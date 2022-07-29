Red Report: Erik Chinander's goal for Nebraska this season? More sacks and turnovers

kearneyhub.com
Red Report: Who is Nebraska's No. 2 TE? Sean Beckton has a few ideas
The competition for Nebraska’s second tight end spot has been “fierce” in fall camp, according to tight ends coach Sean Beckton. After Monday’s practice, Beckton named Nate Boerkircher, Chris Hickman and Chancellor Brewington as contenders for that spot. He also mentioned that Creighton Prep grad AJ Rollins, who did not practice Monday, is “in the mix” for that spot. And Norris grad James Carnie had “one of his better days” on Day 5 of camp.
Sights and sounds of Nebraska QBs, a new OL coach and special teams drills
The Nebraska football team opened a portion of Monday's practice to the media. Below are some quick-hitters, followed by sights and sounds from Hawks Championship Center. Quarterbacks: Casey Thompson opened practice as the first quarterback to run through drills, while Chubba Purdy was working as the No. 2 and Logan Smothers No. 3.
NU volleyball notes: As Orr steps into spotlight, Cook shares plan for player-coach Hames
CHICAGO — Kennedi Orr is going to get her chance to be the starting setter for the Nebraska volleyball team. And the Huskers will have an upscale second option in Nicklin Hames, who has been the Huskers' starting setter in two national title matches. Orr will be going into...
Four-star 2023 edge Ashley Williams decommits from Nebraska. Who could take his spot in the class?
The Nebraska football team's 2023 recruiting class shrunk by one member Sunday when a four-star edge rusher decommitted. Ashley Williams cited "recent events" and "a lapse in a communication" in a tweet announcing his decision. He went on to thank Nebraska coach Scott Frost and especially assistant Mickey Joseph, who led the recruiting effort of the Louisiana native.
NU's Cook explains his side of Caffey situation, says Huskers wanted to accommodate
CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play volleyball for Nebraska this season. Coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page at the same time throughout several months that were complicated by the need for an NCAA waiver, Nebraska's appeal of a potential penalty if she returned and Nebraska exploring if Caffey could be on the team as a walk-on instead of a scholarship player.
NU volleyball notes: Why Huskers don't feel like 'sideshow' to football program
CHICAGO — At Nebraska, volleyball players don’t feel like a sideshow to the football program. Volleyball in the Big Ten is popular, too, and the Big Ten Conference is trying to continue to elevate the sport with more matches on TV and on Monday, the first-ever Media Days for the sport.
NU falls short of first Title IX test
When Nebraska sports fans look back on the past year, they should be thankful for Title IX. While the Husker football team stumbled to a maddening 3-9 record, the volleyball team finished as national runner-up. The men’s basketball team won just four games in the Big Ten Conference. The women’s...
UNK golfer leads state amateur
LINCOLN — University of Nebraska at Kearney junior Allison Comer put together a flawless round to lead the 48th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship after Monday’s first round at Wilderness Ridge Country Club in Lincoln. Comer, from Overland Park, Kansas, played a bogey-free round and added three birdies...
Omaha woman claims the $1 million Powerball prize
Like many Nebraskans, Wendy Donahue bought some Mega Millions tickets last week as the lottery jackpot surged toward $1 billion. But when she stopped by the Baker’s Supermarket near 156th Street and West Dodge Road, she also picked up a ticket for the July 25 Powerball drawing, with a projected payout of $130 million.
One man killed, two other men wounded in Omaha shooting
One man died and two other men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday near 22nd and Lake Streets in North Omaha. Davonta J. Williams, 31, of Hastings, Nebraska, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, an Omaha police spokesman said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Officer shot man who was entering home with a knife, Fremont police say
The Fremont Police Department says an officer shot a 34-year-old man who allegedly had fled from the Nebraska Department of Corrections and then entered a home with a knife early Saturday. Officers received a call at 3 a.m. and were told the caller’s husband, armed with a knife, was at...
