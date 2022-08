​A sanitary sewer repair will result in the closure of Silina Drive between S Rosemont Road and Presidential Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 30; weather permitting.

Warning signs will be placed notifying motorists of the utility work and detour routes. Area residents will have access to their properties at all times.

For more information, contact Giovanni Passaro with Virginia Beach Public Utilities at 757-319-1112.

