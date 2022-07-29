Arrest Made in Shooting Death of Pinson 18-Year-Old

jeffcosheriffal.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Police Arrest Eutaw Man Accused of Shooting Bystander Outside Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge
Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a Eutaw man and charged him with felony assault in connection to a predawn shooting outside Spades Restaurant and Lounge last week. Officers were called to the West Tuscaloosa watering hole around 1:20 a.m. last Wednesday morning on reports of a shooting there. Investigators believe...
‘I want justice’: Birmingham mom grieves 16-year-old son found shot in the head on interstate
The grieving mother of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate said she’s fought to keep her kids from becoming gun violence victims and now she wants justice in her son’s slaying. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin...
22-year-old ID’d as man found shot dead outside north Birmingham apartment building
Authorities have released the name of a young man found dead outside a northern Birmingham apartment building over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Robert Benard Lewis. He was 22. North Precinct officers were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of...
22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
A 22-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting on July 31 was identified Monday morning.
Deadly shooting at Birmingham InTown Suites under investigation; victim identified
An investigation is underway after a Birmingham man was found shot to death inside a Birmingham motel. Birmingham police responded just before 9 p.m. Saturday to a Shot Spotter call at InTown Suites Extended Stay on Commons Drive, which is off Lakeshore Parkway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victim was...
‘Our hearts are shattered’: 22-year-old Alabama A&M graduate allegedly slain by ex-boyfriend remembered
A 22-year-old recent Alabama A&M graduate and university cheerleader was remembered as a “beautiful soul” after she was shot and killed Friday, allegedly at the hands of her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend. Chi McDade, an A&M cheerleader who graduated from the university in May and went to high school in...
wbrc.com
Vestavia Hills Police respond to video of arrest
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A video was posted on the internet Saturday, July 30, 2022, that showed three Vestavia Hills Police officers arresting a man off I-65 and Lakeshore Drive. The video appears to show one of the officers punch the man while he was on the ground. WBRC...
Police Investigating Sunday Drowning Death at Lake Lurleen in Tuscaloosa County
Police are investigating a drowning death that occurred Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in northern Tuscaloosa County. Few details are currently available as investigators sort out the incident, but a law enforcement spokesperson confirmed an investigation is underway after a young man drowned there Sunday. The victim was reportedly...
1 killed, 1 injured in Childersburg shooting
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead and another injured. According to CPD, officers arrived at 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing community around 6:34 p.m. Officers then noticed two men had been shot and one was suffering […]
Sunday-morning gunfire leaves 1 seriously injured in Birmingham’s Collegeville community
A shooting in a Birmingham public housing community Sunday morning left one man seriously injured. The gunfire erupted just before 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of 31st Avenue North in Collegeville. Police arrived to find the victim unresponsive in a courtyard of the complex, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. He...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. commissioner says she was caught in shootout while driving through Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are looking for witness information or video after a Jefferson County commissioner was caught in the middle of a shootout Sunday evening, July 31, 2022. “It scared me so bad, because I just wasn’t expecting that, because that’s not a dangerous area I was...
police1.com
Man hits officer's SUV with stolen car, drives off cliff to elude capture
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A north Jefferson County man has been charged after police say he struck a Warrior police officer with a vehicle and then drove that vehicle off a cliff to elude capture. Dantrell Dujuan Purifoy, 29, of Warrior, is charged with attempted murder of a police...
2 inmates found dead within a day of each other at Bessemer prison
held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are dead after being found unresponsive in the prison infirmary last Friday and Saturday.
Husband, wife found dead inside McCalla home identified
A husband and wife found dead inside their McCalla home over the weekend were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office Monday.
Talladega shooting leaves 19-year-old woman dead, male injured; $1,000 reward offered for information
A search is underway for a suspect or suspects in a Talladega shooting left a 19-year-old woman dead and a man injured. The shooting happened Thursday in the 400 block of Brignoli Street. Officers dispatched to the scene on a report of shots fired arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.
Man shot, killed inside hotel room in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a Birmingham man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to 424 Commons Drive at the Intown Suites just before 9 p.m. and discovered Bill Brown Jr., 26, of Birmingham shot inside a room. He was pronounced dead at the […]
Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help in Homicide of 22-Year-Old Azekiel Borden
Talladega, AL – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has issued a $1,000 reward For information leading to the identity and/or arrest of person(s) responsible for the death of Azekiel Javon Borden.
21-year-old drowns in Tuscaloosa County
State Troopers are investigating after a drowning at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County over the weekend.
Jefferson County man convicted of manslaughter in 2019 deadly dispute over basketball
A 50-year-old man has been convicted in the shooting death of another man during a dispute over basketball. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found LaShawn Addaryl Netherly, 50, guilty of a reduced charge of provocation manslaughter. Netherly was initially charged with murder in the 2019 slaying of 53-year-old Herman Williams.
19-year-old woman shot, killed inside vehicle in Talladega neighborhood
The Talladega Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside of a vehicle in a neighborhood Thursday night.
