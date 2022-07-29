Fox Lake Friday Night Summer Concert Series - 176 South (Adult Rock Band)

www.foxlake.org
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7Adrian HolmanMchenry County, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
What Ever Happened to Being "Neighborly?"Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw headline Windy City Smokeout country music festival at United Center
Windy City Smokeout returns to United Center next weekend.
kenosha.com
Happy Anniversary! Ron’s Place celebrating 50 years of business
Marovich brings a diverse skill set to Kenosha.com with his years of experience as Carthage College sports information/assistant athletic director and educational background in political science, along with a 10-year stint as a restaurant line cook and sous chef. Celebrating its 50th anniversary on Monday (Aug. 1), Ron Pendrick opened...
Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area
We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7
The McHenry County Fair Association will be holding the 74th annual McHenry County Fair at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock from Tuesday, August 2nd until Sunday, August 7th. You will be able to have so much fun this week because the McHenry County Fair is where farm and families meet.
100fmrockford.com
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
NBC Chicago
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
A Hands-On Harry Potter Experience is Coming to Chicago
If you can't make it to Florida or California for the Universal Studios Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks, no worries! You can have a one-of-a-kind Harry Potter experience much closer to home!. A new pop-up experience called "Magic at Play" is headed to Chicago later on this year....
959theriver.com
Win a 4-pack of tickets to Festa Italiana
Listen at 8:35am and play “Italian or Not Italian” Trivia for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to Festa Italiana at Naper Settlement 523 S Webster St, in Downtown Naperville. Experience authentic Italian culture with great Italian food complete with a meatball eating contest, wine tastings, activities for the kids and so much more!
nctv17.com
Morton Arboretum Dog Admission Days
Several times a year, the Morton Arboretum hosts “Dog Admission Days” and “Tails on the Trails” events. These are the only times throughout the year that non-service dogs are permitted in cars or on the grounds of the Morton Arboretum. In addition to the standard price of admission, it is $5 per dog.
wgnradio.com
Classic Chicago commercials, legendary pitchpeople and memorable jingles only Chicagoans know
What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Aquanuts celebrate state title and 50th anniversary Saturday |
For their 50th anniversary Saturday, the Aquanuts waterskiing team of Twin Lakes will celebrate their second consecutive time winning the Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships along with celebrating half a century of jet skiing shows. The National Show Ski Association’s 2022 Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships took place July 21-24...
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
See Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert At Chicago’s Windy City Smokeout Festival
A weekend filled with your favorite country artists, BBQ from the best pit masters, and 30 breweries on tap– what could be better than the Windy City Smokehouse? Had on over to the United Center on August 4-7th to see acts like Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw, and so many other incredible artists. With over 15 live music performances, the best BBQ in town, and plenty of local breweries to try out, it’s sure to be a memorable summer weekend spent seeing your favorite artists. BBQ will be provided by local spots like Green Street Smoked Meats, Bub City, along with restaurants from Texas, Arizona, Missouri, and more. For non-BBQ fans, there will be Tallboy Taco, Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba! and more to choose from.
Restaurant offers memorable experience in Chicago landmark space
CHICAGO — What is more Chicago than lapping up the history of the city while dining in a landmark building?. You get that experience at the Chicago Firehouse Restaurant in the South Loop. Guests will indulge in a memorable, guest-first dining experience at an officially designated Chicago landmark. To uphold the longstanding tradition of serving the South Loop neighborhood, this acclaimed 1905 Romanesque Revival structure opened its historic doors in 2000.
Crushed Memories Are Found In Once Popular Rockford Area Mall
Inside the abandoned Machesney Park Mall is a total disaster. When I was in college, I met some new friends from the Rockford area. I would drive in from the suburbs to hang out with them during breaks from school. They lived near Machesney Park Mall. We would go there quite a bit because it was a happening place to spend time. One of my buddies actually worked at the movie theater inside the mall so we would check out a lot of flicks for free.
You Won’t Believe Where Couple Finds Their Car After WI Concert
You're not going to believe what happens to a Wisconsin couple's car after a concert at Alpine Valley Music Theater. Alpine Valley Music Theater Is One Of The Best Venues For Concerts But... I love going to concerts. It's one of my hobbies. Of course, I have my favorite venues....
UpRising Bakery owner 'outraged' after village issues letter prohibiting events
The fallout continues at a Lake in the Hills bakery where damage still remains after the establishment was vandalized last weekend with hate messages.
fox32chicago.com
Rolling Meadows community comes together to raise funds for mom, 5 kids killed in crash
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - There is an outpouring of support for a Rolling Meadows family killed in a head-on crash on I-90 near Hampshire Sunday morning. Over the weekend, their van collided with a car and burst into flames. The mom and five children inside were all killed. A mother...
visitlakecounty.org
Things To Do This Weekend July 29-31, 2022
The end of the week is full of experiences that will keep you dancing, eating and shopping local. Here are the things to do this weekend July 29-31, 2022. “Let The Road Take You!” Win a chance for an overnight stay at the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois or four free tickets to Six Flags Great America.
napervillelocal.com
Naperville suitor gets the boot after rejecting a rose offered by one of the ‘Bachelorette’ ladies
Termayne Harper, one of two Naperville men competing for love on the reality show “The Bachelorette,” packed his bags to head home at the end of the third episode that aired Monday on ABC. The 28-year-old was a casualty of a season that features two women — best...
