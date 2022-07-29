Drainage Improvement Work to Begin on Cape Henry Drive

​Virginia Beach Public Works has announced that construction on the second phase of the new Eastern Shore Drive Drainage Improvement project will begin the week of Aug. 1.

The contractor will begin work in the Lynnhaven Colony area and will be solely located on Cape Henry Drive between Starfish Road and Ebb Tide Road. Crews will relocate a large gravity sanitary sewer which exists beneath the Cape Henry Canal, southward to underneath Cape Henry Drive. This work is necessary to widen and deepen the Cape Henry Canal, which will begin in summer 2023.

This work will not interfere with traffic at West Great Neck Road.

Cape Henry Drive will be closed for through traffic in two phases of construction between the side streets noted above, with a detour plan for each phase. The contractor will continue to provide access to residents' driveways, mail delivery, trash pickup and emergency services.

The Cape Henry Trail will not be shut down and will continue to provide service during construction. The trail and Cape Henry Drive construction will be separated with a 4-foot high visibility fence.

The anticipated schedule for this phase of the project is Aug. 1, 2022, to July 14, 2023. The contractor for the job is Trident Civil.

For additional information, contact Christina Tumminelli, project manager with Trident Civil, at 757-393-5904, or Public Works Engineering at 757-385-4131.

# # #