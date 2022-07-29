The Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 are ON SALE this weekend

www.digitaltrends.com
Related
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
Digital Trends
Dell XPS laptops and desktops got HUGE discounts today
Few names are synonymous with PCs quite like Dell, which is why we always get pumped when we see desktop computer deals and laptop deals from this computer giant. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup or work-from-home station, or if you’re heading back to school and need a new laptop, Dell has got you covered. Right now, Dell XPS desktops and laptops are deeply discounted, so don’t miss your chance to get a new PC at a lower price.
Digital Trends
Get a renewed iPad Mini for only $82 at Amazon right now
Apple rolled out the first-generation iPad Mini in 2012, but it’s still a worthwhile purchase after more than 10 years, especially if you’re looking for iPad deals that you can purchase on a very tight budget. You can get the tablet for even cheaper if you go for a renewed device from Amazon, which is selling the refurbished first-generation iPad Mini at $38 off to make it even more affordable at just $82 compared to its original price of $120.
laptopmag.com
Killer back to school deal: iPad just hit all-time low price
Apple's iPad 9th generation tablet (opens in new tab) is the best tablet for most people. Powered by iPadOS 15, the iPad has an easy to use interface and tons of useful widgets. Amazon currently offers the Apple iPad for $299 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $329, so...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and prices of 07 2022
Samsung Galaxy S22 deals are pouring in, so we've put together a list of the best promotions we could find
deseret.com
Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals
As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have
As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps
The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
5 tips and tricks every Roku TV user needs to know
Roku is still the streaming platform to beat. Affordable hardware and intuitive software have made it the platform of choice for millions of American consumers. There is a decent chance that you have a Roku device in your home right now. As such, we think this might be a good time to share some tips to help you get the most out of your Roku.
Goodbye blackouts! China’s power grid can now be reset in three seconds thanks to AI
The new AI-powered grid can fix a blackout in three seconds as opposed to 10 hours. There are plans to make the system operational throughout China. The system, like all AIs, learns as it goes along. Is it possible to eliminate blackouts and all power-related issues in seconds? Apparently, yes....
ZDNet
Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED TV review: The best TV for brightly lit spaces
$2,299.99 at Samsung$2,297.99 at Amazon$2,299.99 at Best Buy. When my old 55-inch Samsung LED TV died, I couldn't live without seeing my favorite shows in my living room. I wanted an even larger 4K TV to capture the fine detailing on Bridgerton costuming. That's where Samsung's latest model, the 65-inch QN90B QLED TV, comes in. It gave me the bright, gorgeous picture that I wanted in a TV, and proved to be especially suitable for my sunlit apartment.
TechRadar
Dell back to school sale - save up to $700 on the latest Inspiron and XPS laptops
TechRadar's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. Dell has now joined in with this year's back to school sales and has an impressive selection of laptop deals available including up to $700 off its powerful Inspiron and XPS devices. And, as a bonus, all the Inspiron laptops come with six months of Disney Plus for free.
Sorry Amazon, But Best Buy Has You Beat With Its 58% Off Echo Show 5 Smart Display Deal
Click here to read the full article. The Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s smallest smart display, but that doesn’t mean it’s a slouch. The device is quite the powerhouse and perfect for small spaces in the home (like on top of the microwave for setting timers, following recipes, and more). Right now, the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is 58% off at Best Buy for a price of just $35. Something odd is definitely going on, because yesterday we found Target undercutting Amazon on the price of Blink Security Cameras. Whatever the reason for this discount, it’s an opportunity for us to...
The best TV deals you can get right now at Amazon: Samsung, Amazon Fire TV and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Upgrading to a bigger and better TV can be expensive, especially if you want quality. Luckily, there are some great...
Best tablet deals right now: Apple iPad, Galaxy Tab, Amazon Fire
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon has some of the best deals on tablets right now, including discounts on the Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy...
CNET
Woot's Latest Sale Offers Popular Amazon Devices From as Little as $5
Prime Day may be behind us but Amazon-owned Woot is still running a limited-time sale on a huge selection of Amazon hardware offering popular products from as little as $5. The sale features both brand new and preowned devices in a variety of categories so you can save on smart speakers, streaming sticks, security cameras and more. Better yet, you can save an additional $4 on items in the sale by using coupon code SAVE4.
What Are Amazon Coupons and How Can You Find Them?
Amazon Prime Days may only come around once a year. But, deals on the online marketplace can be had all year long with Amazon Coupons. Yes, they do exist! It may be one of the best-kept secrets on the...
Ars Technica
Dell follows Apple in exploring laptops with reverse wireless charging
A recently published Dell patent, spotted by Patently Apple, shows the company exploring the ability to wirelessly charge devices on a laptop's surface. We've seen similar concepts from Apple, which has already won patents for similar technologies. However, instead of simply dropping your iPhone on the laptop's surface and letting it charge, Dell's patent application describes a "wireless charging clip" that can attach to the PC and then be used to charge devices placed on top of it.
Apple Insider
Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
Comments / 0