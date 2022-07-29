Laurel Shuts Out Ellwood City In 71st Little League Tournament

ellwoodcity.org
WPIAL rules Thomas Jefferson QB ineligible, approves 2 South Fayette transfers
Thomas Jefferson quarterback Luke Kosko, a transfer from Seton LaSalle, was ruled ineligible for the upcoming football season after a hearing Monday with the WPIAL board. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore was in the running to start this fall for the Jaguars but instead must sit out the upcoming season. “The...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Man Charged with DUI After Accident in Independence Twp., Beaver County
(Independence Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a one vehicle accident on Cowpath Road in Independence Township, Beaver County at 12:25 AM on July 10, 2022. Troopers reported upon arriving on the scene and investigating it was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ospreys raising young atop crane along Monongahela River near Charleroi
Tarentum resident Jim Bonner, executive director of the local Audubon Society, has heard many bird stories. Over the years, he has fielded countless inquiries from the public to the Audubon Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s headquarters at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel. But there was something different about a recent...
Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead
An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
‘Heart of the town’: New Wilmington restaurant to reopen
The Noble family wants to save what they call "the heart of the town."
Columbiana County Fair starts Monday
Opening ceremonies are set for 6 p.m. with the crowning of the 4H king and queen.
beavercountyradio.com
State Police Identify Trooper That Was Shot in Aliquippa Friday Morning
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police released the name of the Pa State Trooper who was shot in the leg while on patrol early Friday morning. State Police said via release that Troopers Jonnie Schooley and Shawn Palmer responded to a disturbance just after midnight while on patrol at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart.
wtae.com
Biker reflects on 'chain reaction' motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A chain-reaction crash seriously injured several motorcyclists on a charity ride in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, on Saturday. Sunday, a biker who was on the ride shared his perspective of what happened after realizing the group following him had fallen behind. The charity ride, “Riding...
ellwoodcity.org
PHOTO: Final 2022 Beautification Award Presented
The 6th and final winner of the 2022 Mayor Beautification Awards was awarded to Heidi Schanno of 803 Jefferson Avenue, Ellwood City. Mayor Court presented them with a yard sign to display and a gift certificate from a local restaurant. “A lot of hard work goes into these award winning...
WFMJ.com
Man changing tire struck, killed on I-80 in Mercer County
One person has been killed at a crash on I-80 Westbound in Mercer County early Sunday. According to PennDOT, I-80 WB was closed between the Barkeyville/Franklin Oil City interchange and the Grove City/Sandy Lake Intersection. A call went out to First Responders in Pine Township at around 4:45 am when...
explore venango
Clarion County Man Killed in UTV Crash in Strattanville
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a side-by-side accident that happened early Saturday morning. The victim of the deadly UTV crash is 23-year-old Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, of Limestone. The accident occurred around 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue in Strattanville. Clarion...
explore venango
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Deer Collision in Butler County
CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man was airlifted after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Center Township, Butler County, on Thursday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:49 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, on West Brewster Road in Center Township, Butler County.
explore venango
Fundraiser Organized for Sandycreek Twp. Woman Killed in Storm
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized to assist the family of an area woman who was killed last week when a tree fell on her trailer during a storm in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. A GoFundMe memorial fundraiser was created for the family of 28-year-old...
butlerradio.com
Accident Injures Riders During Charity Event
Multiple people were taken to hospitals over the weekend after an accident during the Ride for the Cure event. Reports indicate that eight people were injured, with four of the individuals being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals. The other four were taken by ambulance. Officials say that riders were navigating a...
Man shot and killed on Pittsburgh’s North Shore identified
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Shore early Monday morning. Pittsburgh police officers responded to the area near Anderson and East General Robinson streets for reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. This is right near the Rachel Carson Bride and about a block over from the Andy Warhol Museum.
butlerradio.com
Saxonburg Native Outlines School Shooting In New Book
A Saxonburg native and longtime educator is returning to his hometown tomorrow to discuss a new book. Dr. Jeffrey Neal is a 1981 Knoch graduate who has been in the education industry for the last 34 years in Florida. His book is “What A Long Strange It’s Been” was recently...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional assistant superintendent resigns
Franklin Regional school board officials will accept the resignation of assistant superintendent Robin Pynos at their meeting Monday. Pynos, a Duquesne University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania alum, came to Franklin Regional from Greater Latrobe School District, the same school district Superintendent Gennaro Piraino left to join Franklin Regional. Pynos’...
wtae.com
Guardian Angels Parish to close 5 churches
More changes are coming for a Catholic parish in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Seven churches make up Guardian Angels Parish in the Allegheny Valley, but that could soon be reduced to just two. Parish leaders say they can only afford to keep two churches open due to rising costs and...
Police investigating accident in East Liverpool
The accident is just outside East Liverpool city limits.
