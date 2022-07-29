Tornado confirmed in Litchfield County town, weather service says

www.newstimes.com
Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise
People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
Spend the weekend in Norfolk, Aug. 5-7
NORFOLK — The seventh annual Weekend in Norfolk is coming up Aug. 5-7, with activities, tours and events. Stop by the library, the Norfolk Hub, and the Guilded Artisan to view the art shows. Tours of the stained glass windows created by Franz Mayer of Munich at the Immaculate Conception Church are offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the windows at the Battell Chapel created by D. Maitland Armstrong and Louis Comfort Tiffany from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Police: Danbury man clocked driving Corvette 161 mph in New Hampshire
ASHLAND, N.H. — A Connecticut man was charged with reckless driving after a New Hampshire state trooper clocked him driving a Corvette faster than 160 mph, police say. The trooper spotted an orange sports car speeding north on Interstate 93 about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, New Hampshire State Police said. Using radar, he clocked him at 161 mph — more than 90 mph over the speed limit of 70 mph, according to state police.
This Litchfield couple finds purpose in giving shelter to cast-off animals in need of love
The postcard-worthy property is hidden away in the sylvan hills of Litchfield, a few miles from the iconic town green. The arrival is long and winding, with a driveway that dips and loops and eventually opens up to reveal a handsome, post-and-beam barn home clad in rough-sawn pine. Once a dense forest, the land surrounding it has been cleared to create fields, pastures and paths, grazing land, a cow barn, two chicken coops, and a pig barn. Next up: another barn, a place for meetings, and an aviary on a rise overlooking the farm, to which Ronnie, a resident turkey, will hopefully relocate from his temporary quarters in the house.
Car goes airborne on Broadway in New Haven, lands on SUV
NEW HAVEN — A gold Ford Taurus that had been double-parked in front of the Apple Store on Broadway went airborne after it “pulled out in haste,” tried to avoid a subsequent collision, jumped the wrought-iron and concrete fence of the Broadway center lot and landed on top of a white SUV, police said.
Monroe house built by Freemasons and nicknamed 'The Castle' listed for $1.595M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On a street in Monroe, surrounded by more than 6 acres of land with large trees and sprawling grounds is a three-level stone castle. With its battlement-like roof and Juliet balconies, it looks like something from the pages of...
CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
United Illuminating asks Connecticut utility regulators for 8 percent rate increase
The United Illuminating Co. notified Connecticut utility regulators this week it intends to seek an increase in electric rates of as much as much as 8 percent over a three-year period. The Orange-based utility notified the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority it intends to file its rate increase request within...
Brookfield’s police officers need new rifles, are cracking down on speeders, police chief says
BROOKFIELD — Drivers need to slow down and officers need new patrol rifles, the town’s police chief told the Board of Selectmen this week. During Monday’s meeting, Chief of Police John Puglisi summarized efforts by the department to operate efficiently despite a staffing shortage and weapons that lacked needed upgrades including optics, lights and sound suppressors.
Brookfield schools to expand police presence to elementary schools, hire unarmed guards
BROOKFIELD — After weeks of contentious public and private debate, Board of Education members unanimously agreed last week to expand the school district’s existing School Resource Officer program to its elementary schools and also voted to hire both unarmed and armed security personnel to work at all four of the town’s public schools.
Sherman Board of Selectmen holds off on referendum on senior housing after ‘quite a bit of negativity’
SHERMAN - The Board of Selectmen has decided to hold off on organizing a referendum on a proposal to lease land to a private developer for the town’s first senior housing development, partially due to the input of a town survey. Last spring, the town of Sherman proposed developing...
CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
Danbury teen sentenced on charge from last summer’s Danbury Fair mall shooting
DANBURY — One of the teens charged in connection with last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall was sentenced last week. Derek Sotelo, 19, was sentenced Thursday to five years in jail, execution suspended, plus five years probation with special conditions after pleading guilty to attempt to commit second-degree assault.
Danbury man sentenced to prison in 2020 homicide at railroad tracks
DANBURY — The city man charged in the beating death of another man two years ago was sentenced last week to 20 years in jail, suspended after 12 years, plus five years probation. Carlos Guzman-Lopez was arrested following a police investigation into the suspicious death of Ricardo Uruchima, whose...
Infinity Halls in Norfolk, Hartford annonce upcoming shows
NORFOLK — Infinity Music Hall in Norfolk and Infinity Hall Hartford have scheduled shows for the month of August. For tickets and information, go to www.infinityhall.com/. Albert Lee is one of the most respected and renowned guitarists in music history, having worked with The Everly Brothers, Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris and The Crickets over his long and illustrious career. The British-born country-rock artist started his career during the emerging rock 'n' roll scene of sixties London, when he swapped bands with the likes of Jimmy Page and Chris Farlowe. After moving to the U.S. and assimilating himself into the country music scene, Lee quickly garnered a reputation as one of the fastest guitar players in the business. He recorded a number of solo albums, and won a Grammy in 2002 for his contribution on 'Foggy Mountain Breakdown'. He continues to tour today, and plays his signature Ernie Ball Music Man Guitar.
How can Stamford help slow a growing mental health crisis? 20 local organizations hope to find a way.
STAMFORD — In late 2021, after Caroline Simmons was elected the city’s mayor, she held a series of advisory group meetings including one that touched on youth mental health. “The question was raised, ‘What can we do?’” said Vin Tufo, a leader of the Vita Health & Wellness...
Playing year-round a recipe for Milford Little League Softball success
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s pretty safe to call Milford the hotbed for little league softball in the summer of 2022. The Little League softball team in town won the New England Regional last week — on a no-hitter, no less — to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time next week in Greenville, North Carolina.
Danbury dad says wife was distraught after ordered to close day care weeks before killing kids, suicide
DANBURY — Pedro Panjon said his wife was distraught over the loss of income after being ordered to close her day care business in the weeks leading up to her killing their children and herself. Danbury police said Sonia Loja, 36, killed the three children Wednesday before killing herself....
Actor Justin Long in Fairfield to host ‘Back to the Future’ screening
Actor, comedian and Fairfield native Justin Long is returning to his hometown to host a screening of the 1985 classic, "Back to the Future." The screening is part of a day-long movie marathon of all three "Back to the Future" movies at the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre in Fairfield on Saturday, Aug. 6. Long will host the 8 p.m. screening of the first movie.
