Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home Is for Sale at $700,000: Look Inside!

wtbdfm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million
Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
PAWS Pet of the Week: Walt
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A little guy with a big smile. Meet our PAWS Pet of the Week -- Walt. Walt is a 7-year-old, 13-pound Miniature Pinscher. His favorite activity is napping in the sunshine. He enjoys playing with other small dogs and is happy to share his toys. He is very motivated by dog treats and would love to learn some new tricks! His special skill is rolling around in the grass or on a rug. He's a little dog with a big personality!Walt is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
This $15.2 Million Chicago Penthouse Is a Fitness-Lover’s Dream Home
Click here to read the full article. Soaring above downtown Chicago’s landmark Navy Pier and Lakeshore Drive, this stunning 65th-floor, 7,500-square-foot penthouse in Robert A. M. Stern’s One Bennett Park tower is an exercise lover’s dream. The owner can take the private elevator—or perhaps the stairs—down to the building’s third floor, where a 7,000-square-foot state-of-the-art wellness center features an expansive fitness club designed by New York’s acclaimed the Wright Fit group. In addition to a gym packed with cardio and strength-training equipment, there’s a separate Pilates studio, a low-impact “relaxed energy” studio and a full-service spa suite with a massage-treatment...
Free produce for seniors at Chicago's farmers markets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Monday, people 60 and older can get some free produce at Chicago Farmers Markets.Seniors can apply for and receive benefits from the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. You can apply at a number of farmers markets across the city, including more than a dozen on the South Side.For the program, 7,500 seniors will get $25 booklets to spend with participating farmers through October 31.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The American goldfinch is a vibrant year-round resident of Chicago and always a welcome sight in Lincoln Park
The American goldfinch is a vibrant year-round resident of Chicago and always a welcome sight in Lincoln Park. However, the bright yellow feathers of males and duller olive feathers of female birds turn to brown in winter with black wings and tannish wing bars.
97.5 WTBD
Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WTBD plays the best Adult Hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wtbdfm.com
Comments / 0