Blues great Clarence Carter achieved independence and stardom stroke by stroke

This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
howafrica.com
Joe Williams: One of the Greatest Band Singers to Appear on Stage
Joe Williams was one of the greatest band singers to ever take the stage. With a smooth baritone voice, he graced the rejuvenated Count Basie Orchestra during the 1950s. Williams was born in Georgia and moved to Chicago with his grandmother at the age of three. He reunited with his mother, who taught him to play the piano and would take him to the symphony. At a young age, Williams acquired tuberculosis, which slowed him down as a teenager. However, later he was able to perform at social events and even form his own gospel vocal quartet, The Jubilee Boys.
CHICAGO READER
Back Alley Jazz renews a south-side tradition
In 2018, Back Alley Jazz, an offshoot of the Hyde Park Jazz Festival, thrummed the heartstrings of nostalgic south-siders when it resuscitated the popular neighborhood-alley jams that took place in the community from the mid-1960s into the ’70s. Since then, this riff on tradition has become a tradition itself, turning unassuming corridors and street corners into bandstands. In the spirit of the original (and of the HPJF), the event is free to all. As in previous years, the performances will take place around South Shore on a single day. The main “stages,” so to speak (in past years, some performances have been at street level, while others have been on risers), will be located on South Paxton Avenue at East 72nd and East 74th, and between them they’ll host music from noon till 6 PM. The lot next to the Black United Fund on 71st will host the Universal Alley Jazz Jam—a sprawling jam sesh directly in the lineage of the original alleyway jazz tradition—from 3 to 7 PM. While the Hyde Park Jazz Festival showcases artists from around the globe, Back Alley is a more intimate showcase for local acts. The talent includes tap king Jumaane Taylor and his Jazz Hoofing Quartet (1:15 PM at 72nd and Paxton), smooth-singing and -trumpeting phenom Sam Thousand, formerly Sam Trump, with his band the Soul Vortex (5 PM at 74th and Paxton), and inimitable veterans Dee Alexander and John McLean in a vocals-and-guitar duo (6 PM at 74th and Oglesby). Bring your kids and your appetite: food vendors and arts-and-crafts stations will be set up along Paxton. And if you aren’t too sun-beat, save some dance moves for the afterparty at the Quarry.
Bailey softens rhetoric on Chicago, remains critical of leadership in op-Ed
Addressing media on Monday, Lightfoot struck back.
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago
CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
fox32chicago.com
Rapper Lil Durk injured during performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza
CHICAGO - Rapper Lil Durk was injured during his performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival on Saturday. Video posted on social media shows pyrotechnics exploding right in front of him. On Instagram, Lil Durk shared a photo of himself with a bandage over one eye and the message: "Due to...
Bluesman Fernando Jones presents Hungry for Music
Hungry for Music is a nonprofit that collects and donates musical instruments to children and is embarking on a national tour to establish chapters in several U.S. cities. The chapter set-up journey, which began June 25 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, takes its next step with a Blues concert in Chicago.
Bears release new alternate orange helmets for 2022-23
In a recent announcement, the Chicago Bears unveiled their new alternate orange helmet that will be worn during two games of the 2022-23 season. Similar to the traditional navy blue helmet, the alternate orange helmet will have the traditional wishbone ‘C’ helmet decal but it will be navy blue with a white keyline and the facemask will also be navy blue.
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
NBC Chicago
The Salt Shed Opens Tuesday in Chicago, Turning Morton Salt Complex Into New Music Venue
Concertgoers can start pouring into The Salt Shed for outdoor summer performances as the new music venue situated in Chicago’s historic Morton Salt factory begins its operations Tuesday with a star-studded lineup. The performance and community space, located at 1357 N. Elston Ave., will welcome artists like Fleet Foxes,...
Speed Cameras hurt Black wards but Black aldermen side with Lightfoot
Mayor Lori Lightfoot scored another victory last week after 10 Black aldermen sided with her and rejected an ordinance that would have raised the threshold to 10 miles per hour (mph) for red light speed cameras. Without the help of the Black Caucus majority, the ordinance would have passed forcing...
Broken Arrow Riding Club cowboys to ride down Midway this Saturday
Hundreds of urban cowboys—with horses in tow—and enthusiasts will return to Washington Park this Saturday, July 30, for Broken Arrow Riding Club’s annual High Noon Ride and Picnic. The all day event, now in its 33rd year, will kick off at 7 a.m. near the National Guard...
CityBird Tenders is Making Chicago Debut in Greektown
This will become the sixth location for the Thunderdome Restaurant Group
Discover Hosts Grand Opening of Its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright® Community Center
RIVERWOODS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Discover today hosted the grand opening of its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright ® Community Center on Chicago’s South Side. Joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 6 th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer, and other elected officials and community leaders, Discover cut the ribbon on its new facility which includes a community center that is free for use by community-based organizations (CBOs) and other local entities, as well as a technology hub that gives current and prospective employees working at the Center access to a career path in technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005649/en/ Timeline for Discover’s Chatham Customer Care Center. (Graphic: Business Wire)
3 great steakhouses in Illinois
When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
Chicago Man Says City Shut Down His Business, Dinner and a Movie, Because He’s Black
A Chicago restaurant owner is speaking out after the city yanked his license amid a battle over whether the place was an eatery or a nightclub. Fox Chicago reports Rashad Bailey opened Dinner and a Movie last year in Chicago’s Lincoln Park. The establishment served waffles, alcohol, movies and music catering to class reunions and birthday parties in a celebration of Black love and gatherings according to Bailey.
justia.com
Q: Is my mentally ill adult daughter liable for an apt lease she signed?
My adult daughter, who is presently already under an apt lease (since Dec 2021) in her hometown in Michigan, signed a one year lease for an apartment in Chicago while on medications (still is) to treat a mental illness. She went thru a broker who keeps the first month's rent...
5 people wounded in drive-by shooting in northwestern Chicago suburb
WHEELING, Ill. — Five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in a northwestern Chicago suburb on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Wheeling Police Department, the shooting appeared to be connected to an earlier dispute at a restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights, the Chicago Tribune reported. The shooting...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Illinois' History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
