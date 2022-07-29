ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornado confirmed in Litchfield County town, weather service says

By Christine Dempsey
Register Citizen
 4 days ago
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in northern Litchfield County Thursday. The tornado started at 6:35 p.m. in Norfolk about 2 miles south of Dennis Hill State Park, the NWS said.
