It will take traffic to both directions on Rt. 144. Frederick, Md (KM) A new ramp on eastbound Interstate 70 in Frederick County will be opening up very soon. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the ramp from I-70 to both directions of Old National Pike will open on Tuesday, August 2nd at nine a-m. A traffic light at the end of the ramp will be activated.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO