Your Expert Guide to Safely Cooking With Ground Meat

Grilled Corn and Steak Fattoush
This grilled corn and steak fattoush fits the vacation-friendly bill perfectly, demanding nothing more of you than a few bowls and a hot grill by the pool, grass in your toes. Store-bought pita chips, doctored up with a little spice and sugar, fulfill the bread component of a good fattoush with a resounding crunch—no oven needed—and the addition of a little protein takes this salad from side to you-don’t-need-anything else. Don’t skip the sumac—with its brightness and sour cherry-like notes, it’s the ingredient doing the most, bringing tart, vivacious personality and acidic relief to the whole dish.
Yeti’s New Wheeled Cooler Is Like a Carry-On Suitcase for Beer
All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Welcome to What’s New, our column where we round up the latest in food products, beverages, and kitchen and cooking tools.
You’re on Vacation, Thank Goodness. Here’s What to Cook
Is there anything more satisfying than setting up an OOO autoresponder? Thanks for your email but I’m not checking my email. Thanks for your email but I’m on the beach, sipping cold wine, playing Scrabble, insert your chillest pastime here. The only doozy is what to cook for dinner (and, hopefully, make for dessert).
One-Pan Braised Chicken with Soy Sauce and Tomatoes
The deep savoriness of soy sauce helps balance punchy-sweet tomatoes in this very saucy, very easy, and very flavorful summery braise. This dish is truly one-pot from start to finish, from marinating all the way through to cooking and serving. The marinade pulls double duty here: It first imbues the chicken with the flavors of soy sauce, hot mustard, garlic, and yes, even a bit of butter. Then as the chicken roasts in the oven, it cooks down into a generous sauce that begs be soaked up by rice or thick slices of toasted bread.
Blueberry Muffin Cake
All you need is a single bowl, whisk, and your best pint of blueberries, of course, to make this shockingly simple blueberry “muffin” cake. Each ingredient is added to the bowl in strategic order to guarantee a moist, tender crumb as well as easy cleanup. A touch of cinnamon brings warmth while the store-bought granola grants the cake a satisfyingly crunchy topping with no added effort. Love even more crunch? Go for the granola with larger clusters. We’d skip the varieties with added fruit to avoid a dry, potentially tooth-breaking experience.
