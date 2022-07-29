ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield County, CT

Tornado confirmed in Litchfield County town, weather service says

By Christine Dempsey
NewsTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise

People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
NewsTimes

Spend the weekend in Norfolk, Aug. 5-7

NORFOLK — The seventh annual Weekend in Norfolk is coming up Aug. 5-7, with activities, tours and events. Stop by the library, the Norfolk Hub, and the Guilded Artisan to view the art shows. Tours of the stained glass windows created by Franz Mayer of Munich at the Immaculate Conception Church are offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the windows at the Battell Chapel created by D. Maitland Armstrong and Louis Comfort Tiffany from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
NORFOLK, CT
NewsTimes

Police: Danbury man clocked driving Corvette 161 mph in New Hampshire

ASHLAND, N.H. — A Connecticut man was charged with reckless driving after a New Hampshire state trooper clocked him driving a Corvette faster than 160 mph, police say. The trooper spotted an orange sports car speeding north on Interstate 93 about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, New Hampshire State Police said. Using radar, he clocked him at 161 mph — more than 90 mph over the speed limit of 70 mph, according to state police.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

This Litchfield couple finds purpose in giving shelter to cast-off animals in need of love

The postcard-worthy property is hidden away in the sylvan hills of Litchfield, a few miles from the iconic town green. The arrival is long and winding, with a driveway that dips and loops and eventually opens up to reveal a handsome, post-and-beam barn home clad in rough-sawn pine. Once a dense forest, the land surrounding it has been cleared to create fields, pastures and paths, grazing land, a cow barn, two chicken coops, and a pig barn. Next up: another barn, a place for meetings, and an aviary on a rise overlooking the farm, to which Ronnie, a resident turkey, will hopefully relocate from his temporary quarters in the house.
LITCHFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
City
Norfolk, CT
City
Colebrook, CT
Litchfield County, CT
Government
City
Sandy Hook, CT
County
Litchfield County, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
NewsTimes

Car goes airborne on Broadway in New Haven, lands on SUV

NEW HAVEN — A gold Ford Taurus that had been double-parked in front of the Apple Store on Broadway went airborne after it “pulled out in haste,” tried to avoid a subsequent collision, jumped the wrought-iron and concrete fence of the Broadway center lot and landed on top of a white SUV, police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
BETHANY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Town#Barns#The Tornado
NewsTimes

Brookfield’s police officers need new rifles, are cracking down on speeders, police chief says

BROOKFIELD — Drivers need to slow down and officers need new patrol rifles, the town’s police chief told the Board of Selectmen this week. During Monday’s meeting, Chief of Police John Puglisi summarized efforts by the department to operate efficiently despite a staffing shortage and weapons that lacked needed upgrades including optics, lights and sound suppressors.
BROOKFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say

VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
VERNON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsTimes

Danbury teen sentenced on charge from last summer’s Danbury Fair mall shooting

DANBURY — One of the teens charged in connection with last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall was sentenced last week. Derek Sotelo, 19, was sentenced Thursday to five years in jail, execution suspended, plus five years probation with special conditions after pleading guilty to attempt to commit second-degree assault.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury man sentenced to prison in 2020 homicide at railroad tracks

DANBURY — The city man charged in the beating death of another man two years ago was sentenced last week to 20 years in jail, suspended after 12 years, plus five years probation. Carlos Guzman-Lopez was arrested following a police investigation into the suspicious death of Ricardo Uruchima, whose...
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Infinity Halls in Norfolk, Hartford annonce upcoming shows

NORFOLK — Infinity Music Hall in Norfolk and Infinity Hall Hartford have scheduled shows for the month of August. For tickets and information, go to www.infinityhall.com/. Albert Lee is one of the most respected and renowned guitarists in music history, having worked with The Everly Brothers, Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris and The Crickets over his long and illustrious career. The British-born country-rock artist started his career during the emerging rock 'n' roll scene of sixties London, when he swapped bands with the likes of Jimmy Page and Chris Farlowe. After moving to the U.S. and assimilating himself into the country music scene, Lee quickly garnered a reputation as one of the fastest guitar players in the business. He recorded a number of solo albums, and won a Grammy in 2002 for his contribution on 'Foggy Mountain Breakdown'. He continues to tour today, and plays his signature Ernie Ball Music Man Guitar.
NORFOLK, CT
NewsTimes

Playing year-round a recipe for Milford Little League Softball success

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s pretty safe to call Milford the hotbed for little league softball in the summer of 2022. The Little League softball team in town won the New England Regional last week — on a no-hitter, no less — to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time next week in Greenville, North Carolina.
MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Actor Justin Long in Fairfield to host ‘Back to the Future’ screening

Actor, comedian and Fairfield native Justin Long is returning to his hometown to host a screening of the 1985 classic, "Back to the Future." The screening is part of a day-long movie marathon of all three "Back to the Future" movies at the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre in Fairfield on Saturday, Aug. 6. Long will host the 8 p.m. screening of the first movie.
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy