Cord Blood Awareness Month highlights importance of donating umbilical cord blood

Medical News Today
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome: Signs and treatment
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart does not fully develop. This restricts the pumping of oxygenated blood around the body. babies born each year in the United States has this condition. It. affects males. Symptoms may include...
Healthline
How High Blood Pressure Can Lead to Kidney Damage
Almost in the United States have high blood pressure, and more than people have chronic kidney disease. The truth is that there’s a lot of overlap between these two groups. Unless you’re suffering from hypertension or chronic kidney disease, you’ve probably never thought about how your blood pressure impacts your kidneys. However, it’s well documented that there is a connection.
scitechdaily.com
Small Implant Relieves Pain on Demand Without Drugs
New device has the potential to provide an alternative to opioids and other highly addictive drugs. A small, soft, flexible implant that relieves pain on demand and without the use of drugs has been developed by a team of researchers led by Northwestern University. The first-of-its-kind device could provide a much-needed alternative to opioids and other highly addictive medications.
Our baby girl will die without a transfusion – we’re offering £20k to anyone who’s a match
A FAMILY is offering £20,000 to anyone who can be a stem cell or bone marrow match for an 18-month-old girl with leukaemia. Elaiya Hameed was diagnosed with a rare cancer - acute myeloid leukaemia - in June of this year. It can only be cured with a bone...
66-year-old HIV patient of 31 years cured with stem cell transplant
Living with HIV for 31 years, 66-year-old developed AML -- a type of blood cancer. In 2019, he received stem cell transplant from a volunteer donor with a rare genetic mutation. He has been HIV-free for 17 months now, without retroviral drugs. A 66-year-old who was infected with the human...
Pregnant People Who Get COVID-19 Late in Pregnancy Are 7x More Likely to Risk Premature Birth
New research out of Tel Aviv, Israel, suggests something medical experts have feared since the early days of the global COVID-19 pandemic: Contracting the novel coronavirus late in pregnancy can seriously increase your risk of a preterm birth. The study — which tracked the outcomes of the pregnancies of more...
MedicalXpress
Peripheral artery disease can signal cardiovascular trouble for heart, brain and legs
If you have not heard of peripheral artery disease, or PAD, you are not alone. While clinicians and health organizations have made headway in raising awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death worldwide, PAD—despite being part of cardiovascular disease—is not as well-known. PAD affects...
Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter
A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
MedicalXpress
Q&A: How to manage symptoms of liver disease
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My husband is 45 and has lived with irritable bowel syndrome for many years. He was recently diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis. Are these two conditions related? We were told a liver transplant was likely in the future. Do all people require a transplant? Are other treatments available to manage this liver disease?
verywellhealth.com
End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)
End-stage renal disease—ESRD—is also known as kidney failure. It is often caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) and is stage 5—or the final stage—of CKD, which is when the kidneys stop functioning. ESRD is when 85% to 90% of kidney function is gone. The kidneys help...
MedicalXpress
New heart model to help treat patients with heart failure
Researchers from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences have developed a new lab-based model of a heart and circulatory system that will help test devices to treat patients with one of the most common forms of heart failure. The study, which used two different types of circulatory models including...
WebMD
The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End
In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
MedicalXpress
Deconstructing the mechanics of bone marrow disease
Fibrosis is the thickening of various tissues caused by the deposition of fibrillar extracellular matrix (ECM) in tissues and organs as part of the body's wound healing response to various forms of damage. When accompanied by chronic inflammation, fibrosis can go into over-drive and produce excess scar tissue that cannot be degraded anymore. This process causes many diseases in multiple organs, including lung fibrosis induced by smoking or asbestos, liver fibrosis induced by alcohol abuse, and heart fibrosis often following heart attacks. Fibrosis can also occur in the bone marrow (BM), the spongy tissue inside some of our bones that houses blood-producing hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), which leads to scarring and the disruption of normal functions.
Medical News Today
How does sickle cell anemia affect hemoglobin?
Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a genetic disorder that causes red blood cells to take the shape of a sickle or a letter “C.” Levels of hemoglobin, a protein that helps carry oxygen on red blood cells, are also typically low. Red blood cells. typically round. When a...
asnjournals.org
Performance of a Standardized Clinical Assay for Urinary C–C Motif Chemokine Ligand 14 (CCL14) for Persistent Severe Acute Kidney Injury
Using a standardized assay, we provide operating characteristics for two cutoffs for urinary C-C motif chemokine ligand 14 (CCL14) for the prediction of persistent severe AKI. A CCL14 cutoff of 1.3 ng/ml identifies 91% of patients who developed persistent severe AKI, need for RRT, or death, with a negative predictive value of 92%.
BBC
Heart health: Cure hope for inherited condition HCM
A 28-year-old man with an inherited heart condition hopes research can stop him from passing it to any children he might have. Elis Power from Tondu, Bridgend, has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), which can cause sudden cardiac arrest. He was three when his father Ray died from the condition at the...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop new imaging method to detect complications early in pregnancy
Oregon Health & Science University researchers have developed a new imaging method to measure the health of a placenta, which could help clinicians identify complications early in a pregnancy. The study, published this month in the journal PLOS One, used magnetic resonance imaging, commonly known as MRIs, and could be...
BBC
Heart gene therapy to remove young sudden death risk
Scientists say they should soon be able to effectively cure inherited, life-threatening heart muscle conditions to save more young people from sudden cardiac death. The British Heart Foundation has pledged £30m to the gene researchers who believe they can correct faulty DNA responsible for the damage. Cardiomyopathies can kill...
MedicalXpress
Novel drug promotes nervous system repair in animal models of stroke
A new groundbreaking study from the University of Cincinnati shows promise that a new drug may help repair damage caused by strokes. Researchers from UC and Case Western Reserve University published the pioneering preclinical study in the journal Cell Reports July 26. Currently, there are no FDA approved drugs to...
verywellhealth.com
Complications of Pneumonia
Pneumonia is a lung infection most commonly caused by bacteria or viruses and less so by fungal infections or aspiration (inhaling a substance into the lungs). Pneumonia leads to airway inflammation, and the alveoli (air sacs) may fill with fluid. Even mild cases of pneumonia have the potential to cause...
