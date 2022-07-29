ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Golf-Watson latest major champion to join LIV Golf

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZpPk_0gxvzRXR00

July 29 (Reuters) - Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson on Friday became the latest big name to join the lucrative Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

The American, who collected green jackets in 2012 and 2014, has 12 wins on the PGA Tour and reached a career-high second in the world rankings. The 43-year-old will serve as a non-playing team captain at LIV's event in Boston in early September as he continues to recover from a torn meniscus.

"Bubba Watson is a tremendous addition to LIV Golf – another major champion joining the growing list of stars on our teams," said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

"His game combines the power, innovation, and excitement that the LIV Golf brand represents."

The breakaway league has attracted many of golf's top players on multi-million dollar deals, including six-times major winner Phil Mickelson and former world number ones Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

The U.S.-based PGA Tour has suspended members who opted to join the circuit and said anyone else who makes the jump will face the same fate, something Watson appeared to recognize in a social media post on Friday.

"I couldn't make this move without acknowledging that I am forever grateful for the opportunities provided to me through the PGA Tour and for the many friendships made along the way," Watson said.

Critics of the new series say it amounts to 'sportswashing' by Saudi Arabia -- a nation trying to improve its reputation in light of its history of human rights abuses, including the killing of U.S.-based Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

In the past, Watson has said Saudi Arabia is "trying to change," and noted the country's support for women's golf tournaments.

LIV's third event is taking place at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster and has attracted protests from 9/11 survivors and victims' families, who criticized the golfers for their willingness to play in the league and the former president for hosting the event.

The individual winner of the three-day, no cut, 54-hole tournament gets $4 million from a $25 million purse.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

Five elite players LIV Golf's Greg Norman is DESPERATE to sign

It looks more than likely the controversial LIV Golf series is here to stay, much to the dismay of players like Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. Northern Irishman McIlroy, 33, previously said he would be "super happy" if LIV didn't exist because he feels like it is fracturing the game.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
thecomeback.com

Tiger Woods stopped talking to LIV Golf player

Tiger Woods has made it clear he’s no fan of LIV Golf and it sounds like he’s even stopped talking with at least one former PGA Tour golfer. Bryson DeChambeau, who is playing in the LIV Golf Invitational this week at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey, told reporters that he hasn’t heard from Woods since he joined the Saudi-backed league.
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster

LIV Golf hosts its latest Invitational series event this week at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey. If you’ve followed the drama surrounding the upstart Saudi-backed circuit and its first two tournaments, you likely know some of the specifics behind the latest event: 48 players, 54 holes, no cut, shotgun starts and last, but not least, a whole lot of money.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Club Photos

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac received a big honor earlier this summer. Maxim named the former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer as their sexiest woman of the year. Spiranac reacted to the honor in awe. Later this summer, Spiranac celebrated the big honor...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Bubba Watson joins LIV Golf: "My wife loved it, we prayed about it..."

Bubba Watson was officially confirmed as the next player to join LIV Golf during the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster tournament. Watson, 43, is rumoured to have been offered in the region of $50 million to join Greg Norman's controversial new golf league, funded by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Bubba Watson
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Has New Question For Golf Fans

At this point, almost everyone who plays the game of golf knows who Paige Spiranac is. A former professional golfer turned social media superstar, Spiranac has over 3.5 million followers on Instagram. Add in another 600,000 on Twitter and she's one of the most followed former athletes in the game.
GOLF
AthlonSports.com

Longtime NFL Star Is Officially Retiring At 33

One of the NFL's most underappreciated stars of the past decade is officially retiring. Ryan Kerrigan, 33, made an announcement this Friday morning that his career has come to an end. Kerrigan spent 10 seasons in D.C. playing for Washington before spending 2021 with the Philadelphia Eagles. During his 11-year...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

2-Time Major Champion Officially Leaves PGA Tour For LIV Golf

Earlier this week, it was reported that two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson will join LIV Golf. Moments ago, that move was confirmed. LIV Golf officially welcomed Watson this Friday afternoon. Watson, who has 12 career PGA Tour wins, won the Masters in 2012 and 2014. It's being reported that Watson...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Norman says Augusta National has rallied hard against LIV: "Stay Switzerland!"

Greg Norman has claimed in a wide-ranging interview with the New York Post that LIV Golf is not intent on tearing town the PGA Tour. Norman, 67, the chief executive of LIV Golf Investments, says that "every step of the way" the controversial circuit's model has been built to work within the ecosystem of golf.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Saudi#American
Reuters

Charles Barkley sticking with Turner, ends LIV talks

July 29 - Charles Barkley pulled the plug on talks to join the LIV Golf Series as a broadcaster and will stay with Turner and "Inside the NBA." "I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me," Barkley said in a phone interview with the New York Post. "I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner -- because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life -- it is best for me to move on and I'm staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career."
NBA
golfmagic.com

Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup

Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Tennis star Ash Barty marries longtime partner Garry Kissick

Retired tennis superstar Ash Barty has married her longtime partner Garry Kissick. The 26-year-old exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Queensland earlier this month. Barty reached the pinnacle of world tennis as No 1 during a decorated career on the WTA tour. Her three grand slam victories included the...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To The Brittney Griner News

The sports world continues to speak out in support of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner, who was detained in Russia for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack at the airport, has been in custody overseas for several months. The former Baylor Bears star is currently...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Honest Reaction To LIV Golf Criticism

Charles Barkley almost took a broadcasting role with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, but reportedly turned it down to remain at Turner Sports. While Barkley was reportedly entertaining the offer, he received ample criticism. Sponsors even called him threatening to pull their endorsement deals. Now, the entire fiasco is over....
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

520K+
Followers
346K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy