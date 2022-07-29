Cord Blood Awareness Month highlights importance of donating umbilical cord blood

Fibrosis is the thickening of various tissues caused by the deposition of fibrillar extracellular matrix (ECM) in tissues and organs as part of the body's wound healing response to various forms of damage. When accompanied by chronic inflammation, fibrosis can go into over-drive and produce excess scar tissue that cannot be degraded anymore. This process causes many diseases in multiple organs, including lung fibrosis induced by smoking or asbestos, liver fibrosis induced by alcohol abuse, and heart fibrosis often following heart attacks. Fibrosis can also occur in the bone marrow (BM), the spongy tissue inside some of our bones that houses blood-producing hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), which leads to scarring and the disruption of normal functions.

CANCER ・ 20 DAYS AGO