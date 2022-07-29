Tornado confirmed in Litchfield County town, weather service says

www.registercitizen.com
Related
HEAT ALERT: Hot, hazy, humid for rest of the week
Thursday will be the hottest day. Scattered downpours and storms return Friday.
Register Citizen
Bacteria in water closes Silver Sands, Wadsworth Falls state parks, DEEP says
Silver Sands and Wadsworth Falls state parks have been closed due to water quality, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Tuesday. The states agency collects water samples from parks each week. The state Department of Public Health then analyzes the samples to determine if there are “certain indicator bacteria” in the samples.
ctexaminer.com
American Bridge Co. Returns After 110 Years for Swing Bridge Renovation, Closures Delayed Until 2023
EAST HADDAM – The grainy photograph shows a crew from the American Bridge Co. working on the deck of the now-iconic Swing Bridge over an icy Connecticut River about four months before it first opened to cars and much fanfare in 1913. And when a major renovation of the...
Register Citizen
These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday
Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lanes reopen on I-691 East and West in Meriden
Multiple lanes on I-691 East and West in Meriden were closed Monday afternoon due to two crashes.
Register Citizen
North Haven's The Only Game in Town to close after 36 years of business
After 36 years of business, one of North Haven's premier sports centers is closing its doors. The Only Game in Town announced on Facebook on Monday that it would permanently close its doors on Sunday, Sept. 11. "Thank you all for your business and ongoing support for the past 36...
Register Citizen
New Haven celebrates new West River pedestrian bridge
NEW HAVEN — A long-dilapidated pedestrian bridge over the West River off Valley Street is back in use, replaced with a sleek, new bridge as part of a $123,200 community effort to open neighborhood connections to the five-municipality West River Greenway trail system. A crowd of trail advocates, neighborhood...
mommypoppins.com
Visiting Farmington River Tubing in New Hartford
Farmington River Tubing is located in Satan's Kingdom State Recreation Area in New Hartford. Despite its rather unusual name, during the summer months, this park becomes a popular destination for river-tubing. Satan’s Kingdom is the launch spot of Farmington River Tubing - the only official vendor for a tubing journey down the river.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Crash closes I-84 in Plainville Sunday
PLAINVILLE — Interstate 84 east was closed Sunday afternoon following a crash. The highway was closed between exits 35 and 36 following the crash, which was reported about 1:20 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.
Canton fire crews respond to large brush fire
CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials responded to a large brush fire in Canton on Friday. According to the Canton Fire Department, the fire was first reported just after 4 p.m. between Bel Aire Lane and Christmas Tree Hill, covering a 400 x 400 ft. area. Fire officials required assistance from multiple departments, as well […]
Cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical […]
Litchfield fire crews: Lithium batteries explode inside car
The incident happened on Hunter Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Memorial grows after family tragedy in Danbury
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in northern Litchfield County Thursday. The tornado started at 6:35 p.m. in Norfolk about 2 miles south of Dennis Hill State Park, the NWS said. Updated: 10 hours ago. The workers at the Girl's Future Firefighter Camp are preparing young women...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield crews respond to crash on the Mass Pike
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -West Springfield Fire Department responded to a multiple-car crash on the Mass Pike Saturday afternoon. According to officials, four people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Eyewitness News
Lifeguards rescue 17 year old having medical emergency in water
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this afternoon, the Winding Trails Lifeguards responded to a medical emergency at Dunning Lake. A 17 year old had a seizure while in the water, according to the Winding Trails Recreation Supervisor Bailey Dailey. The lifeguards responded promptly and he was safely rescued from the...
Suspicious package prompts evacuations in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police bomb squad deemed a device found inside a group home in Old Saybrook Monday morning as safe, police said. Old Saybrook police responded to the group home on Anchorage Lane around 10 a.m. for the report of a hazardous device found in a resident’s room. The group […]
Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
Eyewitness News
iWitness Video: Bear gets into home in West Hartford
Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges. The Brass City held its annual Harry Potter Day celebration on Friday. A new vaccination program launched on Monday to battle monkeypox in Connecticut, but officials stressed that patients need to make an appointment. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
Register Citizen
Film ‘Born on the Water’s Edge’ celebrates history of Stony Creek, Thimble Islands
BRANFORD — Among the first stops on the Sea Mist Thimble Island Cruise is Governor Island. “It was named after a goat, which someone named Governor,” says Sea Mist captain Mike Infantino in the documentary “Born on the Water’s Edge: A History of Stony Creek.”. Governor...
Register Citizen
Milford’s Grant Street residents concerned over house development
MILFORD — Grant Street neighborhood residents are growing frustrated by the city’s allowance of an elevated house construction in their neighborhood. “This is a monstrosity. That’s what this is. I don’t know how this was allowed,” said Laurie Mullenix, a Grant Street resident. According to...
Comments / 0