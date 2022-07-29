Fox Lake Friday Night Summer Concert Series - 176 South (Adult Rock Band)

A weekend filled with your favorite country artists, BBQ from the best pit masters, and 30 breweries on tap– what could be better than the Windy City Smokehouse? Had on over to the United Center on August 4-7th to see acts like Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw, and so many other incredible artists. With over 15 live music performances, the best BBQ in town, and plenty of local breweries to try out, it’s sure to be a memorable summer weekend spent seeing your favorite artists. BBQ will be provided by local spots like Green Street Smoked Meats, Bub City, along with restaurants from Texas, Arizona, Missouri, and more. For non-BBQ fans, there will be Tallboy Taco, Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba! and more to choose from.

