6,422,713 in state funding — notably in the areas of education and unrestricted government funds.
Car-motorcycle crash reported on Glen Charlie Road
A crash on Glen Charlie Road Saturday afternoon left at least one person seriously injured and medflighted to the hospital, a Wareham official confirmed Sunday afternoon. A car and motorcycle reportedly collided Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Glen Charlie Road and Gauvin Street, a fire department official said on Sunday, adding that the incident is under investigation by Wareham and Massachusetts State police.
