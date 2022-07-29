Teachers approve deal with Orange County schools for raises up to $3K+

www.mynews13.com
Volusia deputies train to keep schools safe from 'active killer'
After a school shooter claimed the lives of nineteen students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for many parents as their kids head back to class. It is something Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says is a top priority. What You Need To Know.
Downtown Orlando business owners hope new security measures bring safer nights
Following a shooting in downtown Orlando over the weekend that sent seven to the hospital, Mayor Buddy Dyer now plans on adding security measures, and some area business owners say they're all for it. What You Need To Know. Downtown Orlando may have checkpoints in place as early as Friday...
Race-car driving teacher in Brevard steers students toward success
PALM BAY, Fla. — Brevard County A+ Teacher Anna Colby works hard to put her students on the fast track of becoming lifelong learners. Anna Colby teaches at Riviera Elementary School in Palm Bay. She teaches third graders, but is a race car driver on the weekends. Things move...
Residents say crashes are common at Michigan and Crystal Lake curve in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brent Daum has heard several crashes outside his apartment where Michigan Street turns into Crystal Lake Drive in Orlando. Several crashes have occurred where Michigan Street transitions into Crystal Lake Drive. Drivers are speeding and distracted, a man who lives nearby says. Orange County is looking...
Longwood church host workshop to help those in need
Inflation, rent prices and the overall cost of living are all problems that many Central Floridians are working to overcome right now. Pastor Joe Jones Jr. is working to help people in his community navigate their finanncial life. His church offers credit assistance and help with real estate issues. He...
Clermont Farmer shares produce and sustainability with his community
CLERMONT, Fla.—A Clermont farmer is opening up his 7 acre farm once a month to the community. There, people can get hands-on learning with sustainable farming. Clermont farmer Banks Helfrich sharing his knowledge of sustainable farming with the community. His goal is for more people in the area to...
Checkpoints coming to downtown Orlando following weekend shooting
On Monday afternoon, Mayor Buddy Dyer announced that big changes were coming to the downtown Orlando bar scene in the coming days. His announcement comes in the wake of a shooting over the weekend near Wall Street Plaza that left seven people injured. “This can not and should not happen...
Seven people injured in downtown Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — A shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Orlando has left seven people injured and Orlando Police Department are still searching for a suspect. What You Need To Know. A shooting occurred around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning near the Wall Street entertainment area in...
SeaWorld’s Craft Beer Festival returns with new brews, bites
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Craft Beer Festival returns to SeaWorld this week with new brews and bites on the menu. The festival will feature new beverage and food options. There will be more than 100 beer, wine and cocktail selections and more than 20 food samplings. It will run...
