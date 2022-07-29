ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OH

‘We are all utterly devastated;’ Shelby County restaurant damaged by fire

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
Newport restaurant fire Photo by: IWitness 7 (Kevin Dotson)

NEWPORT, Ohio — Emergency crews are on scene of a fire that took place Friday afternoon at Scudzy’s Newport Tavern on State Route 66 in the village of Newport, according to Shelby County dispatchers.

“We are all utterly devastated but we want to let everyone know that no one was in the building,” the owners said on Facebook. “We are just all grateful no one was inside.”

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, dispatchers told News Center 7.

We will update this story when we learn more.

