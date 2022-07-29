How Many Lakes Are There Near Bozeman?

bozemanskissfm.com
Ready To Celebrate? Here’s The Best Place In Bozeman To Do So.
Just in case you were unaware, today is a pretty special day. Today is Dinosaurs Day: the day that we remember those mammoth creatures that roamed the earth millions of years before we did. In fact, scientists believe that dinosaurs first appeared about 245 million years ago, only to go extinct about 66 million years later.
Bozeman Area Charcuterie Greatness: How to Build a Bomb Board
How to make the best charcuterie board? The Gallatin Valley has several good places for you to get meats, cheeses, spreads and other items for your edible work of art. Charcuterie: "The products of a fancy pork butcher." Sounds good to me. Long before I learned the word, my family grazed on charcuterie boards a couple of times per week and they were a crucial component of any road trip.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
New Restaurant And Bar Opening in Four Corners
I've been looking for somewhere new to have a meal and a drink, and now I know where to go. If you live in Four Corners, a new bar and restaurant will be opening close to you starting tomorrow, August 2nd. The Buck will offer drinks and New York-style pizza, among other things. It's also opening in a spot familiar to many in the Gallatin Valley.
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana
Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
montanasports.com
Last Chance Stampede PRCA Rodeo Final Results
HELENA — Final results, Last Chance Stampede, Helena, Mont. July 28-30. 2022. All-around champion: Brice Patterson, Bozeman, Montana; steer wrestling and bareback riding. Bareback riding champion: Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas 92 points. 1. Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas 92 points on C5 Rodeo’s Virgil; 2. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont. 88;...
Stolen Sign Returned to Beloved Bozeman Business After 20 Years
A sign that was stolen during a drunken night of debauchery 20 years ago has been returned to a local business in Bozeman. Most people that live in Bozeman are familiar with the Pickle Barrel. The popular sandwich shop has been a staple in the area for decades. It's a place where you're guaranteed to leave with a full stomach every time you stop by.
How To Live And Die With A Presence Of Being
Given a terminal diagnosis and faced with a finite amount of time, a couple finds peace as they say goodbye. Columnist Timothy Tate shares their story. EDITOR'S NOTE: Timothy Tate says the names of the individuals in this story have been changed to protect their anonymity but the following column is based on real people.
montanarightnow.com
Smoke plume from Clover Fire in Madison County seen for miles
Smoke was visible for miles Sunday from the 900-acre Clover Fire burning in the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek in Madison County. Red flag conditions including high winds flamed the lightning-caused fire reported July 13 in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, but burning stayed within the containment lines, officials reported in a press release. One spot fire was detected and quickly addressed.
New Details Released About Shooting at Bozeman Walmart
The Bozeman Police Department released additional details about a shooting at the Walmart in Bozeman on Sunday. The following information was provided in an update from the Bozeman Police Department. Bozeman Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred inside the Walmart in Bozeman at approximately...
New Fees Added at These Bozeman Area Campgrounds
The Custer Gallatin National Forest and the Bozeman Ranger District have announced new fees at popular recreation areas in the Bozeman area. According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, fees will be implemented at Battle Ridge Campground and Blackmore Campground beginning August 1, 2022. If you...
saltwatersportsman.com
Famed Fishing Company Simms Bought For $192.5 Million
On July 27 a notice from Vista Outdoor was made with the news it was purchasing Simms Fishing Products, a major force in the world of fishing clothing, for $192.5 million. Vista is a $3 billion parent company owning dozens of outdoor firms, including Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, Camelback, plus many more high-end outdoor enterprises.
Ready For Live Music And Rodeo? Montana Nonprofit Is Ready Too
Montana is full of nonprofits that are successful because of YOU. Community members, such as yourself, are constantly giving back and supporting each and every nonprofit. This year marks the FIRST Annual Benefit Ranch Rodeo. Bear Hug Cattle Co. is a nonprofit that trains veterans interested in the ranching and agricultural community.
Get Ready For Spooky Season! Spirit Halloween Announces New Bozeman Location
Doesn't everyone plan their costumes ahead of time? Or is that just me?. Even though it's still summer, it's never too early to plan what you might want to dress up as for Halloween. Halloween is one of the best holidays because you can either go simple with costumes or go full makeup and scare the daylights out of folks. I am one of the all-out people. One place that can help with costumes, makeup, and lawn decorations is Spirit Halloween.
Wal-Mart remains closed Monday following shooting; reopening unknown
Outside the Bozeman Walmart where a shooting took place Sunday Night there are still cars driving in and out of the store parking lot.
What Advice Would You Give to People Visiting Bozeman?
Regardless of the time of year, Bozeman is a popular destination for tourists. Thousands of people from around the world travel to Montana to experience all that the state has to offer each year. Bozeman is the main hub for tourists that plan on visiting Yellowstone National Park, one of two national parks in Montana. As a result, the Bozeman Yellowstone National Airport experiences its busiest months during the summer.
SUV Blaring Scary Clown Music Frightens Belgrade Resident
A Belgrade resident recently shared a story about a horrifying experience, and we have some questions. Reddit user PurpleCornCob shared a rather frightening story on the Bozeman Reddit page. According to the Reddit post, this person was nearly run over by a man in a black SUV playing loud clown music. The vehicle reportedly didn't have license plates, either.
Two Stores That Bozeman Needs
We all like to spruce up our wardrobe every once in a while, but we don't have a ton of clothing store options. Bozeman has a few options for nice clothes, including Revolvr, Apricot Lane, and Evrgreen. I frequent Target because they have a line of fun button-down shirts. But in terms of budget-friendly style, our choices are limited to just a few stores.
Bozeman Retail Shooting: Does This Make You More Likely To Carry?
I'm fully aware that not everyone will agree with my opinion on this one, and that's fine. So, I figured I would give everyone an opportunity to voice theirs as well. On Sunday evening, one man shot another man at Wal-Mart in Bozeman. According to reports, there was some sort of altercation between the two, which resulted in a gun being pulled and fired inside the store and the victim of the shooting being treated for injuries that were described as critical.
