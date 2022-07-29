How Many Lakes Are There Near Bozeman?

xlcountry.com
Ready To Celebrate? Here’s The Best Place In Bozeman To Do So.
Just in case you were unaware, today is a pretty special day. Today is Dinosaurs Day: the day that we remember those mammoth creatures that roamed the earth millions of years before we did. In fact, scientists believe that dinosaurs first appeared about 245 million years ago, only to go extinct about 66 million years later.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
New Restaurant And Bar Opening in Four Corners
I've been looking for somewhere new to have a meal and a drink, and now I know where to go. If you live in Four Corners, a new bar and restaurant will be opening close to you starting tomorrow, August 2nd. The Buck will offer drinks and New York-style pizza, among other things. It's also opening in a spot familiar to many in the Gallatin Valley.
Montana Needs Better Representation on TV
Even though shows like Yellowstone show off what Montana looks like and what it can be like living here, there are more examples of TV shows butchering our state. One of my dad's favorite shows is The Big Bang Theory, and even though it's not my cup of tea, I see the appeal. I bring it up because, in one of their episodes, they feature Bozeman, Montana. I was intrigued, so I did some digging and found the episode.
This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana
Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
montanasports.com
Last Chance Stampede PRCA Rodeo Final Results
HELENA — Final results, Last Chance Stampede, Helena, Mont. July 28-30. 2022. All-around champion: Brice Patterson, Bozeman, Montana; steer wrestling and bareback riding. Bareback riding champion: Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas 92 points. 1. Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas 92 points on C5 Rodeo’s Virgil; 2. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont. 88;...
Stolen Sign Returned to Beloved Bozeman Business After 20 Years
A sign that was stolen during a drunken night of debauchery 20 years ago has been returned to a local business in Bozeman. Most people that live in Bozeman are familiar with the Pickle Barrel. The popular sandwich shop has been a staple in the area for decades. It's a place where you're guaranteed to leave with a full stomach every time you stop by.
Hi, My Name Is Megan, I Live In Montana And I’m An Addict.
Ok, this is not the type of addict that comes to mind at first glace. BUT hear me out, I am truly an addict especially on this particular day of the year. Today is National Chicken Wing Day. Yes...it's true, this day is one I wait for all year to break any cycle of "clean eating" I have attempted, which I am going to be honest (which is step one of the program), I haven't tried too many.
How To Live And Die With A Presence Of Being
Given a terminal diagnosis and faced with a finite amount of time, a couple finds peace as they say goodbye. Columnist Timothy Tate shares their story. EDITOR'S NOTE: Timothy Tate says the names of the individuals in this story have been changed to protect their anonymity but the following column is based on real people.
montanarightnow.com
Smoke plume from Clover Fire in Madison County seen for miles
Smoke was visible for miles Sunday from the 900-acre Clover Fire burning in the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek in Madison County. Red flag conditions including high winds flamed the lightning-caused fire reported July 13 in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, but burning stayed within the containment lines, officials reported in a press release. One spot fire was detected and quickly addressed.
New Details Released About Shooting at Bozeman Walmart
The Bozeman Police Department released additional details about a shooting at the Walmart in Bozeman on Sunday. The following information was provided in an update from the Bozeman Police Department. Bozeman Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred inside the Walmart in Bozeman at approximately...
Missing Montanan Appears in New Series
Montana has a history of people going missing, and this may shed some light on why. Never Seen Again, a Paramount+ exclusive show, recently released an episode featuring a missing Montanan last seen in 2017. The show details the true lives of missing individuals and the interesting circumstances surrounding their disappearance.
New Fees Added at These Bozeman Area Campgrounds
The Custer Gallatin National Forest and the Bozeman Ranger District have announced new fees at popular recreation areas in the Bozeman area. According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, fees will be implemented at Battle Ridge Campground and Blackmore Campground beginning August 1, 2022. If you...
Ready For Live Music And Rodeo? Montana Nonprofit Is Ready Too
Montana is full of nonprofits that are successful because of YOU. Community members, such as yourself, are constantly giving back and supporting each and every nonprofit. This year marks the FIRST Annual Benefit Ranch Rodeo. Bear Hug Cattle Co. is a nonprofit that trains veterans interested in the ranching and agricultural community.
New Movie Filmed in Montana Has A Familiar Face
If I'm hoping for anything, it's that this film will be showed in theaters locally. Collider announced that a new film from IFC, titled God's Country, will open in theaters on Friday, September 16th. The film was shot in Paradise Valley, down the road from Bozeman. God's Country is about...
Get Ready For Spooky Season! Spirit Halloween Announces New Bozeman Location
Doesn't everyone plan their costumes ahead of time? Or is that just me?. Even though it's still summer, it's never too early to plan what you might want to dress up as for Halloween. Halloween is one of the best holidays because you can either go simple with costumes or go full makeup and scare the daylights out of folks. I am one of the all-out people. One place that can help with costumes, makeup, and lawn decorations is Spirit Halloween.
Bridger Brewing Announces First Concert at New Location
The new Bridger Brewing location in Three Forks is officially open. If you're looking for a great place to eat, drink, and enjoy live music, the new location will offer all of that and more. If you have driven past exit 274 on I-90 near Three Forks, you've most likely...
Wal-Mart remains closed Monday following shooting; reopening unknown
Outside the Bozeman Walmart where a shooting took place Sunday Night there are still cars driving in and out of the store parking lot.
SUV Blaring Scary Clown Music Frightens Belgrade Resident
A Belgrade resident recently shared a story about a horrifying experience, and we have some questions. Reddit user PurpleCornCob shared a rather frightening story on the Bozeman Reddit page. According to the Reddit post, this person was nearly run over by a man in a black SUV playing loud clown music. The vehicle reportedly didn't have license plates, either.
