mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Adventist HealthCare Hospitals Recognized for Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
Adventist HealthCare hospitals in Montgomery County have earned national recognition for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive high-quality care. Shady Grove Medical Center was recognized with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll awards. White Oak Medical Center achieved the Get with The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus and Target: Stroke Honor Roll awards. Both hospitals were also awarded the association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll recognition.
mymcmedia.org
COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Reopens
Montgomery County’s COVID-19 rent relief program has reopened applications. The fourth phase of the program reopened on Wednesday. It is available to renters who did not fully complete a previously-sent application or who will submit a new application, per a county release. Eligible residents should apply online at www.mc311.com/rentrelief.
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
fox5dc.com
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
mocoshow.com
Spirit Halloween Announces Three Montgomery County Locations ‘Coming Soon’
During the Halloween season, Spirit operates over 1,400 store locations in North America. The Spirit Halloween website is open year-round, offering its in-store products online. The stores are usually open for 30 or 60 days prior to Halloween. Spirit has announced Montgomery County locations via its website, including:. • Burtonsville...
Four Charged For Mail Theft In Maryland After Being Busted With USPS Keys: DOJ
Four from Maryland are facing mail theft charges after being busted in possession of USPS service keys, federal officials announced. A federal grand jury in Maryland returned an indictment charging four suspects with theft of mail matter and the unlawful possession of postal service keys, according to the Department of Justice.
PA lumberjack competition coming to Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual pro lumberjack competition in Bedford County will soon see who can chop and cut wood better than the rest. The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show will be held at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg beginning on Friday, Aug. 12 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 14. The […]
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
fox5dc.com
Group of boys accused of killing Canada goose in private Rockville community
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Police in Rockville are looking for a group of boys that they say are linked to an animal cruelty case. The search is on after a Canada goose was found dead in the New Mark Commons community. Residents are upset after the goose was killed along the...
mocoshow.com
$10,000 Scratch Off Ticket Sold in Olney
A $10,000 winning Bingo X10 scratch off was sold last week at Young Gourmet Beer and Wine (3422 Olney-Laytonsville Road) in Olney. Lottery players across the state of Maryland won more than $29.6 million during week ending July 31. Additional details below courtesy of mdlottery.com:. A historic Mega Millions jackpot...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore to appear in Montgomery County August 1
the Democratic Party nominee for Maryland governor, will appear at a rally in Silver Spring Monday night, August 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM. The rally will be held at Veterans Plaza at 1 Veterans Place in downtown Silver Spring. Also scheduled to appear, are U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Democratic Maryland Comptroller candidate Brooke Lierman. The event is scheduled to run from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Maryland or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
wfmd.com
New Ramp To Open From I-70 Eastbound In Frederick County
It will take traffic to both directions on Rt. 144. Frederick, Md (KM) A new ramp on eastbound Interstate 70 in Frederick County will be opening up very soon. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the ramp from I-70 to both directions of Old National Pike will open on Tuesday, August 2nd at nine a-m. A traffic light at the end of the ramp will be activated.
fox5dc.com
Teenage party at vacant house in Silver Spring disrupts neighbors
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Residents in one Silver Spring neighborhood say their peace and quiet was interrupted last weekend because of a disruptive house party. FOX 5 has learned that the party involved juveniles at an unoccupied home that’s for sale. Montgomery County police said someone took the for...
Woman charged with central Pa. stabbing
A woman was charged with stabbing someone Sunday during an argument in a Chambersburg home, police said. Chambersburg police said officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute around 6:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of Orchard Drive. The person who was stabbed received medical attention for non life-threatening injuries,...
Nottingham MD
WMVFC ambulance involved in overnight crash
WHITE MARSH, MD—A White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company ambulance was involved in an accident overnight. WMVFC officials say that, at around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, one of its medic units was transporting a patient to a hospital under non-emergency conditions. Upon approaching the Route 40 and Route 43...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Maryland man charged in 'D.C. car theft, hotel room invasion in Donegal Township
A Maryland man is accused of invading a woman’s hotel room Wednesday in Donegal Township while in possession of a car stolen from Washington, D.C. John Barilovits, 42, of Rockville, also is charged with resisting arrest and attempting to draw a stun gun on a state police officer. According...
abc27.com
Chambersburg woman stabs man during domestic dispute
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Chambersburg woman has been arrested and charged after she allegedly stabbed a man on Sunday, July 31. According to Chambersburg police, officers responded to the 2800 block of Orchard Drive for a reported stabbing. While investigating, they found that the stabbing occurred during a domestic dispute.
'Fearing for their lives' | Armed carjacker sentenced to 25 years without parole in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on July 15, connected to another carjacker sentencing. A 37-year-old man will be in prison for the next 25 years after facing armed carjacking and first-degree assault charges in Montgomery County, Maryland. Leslie Lee pleaded guilty on June...
abc27.com
York County father charged with hitting daughter with car
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County father has been charged with allegedly hitting his daughter with a car while intoxicated. On May 1, police responded to a home on Dade Ct. for a report of a woman being run over by a car. The young woman told police who arrived on scene that her dad had run her over.
