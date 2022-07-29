Here’s How Your Junk Can Help Artist With 64 Foot El Paso Mural

kisselpaso.com
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh Jurberg
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh Jurberg
Conservation groups, Escobar, call for President Biden’s first National Monument to Be Castner Range in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso Artists That Are Absolutely Worth Checking Out
You go anywhere in El Paso & you can see some truly amazing artwork. Whether it's on the side of a building, online, or by transforming your trash into art, El Paso art is truly a sight to behold. And here are some El Paso artists whose work is absolutely checking out.
Explore a Fun & Interesting Way to Camp Not Far From El Paso
There is a place you can escape city lights and sounds that isn't far from El Paso. If you feel you could use some peace and quiet time alone or with your significant other, there's a perfect spot. If you enjoy camping out in nature, but don't feel up to...
6 Tributes In Honor Of August 3 Victims & Families Around El Paso
The El Paso community can join in on various tributes to honor the victims and their families of the August 3, 2019, mass shooting. Our community is still healing three years after the horrific shooting at Walmart. In memory of the 23 souls we lost, the City of El Paso and community partners are hosting several tributes in remembrance around the Sun City on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
Casa De Refugiado closing: What this means for the future of migrants in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Sunday, July 31st is the last day of operation for Casa De Refugiado, a migrant shelter ran by the Annunciation House. The shelter has been dealing with a myriad of problems including rainwater leakage into the main warehouse, plumbing issues, and perhaps the biggest blow, a lack of volunteers. El Paso The post Casa De Refugiado closing: What this means for the future of migrants in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Barber Is Looking To Raise Funds To Create Sensory Friendly Barbershop
Edgar “Scissorhands” Guerrero has been cutting hair for over ten years now, but it wasn’t until last year when he decided to take his hair cutting skills to another level, a level that would offer sensory friendly opportunities for children in need. Edgar’s cousin had asked him...
RSVP August 2 For Popular El Paso Streetcar Ghost Tour This Month
The frightfully fun and popular ghost tours are back in August - here's how to rsvp to get a seat aboard the El Paso Streetcar. Since last year, the El Paso Streetcar has had great success with its family-fun programming providing historical, live entertainment, read and rides, and ghost tours.
Cool Rock Climbing Spot In West El Paso’s Close to Opening Day
There are some movies you see that will tempt you to try something new. One of those things you might be interested in is rock climbing, which can be intense. Luckily, if you would first like to train yourself to rock climb, there are places you can do so in El Paso.
August Tasting Tour Highlights Flavors of Downtown El Paso Restaurants
From swanky steakhouses and hotel restaurants to legendary hole-in-the-wall spots, downtown El Paso dining offers something for every taste and taste bud. The Downtown Tasting Tour, a monthly summer restaurant crawl sponsored by the Downtown El Paso Management District, is a chance for both foodies and the curious to get a taste of downtown eats, and walk off some of the tasty calories ingested. It’s a win-win.
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
Child Crisis Center of El Paso Is In Need of Donations For Food Pantry
School is back in session for many borderland students which means when the kiddos head back home after school they will have a huge appetite!. Well, that is the case for the children staying at the Child Crisis Center of El Paso but the center is facing a challenge when it comes to being able to provide their families with food.
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
Leaders decry racism, gun violence as El Paso prepares to mark Walmart mass shooting anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso is preparing to mark the third anniversary of a tragedy prompted by its immigrant heritage with events to promote healing and denounce gun violence and racism. The City Council on Tuesday will observe a moment of silence followed by the reading of the names of victims of […]
Here Are Pictures of Places In El Paso That You Can Vividly Smell
There are some places you enjoy passing by in El Paso not necessarily for the view but the smell. Oh yes my friend, there are some places in the borderland you can actually smell as you drive by. But we also know about other places you drive by that do...
Top 4 El Paso Connections To The Number 5
El Paso has a lot of 5's, here are 4 of them. The number 5 has a special significance for numerologists, the superstitious and conspiracy theorists alike. Not to mention this guy ... For numerologists, the number 5, when paired with a person, represents a soul who is vey sensory...
El Paso News
El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
Meet the 2 El Pasoans Who Made It Onto ABC’s American Bandstand
Last week I wrote about the El Paso couple that appeared on American Bandstand over 50 years ago. I wasn’t expecting a quick response on who they were or where they are now. But I did... Via Facebook message, Jesse Hernandez who was the SON of the woman who...
elpasomatters.org
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
Our Favorite “It’s Hot In Texas” TikTok Videos
You don't need me to tell you that this has been one hot ass summer. Spend more than 5 minutes outdoors this summer in East Texas and I can almost guarantee that you will start sweating. But luckily, according to weather people, this isn't the absolute worst summer in terms of 100 degree days and we'll get into that shortly, but folks are trying to make the best of the heat.
KVIA
Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
El Paso Speakeasies That Will Transport You Back in Time
A speakeasy is a bar replicates aspects of historical speakeasies- you know, like how they had during the Prohibition era?. While I'm sure El Paso had a few back in the day, speakeasies are suddenly cool again- and you can be transported back in time if you check out these speakeasies in El Paso!
