How Many Lakes Are There Near Bozeman?

my1035.com
Related
Ready To Celebrate? Here’s The Best Place In Bozeman To Do So.
Just in case you were unaware, today is a pretty special day. Today is Dinosaurs Day: the day that we remember those mammoth creatures that roamed the earth millions of years before we did. In fact, scientists believe that dinosaurs first appeared about 245 million years ago, only to go extinct about 66 million years later.
TV Shows That Butchered Depictions of Montana
Even though shows like Yellowstone display the Montana scenery and (to an extent) way of life, there are far more instances of TV shows completely butchering the depiction of our state. One of my dad's favorite shows is The Big Bang Theory, and even though it's not my cup of...
This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana
Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
Stolen Sign Returned to Beloved Bozeman Business After 20 Years
A sign that was stolen during a drunken night of debauchery 20 years ago has been returned to a local business in Bozeman. Most people that live in Bozeman are familiar with the Pickle Barrel. The popular sandwich shop has been a staple in the area for decades. It's a place where you're guaranteed to leave with a full stomach every time you stop by.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dream Wranglin’? What Is It And How Many Montanans Are Doing It?
You don't have to go very far to find a business in Bozeman struggling to find people to fill their open positions. In fact, several different businesses have modified hours, or simply won't open for a day or two of the work week. Check this out, my co-worker told me...
New Details Released About Shooting at Bozeman Walmart
The Bozeman Police Department released additional details about a shooting at the Walmart in Bozeman on Sunday. The following information was provided in an update from the Bozeman Police Department. Bozeman Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred inside the Walmart in Bozeman at approximately...
Missing Montanan Appears in New Series
Montana has a history of people going missing, and this may shed some light on why. Never Seen Again, a Paramount+ exclusive show, recently released an episode featuring a missing Montanan last seen in 2017. The show details the true lives of missing individuals and the interesting circumstances surrounding their disappearance.
New Fees Added at These Bozeman Area Campgrounds
The Custer Gallatin National Forest and the Bozeman Ranger District have announced new fees at popular recreation areas in the Bozeman area. According to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, fees will be implemented at Battle Ridge Campground and Blackmore Campground beginning August 1, 2022. If you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ready For Live Music And Rodeo? Montana Nonprofit Is Ready Too
Montana is full of nonprofits that are successful because of YOU. Community members, such as yourself, are constantly giving back and supporting each and every nonprofit. This year marks the FIRST Annual Benefit Ranch Rodeo. Bear Hug Cattle Co. is a nonprofit that trains veterans interested in the ranching and agricultural community.
Montana’s Big Mama Will Make You One Of The Best Steaks Ever.
Montana certainly has its share of characters; some of them are famous and others more infamous. Either way, they can make for some fantastic stories. My wife and I went camping with my brother-in-law and sister-in-law in their RV at one of the campgrounds in Ennis. We had a great time checking out all the stores and shops along the main drag and came across some of the friendliest folks. If you've never been to Ennis, or if it's been a bit since you visited the town, you should definitely check it out.
New Movie Filmed in Montana Has A Familiar Face
If I'm hoping for anything, it's that this film will be showed in theaters locally. Collider announced that a new film from IFC, titled God's Country, will open in theaters on Friday, September 16th. The film was shot in Paradise Valley, down the road from Bozeman. God's Country is about...
John Mayer Brings Big Names To Montana For Benefit Concert
Last month, John Mayer asked his fans to keep their vacation plans in Montana following historic flooding. He also told his fans that he would be returning to his home in Montana this summer and would be planning some events to help flood victims. At the time, many were wondering...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Advice Would You Give to People Visiting Bozeman?
Regardless of the time of year, Bozeman is a popular destination for tourists. Thousands of people from around the world travel to Montana to experience all that the state has to offer each year. Bozeman is the main hub for tourists that plan on visiting Yellowstone National Park, one of two national parks in Montana. As a result, the Bozeman Yellowstone National Airport experiences its busiest months during the summer.
SUV Blaring Scary Clown Music Frightens Belgrade Resident
A Belgrade resident recently shared a story about a horrifying experience, and we have some questions. Reddit user PurpleCornCob shared a rather frightening story on the Bozeman Reddit page. According to the Reddit post, this person was nearly run over by a man in a black SUV playing loud clown music. The vehicle reportedly didn't have license plates, either.
When It Comes To This Summer Classic, Where’s The Best In Bozeman?
I'm not sure who came up with the brilliant idea to mix two of the best things ever together, but I sure am grateful they did. Of course, we are talking about the much-beloved hot dog. There is just something about hot dogs and warm weather that seem to go...
Bozeman Retail Shooting: Does This Make You More Likely To Carry?
I'm fully aware that not everyone will agree with my opinion on this one, and that's fine. So, I figured I would give everyone an opportunity to voice theirs as well. On Sunday evening, one man shot another man at Wal-Mart in Bozeman. According to reports, there was some sort of altercation between the two, which resulted in a gun being pulled and fired inside the store and the victim of the shooting being treated for injuries that were described as critical.
Bozeman Reacts: How Much Do You Make Per Month?
This might be a frustrating town but it's not short on wit and quick retorts. Bozeman has some absolutely fantastic local Facebook groups that never hold back on the touchy questions. I've said before, Secret Bozeman is one of my favorites for the occasional (hilarious) war of responses. Recently, the...
Don’t Make These Fashion Mistakes At Montana Events
We all want to look our best for big events, though we all make fashion mistakes. Yesterday, the Big Sky Country State Fair kicked off with a T.I. concert, and it was a blast. Concerts tend to have an interesting fashion atmosphere, with lots of both great and unusual clothing choices. It got me thinking that there are a few particular fashion faux pas that I see consistently, that just don’t mesh with the nature of an outdoor Montana event.
Frustrated Montanans Wonder Why This Wait Time Is So Long
It's not a shocker that there is a job issue in Bozeman, and it's not just Bozeman—it seems to be all over the United States. Some drive-thru restaurants still do not have their lobbies open and instead of two windows open (one for payment and one to grab your order), there is just one operating because they are still not fully staffed. Even with starting wages increasing, finding a full staff is extremely difficult.
Breakdown: How much does a vacation in Bozeman actually cost?
We tried to add together just about every cost you'd accrue while vacationing over a week in Bozeman. It's quite a chunk of change. This was a very simple task: add together the cost of all the basics, and avoid the most expensive weekends and holidays (Sweet Pea Festival, Thanksgiving, etc.) What would an 'average' vacation in Bozeman cost? You'll see below that it's easy to subtract certain costs if they wouldn't apply to you or your friends.
MY 103.5
Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT
My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://my1035.com
Comments / 0