Caesars NY Promo Code Scores $1,500 Risk-Free Wager for Yankees and Mets

www.nysportsday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
Yardbarker
Report: Why the Yankees Haven't Been Able to Trade For Luis Castillo Yet
The Yankees are interested in acquiring ace Luis Castillo from the Reds, but Cincinnati is in no rush to make a deal. According to Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media, the Reds are telling teams "we'll get back to you on that" when it comes to Castillo trade talks. From...
Yardbarker
Yankees could look to bring back Noah Syndergaard to New York
The New York Yankees are focused on upgrading their starting pitching. That is priority number one for Brian Cashman and the front office after they were able to acquire Andrew Benintendi from the Royals to upgrade the outfield. The Yankees have made it pretty clear who their top starting pitching...
NBC Sports
MLB Rumors: Sox once discussed this Vazquez trade with Mets
Plenty of teams likely have Christian Vazquez on their radar ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but one club may already have the framework for a potential deal. The Boston Red Sox "seriously discussed" a trade involving the veteran catcher with the New York Mets "in a previous season," according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Yankees are scouting 2 Oakland Athletics pitchers at the deadline
The New York Yankees only have a few more days before the trade deadline expires. With needs in the starting rotation and a bullpen arm, general manager Brian Cashman needs to ramp up his efforts and acquire a few players who can make a positive impact the rest of the way for the Yankees.
Yankees' Aaron Judge 1st in majors to 40 home runs
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the first player in the majors with 40 home runs this season with a two-run drive for the New York Yankees against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. The 6-foot-7 Judge robbed a home run from MJ Melendez to begin the game, then hit an estimated 449-foot homer in the third inning for a 3-0 lead. It was his second homer in three at-bats after he hit a game-ending drive in the ninth inning of a 1-0 win against Kansas City on Thursday night. The four-time All-Star is on pace for 64 home runs in his final season under New York’s control. The club record is 61, set by Roger Maris in 1961. Judge, Maris and Babe Ruth in 1928 are the only Yankees with at least 40 homers by the end of July, per MLB.com. Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber came into the night second in the majors with 32 homers. Judge hit a career-high 52 homers while winning AL Rookie of the Year in 2017.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 7/29/2022
The New York Mets will begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park in South Florida. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick. The Mets are riding some momentum, after sweeping the cross-town rival New York Yankees in two...
New York Yankees fans urge the team 'to pay' Aaron Judge what he wants after star smashed a grand slam for 41 homers this season -and robbed a home run - in rally to beat the Kansas City Royals
Aaron Judge continues to give further reasons for Yankees fans to adore him -- and for New York to tie him down. Not for the first time this season, Judge played a starring role, guiding the Yanks to their 68th victory of the season. The California native became the first...
RELATED PEOPLE
New York Yankees schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Without Julio Rodriguez, Mariners visit struggling Yankees
Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez turned in a dynamic display at Dodger Stadium two weeks ago in the Home Run
Comments / 0