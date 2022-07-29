ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Montgomery County Adventist HealthCare Hospitals Recognized for Providing High-Quality Stroke Care

Adventist HealthCare hospitals in Montgomery County have earned national recognition for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive high-quality care. Shady Grove Medical Center was recognized with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll awards. White Oak Medical Center achieved the Get with The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Honor Roll awards. Both hospitals were also awarded the association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll recognition.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Reopens

Montgomery County’s COVID-19 rent relief program has reopened applications. The fourth phase of the program reopened on Wednesday. It is available to renters who did not fully complete a previously-sent application or who will submit a new application, per a county release. Eligible residents should apply online at www.mc311.com/rentrelief.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PA lumberjack competition coming to Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual pro lumberjack competition in Bedford County will soon see who can chop and cut wood better than the rest. The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show will be held at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg beginning on Friday, Aug. 12 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 14. The […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
ROCKVILLE, MD
$10,000 Scratch Off Ticket Sold in Olney

A $10,000 winning Bingo X10 scratch off was sold last week at Young Gourmet Beer and Wine (3422 Olney-Laytonsville Road) in Olney. Lottery players across the state of Maryland won more than $29.6 million during week ending July 31. Additional details below courtesy of mdlottery.com:. A historic Mega Millions jackpot...
OLNEY, MD
Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore to appear in Montgomery County August 1

the Democratic Party nominee for Maryland governor, will appear at a rally in Silver Spring Monday night, August 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM. The rally will be held at Veterans Plaza at 1 Veterans Place in downtown Silver Spring. Also scheduled to appear, are U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Democratic Maryland Comptroller candidate Brooke Lierman. The event is scheduled to run from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
New Ramp To Open From I-70 Eastbound In Frederick County

It will take traffic to both directions on Rt. 144. Frederick, Md (KM) A new ramp on eastbound Interstate 70 in Frederick County will be opening up very soon. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the ramp from I-70 to both directions of Old National Pike will open on Tuesday, August 2nd at nine a-m. A traffic light at the end of the ramp will be activated.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Teenage party at vacant house in Silver Spring disrupts neighbors

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Residents in one Silver Spring neighborhood say their peace and quiet was interrupted last weekend because of a disruptive house party. FOX 5 has learned that the party involved juveniles at an unoccupied home that’s for sale. Montgomery County police said someone took the for...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Woman charged with central Pa. stabbing

A woman was charged with stabbing someone Sunday during an argument in a Chambersburg home, police said. Chambersburg police said officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute around 6:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of Orchard Drive. The person who was stabbed received medical attention for non life-threatening injuries,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WMVFC ambulance involved in overnight crash

WHITE MARSH, MD—A White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company ambulance was involved in an accident overnight. WMVFC officials say that, at around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, one of its medic units was transporting a patient to a hospital under non-emergency conditions. Upon approaching the Route 40 and Route 43...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Chambersburg woman stabs man during domestic dispute

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Chambersburg woman has been arrested and charged after she allegedly stabbed a man on Sunday, July 31. According to Chambersburg police, officers responded to the 2800 block of Orchard Drive for a reported stabbing. While investigating, they found that the stabbing occurred during a domestic dispute.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
York County father charged with hitting daughter with car

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County father has been charged with allegedly hitting his daughter with a car while intoxicated. On May 1, police responded to a home on Dade Ct. for a report of a woman being run over by a car. The young woman told police who arrived on scene that her dad had run her over.
YORK COUNTY, PA

